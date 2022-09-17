ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Transcript: Louisville head coach Scott Satterfield previews USF game

University of Louisville football coach Scott Satterfield met with the media on Tuesday afternoon. Satterfield talked about Louisville's home game on Saturday against USF. The Cardinals (1-2) will host the Bulls (1-2) at noon in Cardinal Stadium. Here's what Satterfield had to say:. OPENING STATEMENT. “Good afternoon. I’ll just start...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville vs South Florida: Depth Chart Comparison

Louisville (1-2) welcomes South Florida (1-2) to Cardinal Stadium on Saturday at noon. Both teams are seeking to bounce back following a loss the prior weekend. The Cardinals fell at home to Florida State, 35-31, while the Bulls nearly upset Florida, losing 31-18 at the Swamp. Louisville is currently a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Everything Mike Norvell had to say on Monday about win at Louisville, Tate Rodemaker, Johnny Wilson, 3-0 start

Mike Norvell met with the media on Monday and talked about a variety of topics including some of his final thoughts after watching film from FSU's game against Louisville, some of the early reports from the injuries sustained during that game as well as a quick preview of FSU's upcoming matchup in Boston College. Here is the video from that press conference and a full transcript follows:
LOUISVILLE, KY
FSU in the national stats, Week 3

How does Florida State stack up to other teams across the country in key statistical categories? Here's a look at where the Seminoles stand on offense and defense after a 35-31 win over Louisville. Offense. Yards per play 7.04 21st - Yards per play 7.01 20th. Points per game 35.3...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
FSU Depth Chart vs. Boston College

Florida State released its depth chart on Monday ahead of the Seminoles’ 8 p.m. kickoff Saturday against Boston College. All players who left Friday's contest with injuries are listed and there are no significant changes from last week's projected depth chart.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week: Florida Week 4, Georgia Week 5

(WTXL) — Three schools, three play of the week nominees from high school football athletes in Florida's Big Bend and south Georgia. This week's nominees for ABC 27 Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week are Godby High School's Zhilyn Martin, Brooks County High School's Jamal Sanders and North Florida Christian School's Leon Washington.
GEORGIA STATE
Takeaways from Tallahassee — Let freedom ring

Florida State University — located in the shadow of the Capitol during a period when Republicans have questioned whether or not conservatives on college campuses get a chance to speak out — has been named one of the nation’s top colleges for free expression. That’s according to...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Landmark JV To Build 702-Bed Tallahassee Student Property

The developers landed a $68 million construction loan from Webster Bank. A joint venture between Landmark Properties and Atlantic American Partners has unveiled plans for The Metropolitan at Tallahassee, a 702-bed student housing community in Tallahassee, Fla. The partnership landed a $68 million construction loan, funded by Webster Bank for the development, public records show.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Boss Women Media Ambitious Girl Tour stops at FAMU

This past Saturday, Boss Women Media Kicked off its Ambitious Girls Tour at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU). The event took place on the quad at 11 a.m. where companies such as Wakati, Cash App and Intuit lined up to talk to ambitious minded college women about job and internship opportunities offered within their companies.
KJ SMITH
Marianna firefighter laid to rest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -For the second time this week, North Florida firefighters said goodbye to one of their own. Dozens gathered in Quincy Friday for the funeral of 26-year-old Atticus Stephens. First responders from North Florida lined the street outside of the First Presbyterian Church in Quincy. Stephens was a...
QUINCY, FL
Tallahassee Fire Captain laid to rest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An emotional day for many at the Tallahassee Fire Department as they laid to rest one of their own. Dozens of firefighters and other first responders from across the big bend coming together to honor fallen Tallahassee Fire Captain, Brenden Rudy. Rudy’s funeral was held Thursday...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Dailey and Dozier hold mayoral debate

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For the first time since a razor-thin primary in August, Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey and Leon County Commissioner Kristin Dozier faced off in a debate at the Tucker Center Friday for the Capitol Tiger Bay Club. The two candidates outlined their clear differences on issues like...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
City of Tallahassee

PSCO Justin Johnson is selected as the 2022 State of Florida Department of Health Public Safety Telecommunicator of the Year. On the evening of September 14, 2022, Public Safety Communications Operator (PSCO) Justin Johnson was presented the 2022 State of Florida Department of Health Public Safety Telecommunicator of the Year Award at the Florida Department of Health’s Annual Emergency Services Award Banquet held in Orlando. This event, hosted by the Florida Department of Health for over 25 years, “recognizes the men and women who provide lifesaving services in times of crisis”. A selection is made from nominations received from across the State of Florida.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Suspect arrested in Tallahassee double homicide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A suspect is in custody for a double homicide at a Tallahassee apartment complex. Police say 24-year-old De Ante Green was arrested Friday for his involvement in a Sept. 9 shooting at Plato’s Villas at San Marcos Apartments. Officers arriving at the apartments on West Tharpe St. found two men dead inside an apartment.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
