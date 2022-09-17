Read full article on original website
Norvell gives injury update, talks Rodemaker's performance against Louisville
The Florida State football team improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2015 after beating Louisville on the road Friday night.
Kirk Herbstreit holds Florida State in high regard after week 3
The Seminoles and Johnny Wilson popped up on Herbstreit's radar after a thrilling performance on Friday night.
Everything Mike Norvell had to say on Monday about win at Louisville, Tate Rodemaker, Johnny Wilson, 3-0 start
Mike Norvell met with the media on Monday and talked about a variety of topics including some of his final thoughts after watching film from FSU's game against Louisville, some of the early reports from the injuries sustained during that game as well as a quick preview of FSU's upcoming matchup in Boston College. Here is the video from that press conference and a full transcript follows:
Florida State at Louisville: PFF grades and snap counts for the Seminoles on defense
Who played, and how often, for FSU on defense in the win over the Cardinals?
Class of 2023 WR Cataurus Hicks Commits to Louisville
The wide receiver from Miami is the 15th commitment for the Cardinals in the 2023 recruiting class.
FSU Depth Chart vs. Boston College
Florida State released its depth chart on Monday ahead of the Seminoles’ 8 p.m. kickoff Saturday against Boston College. All players who left Friday's contest with injuries are listed and there are no significant changes from last week's projected depth chart.
Kickoff time, television announced for Louisville at Boston College
The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Monday that Louisville's game against Boston College in Chestnut Hills, Mass., will be played at noon on Oct. 1. The U of L-Boston College game will be on the ACC Network. Louisville is 1-2 on the season after dropping the opener 31-7 to Syracuse...
FSU in the national stats, Week 3
How does Florida State stack up to other teams across the country in key statistical categories? Here's a look at where the Seminoles stand on offense and defense after a 35-31 win over Louisville. Offense. Yards per play 7.04 21st - Yards per play 7.01 20th. Points per game 35.3...
Early on-field success could help Florida State have an impressive week on the recruiting trail
Things couldn't be going much better for Mike Norvell and Florida State on the football field this season. They handled their week zero opponent Duquesne easily. They then traveled to New Orleans and beat a talented LSU team before coming away with a road win against the Louisville Cardinals this past Friday.
The Vault: How John L. Smith led UofL football to its greatest recovery
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In 1997, John L Smith quickly became an intriguing coaching candidate by turning Utah State into a high-powered offense. Meanwhile, Louisville was lost, and the Cards had just wrapped up a 1-10 season. On Nov. 24, 1997, UofL athletic director Tom Jurich hired Smith, knowing he...
While FSU remains outside the AP Top 25, they continue to appear on more and more ballots
Florida State is ranked No. 27 overall in the Associated Press Top 25, which was released on Sunday afternoon. As has been the case the past several weeks, FSU continues to appear on more and more ballots and find themselves trending up with some individual voters. FSU was at No. 32 overall last week.
Kentucky moves up to No. 8 in latest AP Top 25 poll
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Washington made its season debut in The Associated Press college football on Sunday at No. 18, and Penn State and Oregon moved into the top 15 after all three had decisive nonconference victories. A weekend filled with blowouts by highly ranked teams kept the top 10...
ABC 27's Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week: Florida Week 4, Georgia Week 5
(WTXL) — Three schools, three play of the week nominees from high school football athletes in Florida's Big Bend and south Georgia. This week's nominees for ABC 27 Friday Night Overtime Play of the Week are Godby High School's Zhilyn Martin, Brooks County High School's Jamal Sanders and North Florida Christian School's Leon Washington.
INSIDE LOOK: FSU using $20M from local tax dollars for stadium safety upgrades
Florida State University is using $20 million from local tax dollars for stadium safety upgrades.
Boss Women Media Ambitious Girl Tour stops at FAMU
This past Saturday, Boss Women Media Kicked off its Ambitious Girls Tour at Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University (FAMU). The event took place on the quad at 11 a.m. where companies such as Wakati, Cash App and Intuit lined up to talk to ambitious minded college women about job and internship opportunities offered within their companies.
Marianna firefighter laid to rest
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -For the second time this week, North Florida firefighters said goodbye to one of their own. Dozens gathered in Quincy Friday for the funeral of 26-year-old Atticus Stephens. First responders from North Florida lined the street outside of the First Presbyterian Church in Quincy. Stephens was a...
Crash shuts down part of N. Meridian Road in Leon County
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A crash at N. Meridian Road near Summerbrooke Drive in Leon County has part of the street shut down, according to Florida Highway Patrol. Officials said a silver Chevy truck collided with a tree around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. First responders have been working to get the driver out of the car, according to FHP.
Civil rights leader honored with street naming in Newburg neighborhood
A Louisville woman who spent decades fighting for civil rights and workers' rights was honored today in the Newburg neighborhood. The corner of Shasta Trail and Ilex Avenue, where Augusta Thomas spent much of her time, is now named in her honor. Thomas, who grew up with Dr. Martin Luther...
FAMU Hospitality – Dining Provider Metz Transitions To A New Name
This summer, Metz Culinary Management, the dining provider for Florida A&M University (FAMU), began transitioning its uniform standards to include the name, FAMU Hospitality. “We wanted to be more inclusive of the FAMU standard, thus adding the FAMU logo to our uniforms,” said Jeff Kwolek, general manager for Metz Culinary Management. “Adding the logo reminds us of the Metz philosophy of guests first.”
Leon Co. Commissioner calling for North Meridian safety improvements after crash
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Following a 17-year-old who was hurt in a crash on North Meridian Road Saturday a Leon County Commissioner is calling for safety improvements to the road. In a Facebook post, Commissioner Brian Welch said that the teen who was hurt was a student of his at...
