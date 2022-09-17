Read full article on original website
P.K. Subban follows in Zdeno Chara’s footsteps with heartfelt retirement announcement
P.K. Subban has followed the footsteps of Zdeno Chara, who announced Tuesday that he is signing a one-day deal with the Boston Bruins before officially retiring from playing hockey. Subban has also declared his decision to hang his skates up for good, albeit in a more surprising timing than that of the 45-year-old Chara.
NHL
Nathan MacKinnon surpasses Conor McDavid as highest-paid NHL player with $12.6 million AAV deal
After playing a key part in helping the Colorado Avalanche win a Stanley Cup in 2022, Nathan MacKinnon is getting paid. The star centre is signing a new eight-year extension with the team that will see him earn $12.6 million per season, making MacKinnon the highest-paid player in the NHL, surpassing Connor McDavid’s $12.5 million […] The post Nathan MacKinnon surpasses Conor McDavid as highest-paid NHL player with $12.6 million AAV deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bruins plan to honor Zdeno Chara after retirement decision
The NHL world was shocked to learn that Boston Bruins legend Zdeno Chara was opting to retire after playing 24 seasons in the league. Chara made a name for himself as a dominating presence on the Bruins blue line, and helped them win their most recent Stanley Cup back in 2011.
Grading Vincent Trocheck’s $39.4 million contract with the Rangers
The New York Rangers signed forward Vincent Trocheck this offseason, following their run to the Eastern Conference Finals. Trocheck is 29 years old and spent the last two and a half years with the Carolina Hurricanes. This past season, the center scored 21 goals and 51 points in 81 games. The contract is for seven […] The post Grading Vincent Trocheck’s $39.4 million contract with the Rangers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘I’m shutting it down:’ Keith Yandle calling it a career after 16 NHL seasons
Keith Yandle is making it a hat trick of retirement announcements for great NHL defensemen Tuesday. After Zdeno Chara and P.K. Subban expressed their decisions to hang up their skates and walk away from the sport, Yandle is following suit. “I’m retiring from the game of hockey….Taking my talents to...
NHL
