‘Let’s kick his a**’: Odell Beckham Jr. sends strong message to Canelo Alvarez ahead of trilogy fight vs. Gennady Golovkin

UNLV Football: Dominate 2nd half lifts the Rebels to victory over a perennial bowl teamEugene AdamsParadise, NV
Shocking second-half collapse keeps the Raiders winless on the seasonEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Treat your fur babies to a day at the pool. Doggie Paddle & Play September 24thEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
Canelo Alvarez drops bold take on hypothetical LeBron James boxing career
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is one of the world’s greatest athletes, so much so that the NBA star has frequently had his potential in other sports discussed at length. Boxing legend Canelo Alvarez weighed in on how he thinks James would fare in the boxing ring, and the Mexican sensation didn’t hold back with his praise for LeBron. During an interview with GQ on Sept. 15, Alvarez admitted that he thinks LeBron is a gifted enough athlete to have pursued a career in boxing, should he put in the work.
DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs
DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
NBA・
Eagles star Darius Slay’s stern message to Justin Jefferson after 2-interception game vs. Vikings
Darius Slay is not denying that Justin Jefferson is one of the best receivers in the NFL today, but the Philadelphia Eagles cornerback wants to remind the Minnesota Vikings star that he’s one of the best in his position, too. After helping the Eagles take down the Vikings on...
Tony Romo gushing over Cooper Rush during Bengals game will fire up Cowboys fans amid Dak Prescott’s injury
Tony Romo used to be the man for the Dallas Cowboys, but now that he’s no longer playing the role of a star quarterback for America’s Team, he still tries to check on his old team. While he knows that the Cowboys are not at their best without Dak Prescott, Romo clearly believes that backup Cooper Rush is capable of carrying the load while Prescott takes his time to heal from a finger injury. The Cowboys certainly shared that trust in Rush, who led Dallas to a 20-17 home win Sunday over Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.
LeBron James embracing inner Michael Jordan by finally going bald
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is surely getting up there in years, even if it’s not obvious with how elite he remains on the court. About to turn 38 on December, LeBron is in the twilight of his career, no matter how preposterous that sounds. And as the old adage goes, it’s better late than never, and LeBron is finally embracing something that has been long overdue. In the process, he might even be channeling his rival for the title of greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan.
Amari Cooper speaks out on Browns’ collapse vs. Jets
The Cleveland Browns blew their 2022 season opener to the New York Jets. By a score of 31-30, they allowed the Jets to come back for a win in and fell to 1-1 on the season despite big games from Nick Chubb and Amari Cooper. Chubb rushing in for a...
The best Dolphins fantasy football sleeper you need to have on your team in Week 3
The Miami Dolphins have been one of the most surprising teams in the NFL so far. After two weeks, they remain undefeated and on pace to return to the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season. In Week 2, Miami had a big comeback win by outscoring the Baltimore Ravens 28-3 in the final quarter.
Aaron Rodgers reveals the 2 QBs he watches on TV and Tom Brady won’t be happy
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers was back for another appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, and he dropped an intriguing tidbit about his favorite quarterbacks to watch. When given the chance, Rodgers admitted that there are two guys in particular that he enjoys watching on TV. After being pressed by McAfee and Co. for the tea, Rodgers revealed that Buffalo Bills star Josh Allen and reigning Super Bowl champion LA Rams QB Matthew Stafford are his go-to guys to watch play.
Browns star Amari Cooper’s true feelings on critical offside kick in loss vs. Jets
The Cleveland Browns suffered a remarkable collapse against the New York Jets on Sunday, despite holding a 13-point lead with less than 2 minutes left on the clock. After the Jets managed to make things a one-score game, the team miraculously converted on an onside kick. Browns star Amari Cooper is taking the blame on that failed recovery, as the wide receiver was the closest one to the loose ball that ended up in the hands of the Jets. Via Tom Withers, Cooper accepted responsibility for the error, indicating he should have come up with the ball during the critical onside kick.
Max Scherzer shares true feeling after exiting game vs. Brewers amid pursuit of perfect game
The New York Mets put their best pitcher on the mound Monday night with the hopes of clinching a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason. Their ace responded with an absolute gem, as Scherzer pitched for six perfect innings in a 7-2 Mets win over the Milwaukee Brewers. Max Scherzer could have made the night even more special for him and the Mets with a perfect game, but he only managed to pitch for six innings after 68 pitches. Scherzer gave a bit of a background on the decision that led to his exit despite working on a perfecto.
‘I cost us a championship’: Warriors star Draymond Green gets brutally honest on his 1 major LeBron James regret
There are few more controversial moments in the recent history of the NBA Finals than when Draymond Green was called for a flagrant foul on LeBron James during the 2016 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Green was slapped with a one-game suspension because of that incident, and many believe […] The post ‘I cost us a championship’: Warriors star Draymond Green gets brutally honest on his 1 major LeBron James regret appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bills’ savage destruction of Rams, Titans puts them in history books
The Buffalo Bills are arguably the best team right now in the NFL. The 2022 NFL season is only two weeks old, but what Josh Allen and the Bills have done so far has been a stuff of nightmares for the rest of the league. In Week 1, they destroyed the Los Angeles Rams on the road, 31-10. Then they followed with a 41-7 annihilation of the Tennessee Titans in Week 2.
‘I probably should have gone down’: Nick Chubb gets brutally honest on costly TD in Browns’ loss to Jets
The Cleveland Browns dropped a heartbreaker against the New York Jets over the weekend. The Browns ultimately lost by 1-point after Cleveland’s defense failed to contain the Jets offense in the final minutes of play. But running back Nick Chubb wasn’t shy about placing some of the blame on his shoulders, per Browns writer Zac […] The post ‘I probably should have gone down’: Nick Chubb gets brutally honest on costly TD in Browns’ loss to Jets appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Myles Garrett calls out rookie mysteriously locked in Stefanski’s doghouse
Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey is already having trouble staying on the field in just his first year in the NFL. Winfrey is in head coach Kevin Stefanski’s doghouse for disciplinary reasons, and if he is looking for someone to come to his defense, he won’t surely get that from teammate Myles Garrett, who […] The post Myles Garrett calls out rookie mysteriously locked in Stefanski’s doghouse appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HBO set to release Jeremy Lin ‘Linsanity’ documentary on epic 2012 Knicks season
HBO is set to release ’38 At The Garden’, a documentary about former New York Knicks star Jeremy Lin. Lin took the NBA by storm in 2012. He not only broke old stereotypes, but Lin was a vital piece to the puzzle during the Knicks 2012 campaign. HBO released a trailer for the upcoming documentary […] The post HBO set to release Jeremy Lin ‘Linsanity’ documentary on epic 2012 Knicks season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘It was my play to make and I didn’t make it’: Amari Cooper opens up about botched onside kick that led to Browns loss
The Cleveland Browns fumbled the bag against the New York Jets. The Browns failed to recover an onside kick with under two minutes left on the clock on Sunday, and Amari Cooper is soaking the blame. Cooper was lined up for the onside kick, and it appeared that he could...
49ers news reward standout linebacker with new 2-year deal
The San Francisco 49ers did not waste much time before rewarding a key player of their defense with a shiny new extension deal. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the 49ers have come to an agreement for an extension contract with linebacker Dre Greenlaw shortly after San Francisco dismantled the Seattle Seahawks at […] The post 49ers news reward standout linebacker with new 2-year deal appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers dealt RB blow as key Elijah Mitchell backup goes down with injury
The San Francisco 49ers’ injury woes continue in the running back room. Elijah Mitchell went down in Week 1 due to a sprained MCL and he is expected to be out for two months. After Mitchell went down, all eyes went to veteran running back Jeff Wilson. And in...
Denzel Ward drops major admission on disastrous breakdown during collapse vs. Jets
The Cleveland Browns suffered a shocking 31-30 loss to the New York Jets in Week 2. After holding a 13 point lead with less than 90 seconds left in the game, the Browns defense couldn’t hold on for the win, and the Jets escaped with a shocking win. Browns cornerback Denzel Ward was involved in Cleveland’s defense crashing and burning, and wasn’t happy with how the Jets game-winning play transpired.
RUMOR: AFC team interested in trading for Jets’ Corey Davis
The New York Jets’ rebuild is going pretty decently at the moment. They are adding young players at every position to build a strong roster. Rookie wide receiver Garrett Wilson is emerging as a true stud after a two-touchdown performance, so it may make sense to lean into him as the WR1. Meanwhile, Corey Davis is becoming more expendable.
