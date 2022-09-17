Read full article on original website
The ‘Mad Bodysnatcher’ Once Terrorized Gravesites North of St. Louis, Missouri
I want to preface this by stating that much of what I've found is based on legends which may or may not be true. However, it appears there is at the very least some twisted truth in the telling of the Missouri doctor who allegedly stole corpses and at one time owned Mark Twain Cave in Hannibal.
Post Malone is 'sorry’ for on-stage accident in St. Louis
Post Malone apologized to his St. Louis fans Sunday for an on-stage accident that sent him to the hospital and shortened his set the night before at the Enterprise Center. In the middle of a song Saturday, Malone fell into a hole on stage that moments before was opened to lower an instrument into.
Stereogum
Post Malone Fell Through A Trap Door Onstage In St. Louis
Post Malone fell through a trap door onstage at his show in St. Louis on Saturday night. While performing “Circles,” he took a wrong step and landed halfway in an opening that was used to lower his guitar earlier in the show. Medics came and took the rapper away. It was unclear whether or not the concert would go on until Posty emerged 15 minutes later with an apology.
Thousands gather for Great Forest Park Balloon Race
Thousands of people gathered Saturday for the annual Great Forest Park Balloon Race.
timesnewspapers.com
Kirkwood’s Ice Princess
Twelve-year-old Julia Wensley of Kirkwood recently represented St. Louis figure skating in the United States Figure Skating Solo Dance Finals on Sept. 7 in Santa Clarita, California. She finished 10th place in the Blues category and 13th in Tango. Wensley qualified for the national competition by placing third in the Midwest region during the preliminary competition.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
The St. Louis Renaissance Festival Has Arrived, M'Lady [PHOTOS]
The opening of this year’s St. Louis Renaissance Festival took place in Wentzville, MO this past weekend. Located in Rotary Park, the festival grounds host medieval entertainment and feats of strength every weekend until October 23rd. Jousting, Turkey legs, and many photo opportunities await amongst fantasy enthusiasts. The grounds are open 10am - 6pm every weekend until the festival comes to a close on October 23, 2022. - Reuben Hemmer.
Review: Pearl Jam Delivers an Electrifying Show for St. Louis Fans
More than three decades after its first show in town, the iconic Seattle group proved it's still got it
FOX2now.com
5 fall splurges everyone needs in their closet
ST. LOUIS – We are going for the classic look; think quality rather than over-the-top trendy. West County Center stylist, Sean Phillips, has the top five items everyone must have in their closet. They’re items that have a long life because they are quality and can be mixed with more trendy pieces.
Gary Muehlberg, 73, Charged in 'Package Killer' Murders in 1990 St. Louis
Serial killer tortured sex workers, left their corpses in crude packages along local interstates
KFVS12
Tiny homes for veterans in St. Louis to be ready late fall
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The walls are up and the homes are taking shape at the Veteran’s Community village in North St. Louis. The goal is to have several veterans in their homes before the cold winter arrives. “Between Missouri and Illinois, you have close to 1,200 known homeless...
Branson is #1 for smallmouth bass fishing in US
ST. LOUIS – Branson has been named the best place for smallmouth bass fishing in the country. FishingBooker, the largest online platform for finding and booking fishing trips in the US, gathered data from tens of thousands of trips. They started collecting information on where different species of fish were caught 6.5 years ago. FishingBooker said […]
Missouri Woman Nearly Throws Away Million Dollar Lottery Ticket
Talk about doing something that you'd regret pretty much ever. A woman bought lottery tickets and kind of forgot about them. A few days later, she was getting ready to throw out trash when she decided to check the tickets one more time. It's a good thing she did as one just won her a million dollars.
Trial of Richard Emery begins Tuesday, Sept. 20
The trial of a man charged in the murders of his girlfriend, her two kids, and her mother begins Tuesday, September 20.
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Missouri's Black Madonna Shrine Is a Labor of Love [PHOTOS]
In 1927, a Franciscan Missionary from Poland named Bronislaus Luszcz was sent to the foothills of the Ozarks to help build an infirmary. Called upon by John J. Glennon, Archbishop of St. Louis at the time, Luszcz and his fellow missionaries were tasked with turning an abandoned convenant into a place of care.
Teen shot while eating pizza in south St. Louis
An Investigation is underway after a 13-year-old was shot Saturday in south St. Louis.
Missouri News Anchor Unleashes Profanity-Filled Tirade On Female Co-Host
A recording of the confronation was sent to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
Fire damages Vin de Set restaurant Monday morning
ST. LOUIS – Rooftop bar and bistro Vin de Set, just south of Downtown, was heavily damaged by a fire early Monday morning. The fire started just after 4 a.m. at the restaurant located on Chouteau near 21st Street. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy flames coming from the rooftop bar. The fire spread to […]
KSDK
St. Louis forecast: Storm chance overnight, mainly northeast of St. Louis
A chance of scattered showers and storms, especially north and east of St. Louis. Record heat is possible Tuesday in the St. Louis area.
KMOV
Local 4-year-old to be featured on Times Square jumbotron for Down Syndrome Awareness Month
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - Once you get her started, there’s nothing stopping 4-year-old Emma Helton from speaking her mind or dancing to the beat of her own life. “She’s come a long way since we found out almost five years ago,” said Ronda Helton, Emma’s mother.
Fast-growing seafood restaurant chain makes first move into St. Louis region
ST. LOUIS — Shuckin’ Shack, a North Carolina oyster-bar-turned-sports-bar franchise, is in expansion mode, and one of its new locations is slated for the St. Louis region. Edwardsville franchisee Hunter Yung will open the region's first Shuckin' Shack in the Metro East city next summer. It's slated to be first of the 16-location chain's restaurants to be free-standing rather than within a larger retail property. Yung said his plans call for an 8,000-square-foot space, including indoor dining, an outdoor beer garden and rooftop bar.
