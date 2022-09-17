ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chesterfield, MO

Comments / 0

Related
Stereogum

Post Malone Fell Through A Trap Door Onstage In St. Louis

Post Malone fell through a trap door onstage at his show in St. Louis on Saturday night. While performing “Circles,” he took a wrong step and landed halfway in an opening that was used to lower his guitar earlier in the show. Medics came and took the rapper away. It was unclear whether or not the concert would go on until Posty emerged 15 minutes later with an apology.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Society
Chesterfield, MO
Entertainment
Chesterfield, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Entertainment
State
Missouri State
City
Ozark, MO
City
Chesterfield, MO
timesnewspapers.com

Kirkwood’s Ice Princess

Twelve-year-old Julia Wensley of Kirkwood recently represented St. Louis figure skating in the United States Figure Skating Solo Dance Finals on Sept. 7 in Santa Clarita, California. She finished 10th place in the Blues category and 13th in Tango. Wensley qualified for the national competition by placing third in the Midwest region during the preliminary competition.
KIRKWOOD, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

The St. Louis Renaissance Festival Has Arrived, M'Lady [PHOTOS]

The opening of this year’s St. Louis Renaissance Festival took place in Wentzville, MO this past weekend. Located in Rotary Park, the festival grounds host medieval entertainment and feats of strength every weekend until October 23rd. Jousting, Turkey legs, and many photo opportunities await amongst fantasy enthusiasts. The grounds are open 10am - 6pm every weekend until the festival comes to a close on October 23, 2022. - Reuben Hemmer.
WENTZVILLE, MO
FOX2now.com

5 fall splurges everyone needs in their closet

ST. LOUIS – We are going for the classic look; think quality rather than over-the-top trendy. West County Center stylist, Sean Phillips, has the top five items everyone must have in their closet. They’re items that have a long life because they are quality and can be mixed with more trendy pieces.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting Star#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Entertainment#Linus Music#Mountain#The Mo#Localevent#Kshe Klassics#Omd#Ticketmaster
KFVS12

Tiny homes for veterans in St. Louis to be ready late fall

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The walls are up and the homes are taking shape at the Veteran’s Community village in North St. Louis. The goal is to have several veterans in their homes before the cold winter arrives. “Between Missouri and Illinois, you have close to 1,200 known homeless...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Branson is #1 for smallmouth bass fishing in US

ST. LOUIS –  Branson has been named the best place for smallmouth bass fishing in the country. FishingBooker, the largest online platform for finding and booking fishing trips in the US, gathered data from tens of thousands of trips. They started collecting information on where different species of fish were caught 6.5 years ago. FishingBooker said […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Festival
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Music
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Missouri's Black Madonna Shrine Is a Labor of Love [PHOTOS]

In 1927, a Franciscan Missionary from Poland named Bronislaus Luszcz was sent to the foothills of the Ozarks to help build an infirmary. Called upon by John J. Glennon, Archbishop of St. Louis at the time, Luszcz and his fellow missionaries were tasked with turning an abandoned convenant into a place of care.
PACIFIC, MO
FOX 2

Fire damages Vin de Set restaurant Monday morning

ST. LOUIS – Rooftop bar and bistro Vin de Set, just south of Downtown, was heavily damaged by a fire early Monday morning. The fire started just after 4 a.m. at the restaurant located on Chouteau near 21st Street. When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy flames coming from the rooftop bar. The fire spread to […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
5 On Your Side

Fast-growing seafood restaurant chain makes first move into St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS — Shuckin’ Shack, a North Carolina oyster-bar-turned-sports-bar franchise, is in expansion mode, and one of its new locations is slated for the St. Louis region. Edwardsville franchisee Hunter Yung will open the region's first Shuckin' Shack in the Metro East city next summer. It's slated to be first of the 16-location chain's restaurants to be free-standing rather than within a larger retail property. Yung said his plans call for an 8,000-square-foot space, including indoor dining, an outdoor beer garden and rooftop bar.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy