Effective: 2022-09-20 12:06:00 PDT Expires: 2022-09-20 15:15:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264; Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons; Western Mogollon Rim FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of north central Arizona, northeast Arizona and west central Arizona, including the following areas, in north central Arizona, Eastern Mogollon Rim and Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County. In northeast Arizona, Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward and Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264. In west central Arizona, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons and Western Mogollon Rim. * WHEN...Through Thursday evening. * IMPACTS...Flash flooding will be possible in creeks, normally dry washes, swimming holes and over recently burned areas. Low-water crossings could also experience flash flooding, which would create deadly travel conditions. Consider changing your plans if you were going to hike, boat, or paddleboard to a slot canyon or normally dry wash. If you do still decide to recreate, check in at a nearby visitor center or ranger station. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - Deep moisture will interact with a low pressure system west of the state to bring a threat of occasional showers and thunderstorms with heavy rainfall from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday evening. - Visit www.weather.gov/safety/flood for more information on flood safety.

APACHE COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO