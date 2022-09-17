Read full article on original website
Related
californiapublic.com
Man arrested on suspicion of arson in fire that destroyed historic South L.A. church
Carlos Diaz, 23, was arrested after a fire destroyed Victory Baptist Church and injured three firefighters, authorities said.
californiapublic.com
Ex-Girlfriend Arrested After Missing Man's Remains Found in Makeshift Tomb on Property
Eight years ago, Eric Mercado suddenly disappeared. Since then his family members have been desperately trying to find him. But within the past few weeks, police investigators got a major break in the case. They found Mercado’s remains in what they describe as a makeshift tomb at his girlfriend’s San...
californiapublic.com
Ex-USC social work dean pleads guilty in Mark Ridley-Thomas bribery case
Marilyn Flynn formally pleaded guilty to bribery in a downtown L.A. federal courtroom.
californiapublic.com
Firefighter hospitalized, 17 cats die in blaze at Palms strip mall
A strip mall fire in Palms left a firefighter hospitalized and 17 cats dead, the L.A. Fire Department said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
californiapublic.com
MPX vaccine eligibility expands again. Here's how to get your shot
Vaccines for MPX are now easier to get. Los Angeles County has expanded eligibility, and you can get a shot at one of several walk-up clinics.
Comments / 0