Putnam County, TN

newstalk941.com

Contract Signed For Dirt Work At Tennessee Avenue Fairgrounds

Dirt work at the new Putnam County Fairgrounds on Tennessee Avenue expected to start over the next few days. Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter said the county signed a contract for the work at $6.3 million. “We have another million in the new budget coming up that we will do...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

Clouse named Cookeville’s first Chief Building Official

COOKEVILLE – Cookeville Community Development Department Director Jon Ward today announced David Clouse has been named the department’s first Chief Building Official, effective immediately. Clouse has been with the city since October 2006, beginning his career as a maintenance worker, then being promoted to a Building Inspector and...
COOKEVILLE, TN
newstalk941.com

No Major Lay Offs In CRMC’s Nursing Ranks, Despite Claims

Despite claims from multiple nurses inside Cookeville Regional Medical Center, CEO Paul Korth said there have not been major layoffs in the medical center’s nursing ranks. “We recognize that there are currently many inaccuracies circulating regarding our actions, and I can confirm that there have not been ‘major layoffs in the nursing,'” Korth said in an email response.
COOKEVILLE, TN
Overton County News

Jamestown city recorder indicted on multiple counts

An investigation by Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Patricia “Gail” Dishmon, current city recorder for the City of Jamestown in Fentress County. As city recorder, Dishmon is responsible for the administration of all financial affairs of the city. Investigators allege that Dishmon failed...
JAMESTOWN, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CUMBERLAND COUNTY HAS MOST TRAFFIC FATALITIES IN REGION

More than 60 fatal crashes have happened so far this year in the 15-county Cookeville district of the Tennessee Highway Patrol. That’s 10 more compared to this time last year, according to THP Capt. R.C. Christian. “Putnam is +1,” Christian said. “The greatest increases are in Cumberland County and...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN
ucbjournal.com

Upper Cumberland Habitat for Humanity Set for 26th Annual Cooking on the Square

Cookeville – Upper Cumberland Habitat for Humanity invites the community to the 26th annual Cooking on the Square on October 28 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the courthouse square in Cookeville. Presented by Baird Private Wealth Management, Cooking on the Square is a family-friendly opportunity for you to support UC Habitat for Humanity while enjoying delicious gumbo, jambalaya and other Cajun themed soups and stews.
COOKEVILLE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Tech’s student orientation assistants build lasting connections with freshman class

COOKEVILLE – As one of the largest freshmen classes in the history of Tennessee Tech University settles into their course schedules and adjusts to life on campus, another group of students who spent the summer greeting, preparing and encouraging new students hopes to see some of their love for the university reflected in the first experiences new students have on campus this fall.
CARTHAGE, TN
ucbjournal.com

Farewell for now…

A little over four years ago, I was entrusted with leading the creation of future content for the UCBJ. Before I got my first byline, I was an enthusiastic reader who had thoroughly enjoyed the UCBJ since its launch. Taking the role as editor was a big task, but I was up to the challenge.
COOKEVILLE, TN
