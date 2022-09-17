Read full article on original website
newstalk941.com
Contract Signed For Dirt Work At Tennessee Avenue Fairgrounds
Dirt work at the new Putnam County Fairgrounds on Tennessee Avenue expected to start over the next few days. Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter said the county signed a contract for the work at $6.3 million. “We have another million in the new budget coming up that we will do...
ucbjournal.com
Clouse named Cookeville’s first Chief Building Official
COOKEVILLE – Cookeville Community Development Department Director Jon Ward today announced David Clouse has been named the department’s first Chief Building Official, effective immediately. Clouse has been with the city since October 2006, beginning his career as a maintenance worker, then being promoted to a Building Inspector and...
Authorities searching for missing Putnam County woman
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing 46-year-old woman from Baxter, Tennessee.
Maury County residents worry Middle TN trash will go to site in their county without having a say
When residents in Maury County spotted large trucks coming in with what appeared to be tire shredders, they started to investigate and found their local leaders knew nothing about it.
newstalk941.com
No Major Lay Offs In CRMC’s Nursing Ranks, Despite Claims
Despite claims from multiple nurses inside Cookeville Regional Medical Center, CEO Paul Korth said there have not been major layoffs in the medical center’s nursing ranks. “We recognize that there are currently many inaccuracies circulating regarding our actions, and I can confirm that there have not been ‘major layoffs in the nursing,'” Korth said in an email response.
Overton County News
Jamestown city recorder indicted on multiple counts
An investigation by Tennessee Comptroller’s Office has resulted in the indictment of Patricia “Gail” Dishmon, current city recorder for the City of Jamestown in Fentress County. As city recorder, Dishmon is responsible for the administration of all financial affairs of the city. Investigators allege that Dishmon failed...
crossvillenews1st.com
CUMBERLAND COUNTY HAS MOST TRAFFIC FATALITIES IN REGION
More than 60 fatal crashes have happened so far this year in the 15-county Cookeville district of the Tennessee Highway Patrol. That’s 10 more compared to this time last year, according to THP Capt. R.C. Christian. “Putnam is +1,” Christian said. “The greatest increases are in Cumberland County and...
ucbjournal.com
Upper Cumberland Habitat for Humanity Set for 26th Annual Cooking on the Square
Cookeville – Upper Cumberland Habitat for Humanity invites the community to the 26th annual Cooking on the Square on October 28 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the courthouse square in Cookeville. Presented by Baird Private Wealth Management, Cooking on the Square is a family-friendly opportunity for you to support UC Habitat for Humanity while enjoying delicious gumbo, jambalaya and other Cajun themed soups and stews.
ucbjournal.com
Tech’s student orientation assistants build lasting connections with freshman class
COOKEVILLE – As one of the largest freshmen classes in the history of Tennessee Tech University settles into their course schedules and adjusts to life on campus, another group of students who spent the summer greeting, preparing and encouraging new students hopes to see some of their love for the university reflected in the first experiences new students have on campus this fall.
wgnsradio.com
Murfreesboro, Smyrna and LaVergne see average price at the pump under $3 at $2.97 per gallon (reg)
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN - Tennessee gas prices fell, on average, four cents per gallon over last week. This marks the third straight week of declines in the state gas price average. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.22 which is nearly 24 cents less expensive than one month ago and 33 cents more than one year ago.
WSMV
TN Tech leaders accused of violating First Amendment amidst drag show investigation
COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Foundation for Individual Rights in Education responded to a statement made by the Tennessee Tech University President. The President’s statement was made after a video of a drag show on campus went viral in early September. The controversy began when Landon Starbuck posted a...
ucbjournal.com
Farewell for now…
A little over four years ago, I was entrusted with leading the creation of future content for the UCBJ. Before I got my first byline, I was an enthusiastic reader who had thoroughly enjoyed the UCBJ since its launch. Taking the role as editor was a big task, but I was up to the challenge.
wgnsradio.com
After 1 Collapsed Lung and Two Weeks in the NICU, Murfreesboro Baby is Home
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN - It was a day of celebration and love for Kara Forge, who was 33 weeks pregnant. Kara’s family gathered together to throw her a shower for her soon-to-be son. Little did they know, he would be arriving just hours later. That evening, she was getting ready for bed and noticed she was bleeding.
