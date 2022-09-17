ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Diana Lyn
3d ago

more word salad to salvage His image from a district attorney who prefers criminals to victims. a DA who was elected to do a job and declines to do it, namely prosecute those who violate the law

Max Headroom
3d ago

Don't understand what's to 'review' honestly. Its called breaking & entering. Which is a felony, last I heard. &, a felony is about 20 years right? What's to review?

Lisa Ivie
2d ago

Under review!?!? WTF!?!? When is this ok?!? Oregon is the worst fn state to hold criminals accountable! F your “social justice topic of the week!” Protect the taxpayers!

