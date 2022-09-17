It was a sweep at home Monday night for the Mountain Home Junior High volleyball teams against Jonesboro Annie Camp. Mountain Home won the junior high varsity match by scores of 25-23, 23-25 and 15-11 to improve to 7-4 overall and 4-0 in conference play. For the Junior Lady Bombers, Cara Jackson had six kills, six assists and three aces; Lorelai Green finished with seven kills, two blocks and two digs; Daelyn Harper had five kills, one ace, three digs and three blocks; Deanna Human collected four kills and three blocks; Lauren Rauls had eight digs and one ace; Kori Scroggins had eight digs; Kendra Medley finished with four kills; Libby Dewey had one ace and three digs; and Aspen Vostatek had 15 assists, one ace, one kill and five digs.

