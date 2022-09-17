Read full article on original website
Related
KTLO
MHJH volleyball teams sweep Annie Camp
It was a sweep at home Monday night for the Mountain Home Junior High volleyball teams against Jonesboro Annie Camp. Mountain Home won the junior high varsity match by scores of 25-23, 23-25 and 15-11 to improve to 7-4 overall and 4-0 in conference play. For the Junior Lady Bombers, Cara Jackson had six kills, six assists and three aces; Lorelai Green finished with seven kills, two blocks and two digs; Daelyn Harper had five kills, one ace, three digs and three blocks; Deanna Human collected four kills and three blocks; Lauren Rauls had eight digs and one ace; Kori Scroggins had eight digs; Kendra Medley finished with four kills; Libby Dewey had one ace and three digs; and Aspen Vostatek had 15 assists, one ace, one kill and five digs.
KTLO
Both Viola teams, Yellville-Summit boys claim golf district championships
It was a successful day for both Viola teams and the Yellville-Summit boys as all three claimed district golf championships. Viola was the host school for the 1A-2 District Tournament at the Golf Course on Turkey Mountain at Horseshoe Bend, and for the first time in school history, both teams won a district championship.
KTLO
Flippin among golf teams to play Tuesday in conference tournaments
The postseason continues Tuesday for high school golf in Arkansas. Flippin, Bergman and Valley Springs will take part in the 3A-1 Conference Tournament hosted by Lincoln. The Tournament will be at the Creeks Golf and RV Resort in Cave Springs. Salem is the host school for the 3A-2 Conference Tournament....
KTLO
J.V. Bombers down Batesville Southside
The Mountain Home High School junior varisty football team moved its record to 3-0 with a 23-12 win over Batesville Southside Monday night. Chris Hubbard scored two rushing touchdowns and Caleb Foster threw a touchdown pass to Talan Palmer. The J.V. Bombers will travel to Harrison for their next game...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTLO
Cotter volleyball teams split at Alpena
It was mixed results for the Cotter volleyball teams Monday night at Alpena. Cotter fell in the senior high match 3-2, losing by scores of 25-20, 25-22, 24-26, 15-25 and 13-15. The Lady Warriors are now 0-9 on the season. Cotter was led by Katlynn Wagoner with 10 digs and...
KTLO
Monday football schedule includes 2 MH teams at Southside Batesville
Monday’s football schedule includes two Mountain Home teams on the road to face Southside Batesville. The seventh grade game kicks off at 5 followed by the junior varsity contest. On the eight-man level, Marshall’s seventh graders make the trip to Mountain View.
KTLO
Tuesday tennis schedule includes MHHS at Harrison
The Tuesday tennis schedule includes Mountain Home on the road for an outing with Harrison. Action begins at 3:30 at Harrison Country Club. Also in Harrison, Mountain View and Valley Springs will compete on the city courts.
KTLO
Monday volleyball schedule includes 3 MH junior high teams hosting Annie Camp
Monday’s volleyball schedule includes Mountain Home’s three junior high teams welcoming in Annie Camp from Jonesboro. The seventh grade match begins at 4:30 followed by the eighth grade and freshman contests. On the high school level, Cotter travels to Alpena, Yellville-Summit hosts Conway Christian, Salem entertains Rose Bud,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTLO
Monday tennis schedule includes MHHS hosting Highland
Monday’s tennis schedule includes Mountain Home in a home outing against Highland. Action begins at 3:30 at the Mountain Home Athletic Club on Coley Drive. Elsewhere, Bergman meets Greers Ferry West Side at Fairfield Bay.
KTLO
Kenneth (Ken) Lesley Williams, 62, Mountain Home (Roller)
Kenneth (Ken) Lesley Williams, 62, of Mountain Home, Arkansas, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Ken was born August 30, 1960 in Ruleville, Mississippi to Curtis L. and Mildred J. (Nell) Williams. In April 1970, Ken’s parents moved the family to Gassville,...
KTLO
Wilma Lee (Billie) Hart Clinkingbeard, 95, Calico Rock (Roller)
Wilma Lee (Billie) Hart Clinkingbeard went to her heavenly home on September 16, 2022. Billie was born September 13, 1927 in Independence Co. to William Daniel Hart and Cannie Elizabeth Byler Hart. On April 3, 1948, Billie married James Madison (Jim) Clinkingbeard at the Baptist parsonage on College Street in Mountain Home.
Kait 8
Earthquake shakes part of Carroll County, Ark. on Monday
NEAR OSAGE, Ark. (KY3) - A small earthquake shook part of Carroll County on Monday morning. The U.S. Geological Survey reports the magnitude 2.2 earthquake hit around 4 a.m. The epicenter is near Osage, south of Green Forest on U.S. 412. Earthquakes are rare in northwest Arkansas. To report a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTLO
10 business licenses issued in August in Mountain Home
Ten business licenses were issued in the City of Mountain Home in August.The licenses include:. Brad Schulz for Stories Whiskey Bar, located at 10 E. 7th Street;. Courtney Marin for Twisted Heifers Western Wear, located at 156 South Main Street;. Jay Wooldridge for Finders Keepers Flea Market, located at 1029...
KTLO
Robert Pavlicek, Jr., 64, Gamaliel (Roller)
Mr. Robert John Pavlicek, 64, of Gamaliel, Arkansas, passed away on September 16, 2022. Robert was born March 14, 1958, in Sealy, Texas to Robert and Fannie Mae Pavlicek. Robert enjoyed playing golf with his son Landon and alongside his friends from the Mens Golf Association. As well as fishing, hunting, farming, and cooking up new dishes. He always loved doing it all, with the company of his family. He retired from Shell Oil Company after 16 years.
KTLO
Minor earthquake reported in Carroll County
A minor earthquake has been reported in southeastern Carroll County. The United States Geological Survey says the magnitude 2.2 quake was recorded 9.2 miles south-southwest of Alpena Monday morning at 5:18. The location is also 15.7 miles west-southwest of Harrison and 33 miles south-southwest of Branson. Experts say normally, earthquakes...
KTLO
Buck-A-Roo Ball to benefit Baxter Regional Hospital Foundation
The Baxter Regional Hospital Foundation is holding a big Lend-A-Hand fundraiser this weekend. The Buck-A-Roo Ball is scheduled for Saturday evening from 6 to 11 at StoneCreek Ranch, located southeast of Buford at 626 Circle B Lane. Baxter Regional Hospital Foundation Development Director Cindy Costa was a recent guest of...
KTLO
MH man injured when vehicle crashes into local business; no other injuries reported
A Mountain Home man was injured after his vehicle crashed into a local business Thursday morning. No injuries were reported from anyone inside Dean’s Top and Canvas. According to the Arkansas State Police, Robert Woodruff was traveling on Arkansas Highway 5 South. He reportedly failed to negotiate a curve, and his vehicle exited the highway and crashed into the west exterior wall of the business.
ozarksalive.com
More than merchandise at Roy’s Store
DORA - It’s not a chain store, but you can buy a chain saw at Roy’s Store in Dora. That’s not the only unexpected takeaway from the Ozark County stop’s shelves, which are both supported and weighted by a legacy that dates to 1938. “It struck...
KTLO
Man with felony convictions in three states pleads to BC charges
A man with prior felony convictions in California, Missouri and Nevada appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday and pled guilty to his charges in this county. Fifty-eight-year-old Daniel Ray Holmes was arrested in Baxter County three times – with two of those arrests coming only 27 days apart.
KTLO
Several motions adopted during Cotter School Board meeting
The Cotter Schools Board of Education met Thursday evening at 7:00 for its regular meeting. During the meeting, the bid results and final recap to execute a bond document were presented; the board adopted a resolution authorizing the issuance and delivery of the $3,900 refunding and construction bonds and other documents pertaining thereto; a motion unanimously carried to adopt the resolution with the post-issuance compliance policy manual; and a motion was carried to adopt the continuing disclosure dissemination agreement.
Comments / 0