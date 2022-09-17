Read full article on original website
Texas A&M golfer Hailee Cooper and head coach Gerrod Chadwell were a team years in the making
It’s been more than five years, but Texas A&M women’s golfer Hailee Cooper remembers standing in a Sam’s Club parking lot making a difficult call. As soon as then Houston head coach Gerrod Chadwell answered the phone, Cooper began sobbing. She quickly said she’d be playing at Texas, not with his Cougars, though the pair had bonded through the recruiting process.
Aggie volleyball team wraps up nonconference play with sweep of Golden Eagles
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. — Texas A&M freshman Ifenna Cos-Okpalla set a school record with 10 blocks as the Aggies swept Tennessee Tech 25-16, 25-19, 25-17 on Saturday at the Western Kentucky Invitational at Diddle Arena. Cos-Okpalla topped A&M’s mark for blocks in a three-set match during the 25-point scoring...
Texas A&M made noise by blocking out the noise; A&M-Miss. State will kick at 3
Texas A&M blocked out noise and distractions in playing better last week and getting a much-needed victory. The Aggies will have to block better and amp up their game to be successful in the next month. A&M showed plenty of fight coming off an upset to Appalachian State by grinding...
Weekly Press Conference: Bird Kuhn
Texas A&M head volleyball coach Bird Kuhn discusses the weekend trip to Western Kentucky and the start of SEC play upcoming. (September 19, 2022)
Kudos to Johnson, but there's work to be done
Max Johnson gives Texas A&M a chance to have a highly successful season, but he’ll need much more help than he had in Saturday’s 17-9 victory over Miami. Johnson in his first start for A&M gave the Aggies much-needed leadership. The junior transfer from LSU made plays with his arm and legs. More importantly, he didn’t make glaring mistakes. He guided a unit that didn’t have a turnover and had only one penalty for five yards.
Aggie Hall of Famer Colson wins WNBA Championship
UCASVILLE, Conn. — Texas A&M women’s basketball great Sydney Colson and the Las Vegas Aces won the 2022 WNBA Championship on Sunday. Colson and the Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun 3-1 and closed things out on Sunday with a 78-71 victory. The guard appeared in 18 games this year.
Texas A&M ranked 23rd, 20th; SEC Nation to be at Southwest Classic; GameDay headed to Knoxville
Texas A&M is ranked 23rd by the Associated Press and 20th by the USA Today/coaches poll after Saturday’s 17-9 victory over Miami. The Aggies (2-1) moved up one spot in the AP poll and two spots in the coaches poll. Miami (2-1), which had been 13th in both polls, dropped to 25th in the both polls. Texas (2-1) is one spot ahead of A&M in both polls.
Brown: Three quick takes from No. 24 Texas A&M's 17-9 win over No. 13 Miami
Nothing about Texas A&M’s 17-14 loss to Appalachian State last week said the Aggies had a chance to beat No. 13 Miami on Saturday. Enter quarterback Max Johnson, and A&M’s offense showed signs of life in a 17-9 win under the lights of Kyle Field. Here are three quick takes from the game:
Quarterback Max Johnson leads No. 24 Texas A&M past No. 13 Miami 17-9
Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson realized the entire right side of the field was open and took off on a scamper past the right hashmark toward the sideline. He dove for an Aggie first down at the end of the 11-yard run and three players later threw a touchdown pass that helped seal a 17-9 victory over No. 13 Miami in front of a sell-out crowd of 107,245 at Kyle Field.
Bryan QB Malcom Gooden having surgery on Tuesday
Bryan senior starting quarterback Malcom Gooden will have surgery Tuesday morning and miss Friday's 12-6A opener against Temple at Merrill Green Stadium. Gooden made the announcement via Twitter Monday. Gooden left Friday's 31-10 victory over Richmond Randle in the third quarter. He seemed to injure his right hand and was...
QB Max Johnson steadies Texas A&M's offense in win over Miami
Texas A&M has a quarterback. It has a semblance of an offense, and most of all, it has hope. Max Johnson wasn’t dazzling in his first start for the 24th-ranked Aggies. Far from it. But he made enough plays and with no glaring mistakes in guiding A&M to a much-needed 17-9 victory over 13th-ranked Miami.
Weekly Press Conference: Albert Regis
Texas A&M defensive lineman Albert Regis meets the media at the Arkansas week press conference. (September 19, 2022)
"Mo"Morial Preview Press Conference: Gerrod Chadwell and Hailee Cooper
Texas A&M women's golf head coach Gerrod Chadwell and golfer Hailee Cooper preview the "Mo"Morial Invitational (Sept. 20 & 21) at Traditions Club. (September 19, 2022)
Weekly Press Conference: Ainias Smith
Texas A&M wide receiver Ainias Smith meets the media at the Arkansas week press conference. (September 19, 2022)
Weekly Press Conference: Devon Achane
Texas A&M running back Devon Achane meets the media at the Arkansas week press conference. (September 19, 2022)
Weekly Press Conference: Edgerrin Cooper
Texas A&M linebacker Edgerrin Cooper meets the media at the Arkansas week press conference. (September 19, 2022)
Weekly Press Conference: Jimbo Fisher
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher meets the media at the Arkansas week press conference. (September 19, 2022)
New campus creamery up and running in Aggie Park
An old staple of Texas A&M University has returned in a new way at the recently opened Aggie Park across from Kyle Field — a campus creamery. The Moore Family Creamery opened its doors Sept. 2, when Aggie Park debuted. The creamery serves a number of sweet treats, from classic ice cream cones to milkshakes and ice cream sandwiches. It is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Calendar for Tuesday, Sept. 20
Learn about pioneer history at Boonville Days: Texas Heritage Festival, with characters in period costumes, musicians, dancers, artisans and cowboys, along with demonstrations, pony rides and other activities. Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Buffalo Stampede half marathon and 5K starts at 7:30 a.m. Free festival admission. $20 for chuck wagon lunch. brazosvalleymuseum.org/boonville-days.
Merit scholarships for Neighbors
A total of eight College Station ISD seniors and one Bryan High School senior were recently named semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program announced by the National Merit Scholar Corporation. CSISD National Merit semifinalists are: Nicholas Beasley, Kate Catalena, Kyler Larsen, Ryan Topf and Michael Yang of...
