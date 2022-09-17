ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Comments / 0

Related
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M golfer Hailee Cooper and head coach Gerrod Chadwell were a team years in the making

It’s been more than five years, but Texas A&M women’s golfer Hailee Cooper remembers standing in a Sam’s Club parking lot making a difficult call. As soon as then Houston head coach Gerrod Chadwell answered the phone, Cooper began sobbing. She quickly said she’d be playing at Texas, not with his Cougars, though the pair had bonded through the recruiting process.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bowling Green, KY
City
College Station, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Bowling Green, KY
Sports
State
Indiana State
College Station, TX
Sports
Local
Kentucky Sports
Bryan College Station Eagle

Kudos to Johnson, but there's work to be done

Max Johnson gives Texas A&M a chance to have a highly successful season, but he’ll need much more help than he had in Saturday’s 17-9 victory over Miami. Johnson in his first start for A&M gave the Aggies much-needed leadership. The junior transfer from LSU made plays with his arm and legs. More importantly, he didn’t make glaring mistakes. He guided a unit that didn’t have a turnover and had only one penalty for five yards.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggie Hall of Famer Colson wins WNBA Championship

UCASVILLE, Conn. — Texas A&M women’s basketball great Sydney Colson and the Las Vegas Aces won the 2022 WNBA Championship on Sunday. Colson and the Aces defeated the Connecticut Sun 3-1 and closed things out on Sunday with a 78-71 victory. The guard appeared in 18 games this year.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M ranked 23rd, 20th; SEC Nation to be at Southwest Classic; GameDay headed to Knoxville

Texas A&M is ranked 23rd by the Associated Press and 20th by the USA Today/coaches poll after Saturday’s 17-9 victory over Miami. The Aggies (2-1) moved up one spot in the AP poll and two spots in the coaches poll. Miami (2-1), which had been 13th in both polls, dropped to 25th in the both polls. Texas (2-1) is one spot ahead of A&M in both polls.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volleyball#Texas A M#Western Kentucky#Bowling#The Texas A M#Hoosiers#Tennessee Tech#Aggies
Bryan College Station Eagle

Quarterback Max Johnson leads No. 24 Texas A&M past No. 13 Miami 17-9

Texas A&M quarterback Max Johnson realized the entire right side of the field was open and took off on a scamper past the right hashmark toward the sideline. He dove for an Aggie first down at the end of the 11-yard run and three players later threw a touchdown pass that helped seal a 17-9 victory over No. 13 Miami in front of a sell-out crowd of 107,245 at Kyle Field.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Bryan QB Malcom Gooden having surgery on Tuesday

Bryan senior starting quarterback Malcom Gooden will have surgery Tuesday morning and miss Friday's 12-6A opener against Temple at Merrill Green Stadium. Gooden made the announcement via Twitter Monday. Gooden left Friday's 31-10 victory over Richmond Randle in the third quarter. He seemed to injure his right hand and was...
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

QB Max Johnson steadies Texas A&M's offense in win over Miami

Texas A&M has a quarterback. It has a semblance of an offense, and most of all, it has hope. Max Johnson wasn’t dazzling in his first start for the 24th-ranked Aggies. Far from it. But he made enough plays and with no glaring mistakes in guiding A&M to a much-needed 17-9 victory over 13th-ranked Miami.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
Texas A&M University
NewsBreak
Southeastern Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
Bryan College Station Eagle

New campus creamery up and running in Aggie Park

An old staple of Texas A&M University has returned in a new way at the recently opened Aggie Park across from Kyle Field — a campus creamery. The Moore Family Creamery opened its doors Sept. 2, when Aggie Park debuted. The creamery serves a number of sweet treats, from classic ice cream cones to milkshakes and ice cream sandwiches. It is open seven days a week from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Calendar for Tuesday, Sept. 20

Learn about pioneer history at Boonville Days: Texas Heritage Festival, with characters in period costumes, musicians, dancers, artisans and cowboys, along with demonstrations, pony rides and other activities. Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History, 3232 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan. Buffalo Stampede half marathon and 5K starts at 7:30 a.m. Free festival admission. $20 for chuck wagon lunch. brazosvalleymuseum.org/boonville-days.
BRYAN, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Merit scholarships for Neighbors

A total of eight College Station ISD seniors and one Bryan High School senior were recently named semifinalists in the 68th annual National Merit Scholarship Program announced by the National Merit Scholar Corporation. CSISD National Merit semifinalists are: Nicholas Beasley, Kate Catalena, Kyler Larsen, Ryan Topf and Michael Yang of...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy