ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County, CA

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
Riverside County, CA
Government
Local
California Society
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
Riverside County, CA
Society
foxla.com

8-year-old attacked by dog in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - An 8-year-old boy is recovering at the hospital after he was attacked by a pit bull in Riverside County. The Riverside County Department of Animal Services responded to a call from a home on Calle Diamante in Indio Monday around 3 p.m. where a boy was attacked by a dog while visiting a family member. According to animal control, the dog broke out of its kennel before charging at the boy.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mpx#Diseases#General Health#Los Angeles Times
onscene.tv

2 Injured In Horrible Extrication Crash | San Bernardino

09.17.2022 | 1:40 AM | SAN BERNARDINO – On September 17th at 1:40 AM, San Bernardino County Fire and AMR responded to a traffic collision with extrication near the intersection of N Broadmoor Blvd and E Marshall Blvd in the City of San Bernardino. Units arrived at the scene and located two victims inside a minivan that had crashed into the back of a parked pickup truck. The passenger of the minivan van was required to be cut out of the van. After a 70-minute extraction, the passenger was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. The intersection will be closed while PD conducts the crash investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
newsantaana.com

Mandated COVID-19 testing of unvaccinated workers rescinded in California

(Santa Ana, CA) – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced in a 9/13/22 update to several State Public Health Officer Orders, that mandated testing of the small number of unvaccinated workers will no longer be required. The rescinded Health Officer Orders remove the weekly screening testing requirements...
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
2urbangirls.com

Person hit, killed by car on Orange County freeway

ANAHEIM, Calif. – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday on the southbound Orange (57) Freeway in the Anaheim area. The person was fatally injured about 5:15 a.m. near Ball Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the identity of...
ANAHEIM, CA
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 9/16/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 297 new reported cases. Since Sept. 6, hospitalizations decreased by 12%, with 124 and 25 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported 51 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 319 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
californiapublic.com

Redlands Police Investigating Series of Residential Burglaries

The Redlands Police Department is investigating a series of more than a dozen residential burglaries that started being reported at the beginning of September. In many of the reported incidents the individuals accessed the residences through forced entry of a rear sliding glass door. Once they made their way in they ransacked the home and stole items like safes, cash, jewelry, and other valuables.
REDLANDS, CA
Surfline

Fun Combo Swell Knocking on SoCal’s Door

Beachbreaks see some good peaks off the mix of swells, especially in OC. Light and favorable AM wind before onshores build for the PM. A fun combo of swells is approaching Southern California and we’ll have a nice start to the workweek. While it’s nowhere near a major swell, we’ll get our first sip of something beyond windswell from the North Pacific Monday and Tuesday. This little NW pulse will come from a small but punchy little low just off the coast this weekend, which will also bring widespread precipitation to Central and Northern California Sunday and Monday.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy