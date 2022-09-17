Read full article on original website
californiapublic.com
Ex-USC social work dean pleads guilty in Mark Ridley-Thomas bribery case
Marilyn Flynn formally pleaded guilty to bribery in a downtown L.A. federal courtroom.
Multi-million Dollar Settlements and the Need for Government Accountability
I can hardly think of any job where–if you continuously failed to meet performance expectations or follow policy or continuously misused employer funds–you would not be subjected to some form of disciplinary action up to and including termination. The same does not appear to hold true however relative...
Mother shares warning after son dies of drug overdose at San Bernardino music festival
A heartbroken mother is sharing a warning for other parents after her son died of an apparent drug overdose at a popular music festival in San Bernardino.
californiapublic.com
MPX vaccine eligibility expands again. Here's how to get your shot
Vaccines for MPX are now easier to get. Los Angeles County has expanded eligibility, and you can get a shot at one of several walk-up clinics.
5 in custody on suspicion of killing man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor, police say
Almost a year and a half after a man's body was found floating in the Long Beach harbor, police say they've connected five people to the slaying. The post 5 in custody on suspicion of killing man found decomposing in Long Beach harbor, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
californiapublic.com
Man arrested on suspicion of arson in fire that destroyed historic South L.A. church
Carlos Diaz, 23, was arrested after a fire destroyed Victory Baptist Church and injured three firefighters, authorities said.
KTLA.com
San Bernardino police officer collides with motorcycle while responding to call
A motorcyclist suffered serious injuries Sunday afternoon after they were struck by a San Bernardino Police Department officer responding to a call for service. The officer’s lights and sirens were on when their vehicle and the motorcycle collided at Waterman Avenue and 5th Street at about 2:30 p.m., according to Sgt. Thomas of the SBPD.
foxla.com
8-year-old attacked by dog in Riverside County
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - An 8-year-old boy is recovering at the hospital after he was attacked by a pit bull in Riverside County. The Riverside County Department of Animal Services responded to a call from a home on Calle Diamante in Indio Monday around 3 p.m. where a boy was attacked by a dog while visiting a family member. According to animal control, the dog broke out of its kennel before charging at the boy.
californiapublic.com
Ex-Girlfriend Arrested After Missing Man's Remains Found in Makeshift Tomb on Property
Eight years ago, Eric Mercado suddenly disappeared. Since then his family members have been desperately trying to find him. But within the past few weeks, police investigators got a major break in the case. They found Mercado’s remains in what they describe as a makeshift tomb at his girlfriend’s San...
onscene.tv
2 Injured In Horrible Extrication Crash | San Bernardino
09.17.2022 | 1:40 AM | SAN BERNARDINO – On September 17th at 1:40 AM, San Bernardino County Fire and AMR responded to a traffic collision with extrication near the intersection of N Broadmoor Blvd and E Marshall Blvd in the City of San Bernardino. Units arrived at the scene and located two victims inside a minivan that had crashed into the back of a parked pickup truck. The passenger of the minivan van was required to be cut out of the van. After a 70-minute extraction, the passenger was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. The intersection will be closed while PD conducts the crash investigation. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Family of man who died in Riverside County jail files wrongful death claim
The family claims there's more they don't know about the death of Richard Matus Jr. However, Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco says there's no mystery, saying the preliminary cause of death was a fentanyl overdose.
newsantaana.com
Mandated COVID-19 testing of unvaccinated workers rescinded in California
(Santa Ana, CA) – The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) announced in a 9/13/22 update to several State Public Health Officer Orders, that mandated testing of the small number of unvaccinated workers will no longer be required. The rescinded Health Officer Orders remove the weekly screening testing requirements...
Kriz: 5.7% of OC’s Beginning of the Year Homeless Population is Now Dead, with 41 Homeless Deaths in August, 328 for the Year
Another 41 people died “without fixed abode,” that is homeless, in Orange County last month. Their names are:. Samuel LIEBMANN who died on August 1st in Dana Point. Robert RINEHART who died on August 4th in Huntington Beach. Kristina VIDAL who died on August 6th in Placentia. Orion...
2urbangirls.com
Person hit, killed by car on Orange County freeway
ANAHEIM, Calif. – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Monday on the southbound Orange (57) Freeway in the Anaheim area. The person was fatally injured about 5:15 a.m. near Ball Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. Information was not immediately available on the identity of...
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 9/16/22
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 297 new reported cases. Since Sept. 6, hospitalizations decreased by 12%, with 124 and 25 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported 51 new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 319 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
californiapublic.com
Firefighter hospitalized, 17 cats die in blaze at Palms strip mall
A strip mall fire in Palms left a firefighter hospitalized and 17 cats dead, the L.A. Fire Department said.
newsantaana.com
A driver caused a fatal collision when he ran a red light in Orange this morning
On September 19, 2022, at 9:13 a.m., a pickup truck was traveling south on Lewis Street through a green light at Lampson Avenue. A witness reported a SUV drove west from Metropolitan Drive through a red light and collided into the truck. Who will you vote for in the OC...
californiapublic.com
Redlands Police Investigating Series of Residential Burglaries
The Redlands Police Department is investigating a series of more than a dozen residential burglaries that started being reported at the beginning of September. In many of the reported incidents the individuals accessed the residences through forced entry of a rear sliding glass door. Once they made their way in they ransacked the home and stole items like safes, cash, jewelry, and other valuables.
Surfline
Fun Combo Swell Knocking on SoCal’s Door
Beachbreaks see some good peaks off the mix of swells, especially in OC. Light and favorable AM wind before onshores build for the PM. A fun combo of swells is approaching Southern California and we’ll have a nice start to the workweek. While it’s nowhere near a major swell, we’ll get our first sip of something beyond windswell from the North Pacific Monday and Tuesday. This little NW pulse will come from a small but punchy little low just off the coast this weekend, which will also bring widespread precipitation to Central and Northern California Sunday and Monday.
OC Officials Issue Warning as Rapid Bat Found in Fountain Valley
A bat found at a parking lot in Fountain Valley tested positive for rabies, according to Orange County health officials.
