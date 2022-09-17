Bread. The staff of life is so basic, and yet sublime. The Olympia Farmers Market boasts five bakeries where you can get your fill of one of life’s best comfort foods. All goods are baked nearby using top-notch ingredients. Eye shop everything under the glass counters as you decide which sweet and savory baked goods will make their way with you. You’ll be tempted by buttery croissants, dinosaur cookies and cheesy tarts. Find the perfect baked good for any occasion at the Olympia Farmers Market Bakeries: Baker/Potter, Blue Heron Bakery, San Francisco Street Bakery, The Bread Peddler and Wagner’s Marketplace Bakery.

OLYMPIA, WA ・ 15 HOURS AGO