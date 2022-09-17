ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gig Harbor, WA

Comments / 2

Related
seattlegreenlaker.com

Send off Summer with Flare – the Luminata is Back!

On September 24, Green Lake will again become a fantasy landscape alight with hundreds of lanterns to celebrate the autumnal equinox, the tipping point between summer and fall, light and dark. On the autumnal equinox, the Sun is directly above the equator, and day and night are the same lengths. It is traditionally a time to celebrate the harvest and wind down into winter’s rest for the following year.
SEATTLE, WA
urbnlivn.com

Waterfront Land’s End home with Salmon Bay view decks and boat

With 5644 39th Ave. W, Seattle homebuyers have the opportunity to own a rare, waterfront property in the Magnolia’s coveted Land’s End area. Meticulously maintained and move-in ready, the 3,870-square-foot home boasts five bedrooms, three bathrooms, and expansive views of Salmon Bay—and its wildlife, plus tugboats, fishing boats and other vessels—from every floor.
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gig Harbor, WA
Lifestyle
Local
Washington Lifestyle
City
Gig Harbor, WA
City
Home, WA
travelawaits.com

Beautiful Fall Train Route Returns To Pacific Northwest Next Week — Where It Will Take You

Amtrak Cascades, one of Amtrak’s most scenic routes, stretches through the Pacific Northwest running parallel with the Cascade mountain range. Service for the leg running between Vancouver, British Columbia, and Seattle has been suspended since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, however, Amtrak is set to resume service between Vancouver and Seattle on September 26 — just in time for leaf-peepers to enjoy the fall colors.
SEATTLE, WA
urbnlivn.com

Extensively remodeled Bellevue mid-century modern

10606 Woodhaven Ln is an extensively remodeled mid-century modern in the Enatai neighborhood of Bellevue. This 8,223 square foot, forested home on a corner lot has been meticulously updated to maintain mid-century charm in every room!. The classic split-level layout of this 2,320 square foot, four bedroom home opens to...
BELLEVUE, WA
thurstontalk.com

Breaded Bliss and Bakeries at The Olympia Farmers Market

Bread. The staff of life is so basic, and yet sublime. The Olympia Farmers Market boasts five bakeries where you can get your fill of one of life’s best comfort foods. All goods are baked nearby using top-notch ingredients. Eye shop everything under the glass counters as you decide which sweet and savory baked goods will make their way with you. You’ll be tempted by buttery croissants, dinosaur cookies and cheesy tarts. Find the perfect baked good for any occasion at the Olympia Farmers Market Bakeries: Baker/Potter, Blue Heron Bakery, San Francisco Street Bakery, The Bread Peddler and Wagner’s Marketplace Bakery.
OLYMPIA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Architecture Design#Linus Realestate#Linus Housinglist#Sea#United
KUOW

Western WA is covered by smoke again. But for how long?

There’s smoke in the air again this week, thanks to winds from the east that are bringing smoke from the Bolt Creek fire into the Puget Sound region. And an inversion is trapping that smoke close to the ground. Still, the air quality is not hazardous for most people.
KING COUNTY, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Architecture
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Eater

Where to Get Knockout Fish and Chips in the Seattle Area

Fish and chips hasn’t been a trendy dish for centuries, but it holds a special place in the hearts of Seattlites; the oldest seafood icons in the city built their names on the dish, coupling themselves with trips to Alki Beach and the Seattle Aquarium. As the city’s makeup grew more complex, so did the variations on offer.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

Tiny fan brings tiny violin to see Lindsey Stirling at Washington State Fair

A pint-sized fan got to see her favorite performer at the Washington State Fair this weekend and stole our hearts in the process. Lindsey Stirling, known as the Dancing Violinist, performed in Puyallup on Saturday to a packed crowd. Before the show began, an adorable little girl twirled through the center aisle toting a tiny violin.
PUYALLUP, WA
KUOW

What were all those fireworks all about?: Today So Far

Why did someone put on a massive fireworks display in Puget Sound?. Study finds drinking wells contaminated after decades of nearby military exercises. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for September 20, 2022. Everyone living on the shores of Seattle, or around the eastern side of...
SEATTLE, WA
southsoundmag.com

Southern Kitchen's Recipe for Success

According to a 2021 National Restaurant Association report, nearly half of all restaurants are owned or co-owned by women, and about 45 percent of managers are women — both higher than most other industries. Gloria Martin said she never imagined she would one day become a business owner, much less a restaurateur. Since 1995, Martin has been operating Tacoma’s beloved and successful Southern Kitchen.
TACOMA, WA
KUOW

'Very unusual': Lines at Sea-Tac Airport stretch into parking garage

Officials at Sea-Tac Airport say they’re looking into the cause of major security checkpoint delays that recently emerged. Twitter erupted with videos and photos of seemingly endless lines stretching into the airport's parking garage over the weekend. Lisa Jensen was one of those people. She came to Seattle from...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy