HAMLET — Tuesday morning, Richmond County Schools had the pleasure of swearing in Officer Tonya Gay. Officer Gay developed her love for law enforcement in 2005 when she began as a telecommunicator. In 2016 she became a certified officer; in 2018 a School Resource Officer, where she served in Hoke County Schools. Officer Gay said that her husband is retired from the Scotland County Sherriff’s office and is also currently serving students with his position as a campus police officer at UNCP.

RICHMOND COUNTY, NC ・ 22 HOURS AGO