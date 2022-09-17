ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

Comments / 1

Related
The Richmond Observer

PHOTOS: JV Raiders vs. Southern Lee, Week 5

ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond Senior High School junior varsity football team notched its second straight shutout with a win over Southern Lee on Thursday. Handing the JV Cavaliers a 43-0 loss, the JV Raiders scored four times on the ground and twice through the air. The defense also recorded a safety.
SANFORD, NC
Stanly News & Press

Community comes out for Waddell Center grill-off competition

Eric Lee is dedicated to his grilling. That was evident by the fact that he had been stationed at the E.E. Waddell Community Center’s football field since 3 p.m. Friday, getting ready for the annual grill-off competition on Saturday. He said the best part is people voting on his...
ALBEMARLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Richmond County, NC
City
Laurinburg, NC
Richmond County, NC
Sports
Richmond County, NC
Football
sandhillssentinel.com

Pinehurst girl crowned USA National Miss North Carolina Jr. Teen

Pinehurst teen Emma Taylor has not only been named USA National Miss North Carolina Jr. Teen, but she also has high hopes of using her platform to benefit, improve, and empower others. At only 13 years old and in eighth grade, Emma recently competed with dozens of other girls for...
PINEHURST, NC
WBTW News13

‘Silver Alert’ issued for missing Laurinburg man

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A “Silver Alert” has been issued for a missing 47-year-old Laurinburg man who is believed to be cognitively impaired. Hasson Tariq “Reek” McEachin is 5-foot-11 and weighs about 185 pounds, according to the North Carolina Center for Missing Persons. He is partially bald with black hair and brown eyes. McEachin was […]
LAURINBURG, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robbie Sims
cbs17

Concerns that I-95 project is taking funds from NC schools

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just about every parent wants to make sure their child’s school is the best it can be and gets all the funding it deserves. However, one CBS 17 viewer says she’s concerned that the costly Interstate 95 widening project between Benson and Lumberton is taking money away from schools.
LUMBERTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Raiders#High School Football#American Football#Southern L
WBTV

What happened to the popular Chick-fil-A in Matthews?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Axios) - If you’ve driven down Independence Boulevard this week, you [may have] noticed the popular Chick-fil-A looks like it’s been leveled by a fierce storm. Piles of rubble, old plastic chairs, scraps of metal, and chunks of concrete litter the corner site near the ABC...
MATTHEWS, NC
wpde.com

Coroner identifies body found near Scotland County store

SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a body found behind a grocery store Tuesday morning on Highway 71 in the Maxton area of Scotland County as a homicide, according to Cpt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. He added the body was found on the...
SCOTLAND COUNTY, NC
Richmond County Daily Journal

RCS swears in new school resource officer

HAMLET — Tuesday morning, Richmond County Schools had the pleasure of swearing in Officer Tonya Gay. Officer Gay developed her love for law enforcement in 2005 when she began as a telecommunicator. In 2016 she became a certified officer; in 2018 a School Resource Officer, where she served in Hoke County Schools. Officer Gay said that her husband is retired from the Scotland County Sherriff’s office and is also currently serving students with his position as a campus police officer at UNCP.
RICHMOND COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Richmond Observer

OBITUARY: Joan Elizabeth Hall Gibson

ROCKINGHAM — Joan Elizabeth Hall Gibson passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022. She was a resident at Pinehurst Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center since her stroke in March 2021. Joan was the first-born daughter of Claude M. and Josie Dawkins Hall on Aug. 26, 1945 in Baltimore, Maryland. Joan...
ROCKINGHAM, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy