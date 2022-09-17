Read full article on original website
Royal continues its winning ways. So does Prosser and Liberty Christian
All 3 trounced opponents to remain unbeaten.
Yakima Herald Republic
Bikes and bulls: Cowboy Cross combines bull riding and Endurocross
Bull riding and Endurocross fans united for an exciting night of motorcycle racing and bull riding Saturday night at the Ellensburg Rodeo Arena, much to the delight of the hundreds in the stands for the Cowboy Cross. Justin Houston, the 23-year-old cowboy from Myrtle Point, Ore., won $6,900 and the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Toppenish coffee shop will raise funds Saturday for 3 local kids with cancer
A fundraiser to help three Lower Yakima Valley youths battling pediatric cancer will take place Saturday at Karlee’s Koffee in Toppenish. The seventh annual Going Gold for Karlee Day will raise money for 17-year-old Elias Gonzalez of Grandview, 13-year-old Cara Onessimo of Wapato and 12-year-old Ismael Mancilla of Toppenish, said Karlee’s Koffee owner Nettie Dionne. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the coffee shop at 280 Fort Road.
2 Injured and 1 dead in Central Washington Crash
At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday Washigton State Police were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle incident on State Route 240, about 20 miles outside of Richland WA. An Eastbound Vehicle left it's lane and stuck a vehicle in the westbound lane. The driver of the Eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
West Richland Girl Missing! Help Bring Baileigh Home!
Please help bring Baileigh home safe! Baileigh is 15 years old, she goes by Baileigh or Chrisann, she is five foot seven inches tall and weighs approximately one hundred twenty pounds. Baileigh has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short, black, tank top dress, with large floral print on it. She was also wearing black heels. Her last known location was Richland/West Richland.
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 16-17, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
Yakima Herald Republic
Verlynn Best to lead the Sunfair Parade as grand marshal Saturday in Yakima
When the music and marchers of the Sunfair Parade return to Yakima Avenue on Saturday, Verlynn Best will be honored as grand marshal. She was selected by the parade’s board because of her advocacy for local businesses and dedication to the community, board president Paul Crawford said in a news release.
‘Unicorn’ elk found near Yakima
An unusual elk with an antler protruding from his forehead was spotted on a trail camera in Tampico on Sunday. Tampico is about 15 miles west of Yakima in central Washington. Kyle Garrison, a representative with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, told KIRO 7 News the antler abnormality, while uncommon, is a naturally occurring phenomenon.
nbcrightnow.com
Woman survives drive-by in Sunnyside
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff's Office responded to a drive-by shooting on September 19 around 10 p.m. near Van Belle Road and Fordyce Road in Sunnyside. One woman had been driving when she says another car passed her and shot at her and her passengers.
