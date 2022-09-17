ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

rolling out

Stephen A. Jackson blasted for 'checking in' with gangs after PnB Rock's death

Former NBA player Stephen Jackson was blasted after he boldly stated that he checks in with gang members in every city he visits following the murder of rap star PnB Rock. Rock was shot to death at Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles on Sept. 12, 2022, sending shockwaves that reverberated throughout the country. Both Kodak Black and Nicki Minaj blasted PnB Rock’s girlfriend for posting an Instagram photo of their whereabouts shortly before the rapper was gunned down. Ice T said he is done trying to talk to gang members and calls L.A. “a dangerous place.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

DeMarcus Cousins' body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs

DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
NBA
Yardbarker

Broncos fans have incredible response to delay of game issues

The Denver Broncos have been horribly disorganized on offense for the first two starts of the season, and their fans are quite fed up with the situation. Denver’s offense has had problems with personnel and clock management through two games, and the situation actually got worse in Week 2 against the Houston Texans. The boos started after a poor goal line sequence just before halftime, but things arguably got worse in the fourth quarter. In the third, the Broncos managed to turn a 3rd-and-short from the Houston 35 into a punting situation.
DENVER, CO
State
Ohio State
Person
Lebron James
Person
Pat Riley
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
James
Person
Jerry Jones
Yardbarker

Donovan Mitchell Says He's Not Worried About Cleveland's Cold Weather: "To Be Honest, I Think I Dress Better In The Cold."

The Cleveland Cavaliers have excited their fans and indeed a lot of other enthusiasts who love the game by moving for Donovan Mitchell. The trade sent shockwaves through the league, most had considered a move to the New York Knicks a foregone conclusion. However, it's the Cavaliers that swooped in and secured Mitchell, adding another piece to a roster of young All-Star level talents.
CLEVELAND, OH
247Sports

Arizona State Herm Edwards buyout details

On Sunday Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards and the university mutually decided to go their separate ways, creating a possible scenario where Edwards’ buyout will change. ASU athletic director Ray Anderson met with the media hours after the announcement and made clear, Edwards was not fired. “This just...
TEMPE, AZ
Yardbarker

Daryl Morey Seemingly Takes A Shot At Ben Simmons While Talking About Sixers Players: "You Need To Have A Special Mindset To Play In, Maybe, New York.' Although I Think That's Less True."

The Ben Simmons saga is over since March, but every now and then we hear some comments that might be taken as a shot at the Australian point guard. It can be from former teammates and those who had issues with him; a lot of people take their opportunity to diss Simmons no matter how long it's been since he left the Sixers.
NBA
Yardbarker

WWE star is apparently getting a character makeover and Bray Wyatt may be involved

It looks like we will be seeing a different Alexa Bliss in the near future. Tonight on WWE Monday Night Raw, Bayley ripped on Bliss for being a shell of herself. Bayley beat Bliss during the main event and during the match, the announcers kept pointing out that Bliss was not putting everything she had into the match. The idea was to get across to fans at home that she's lost a step.
WWE
Yardbarker

Tim Duncan Had No Faith In Tony Parker After 2001 NBA Draft: "We'll Never Win A Title With A European Point Guard."

There is no salvaging a bad first impression, some say. But that isn't the case for two parts of one of the NBA's most legendary trios. The San Antonio Spurs' consistent success in the 2000s for nearly 2 decades was built primarily on the backs of 3 players. Tim Duncan is considered the greatest power forward ever. Manu Ginobili, the exciting and unbelievable Argentine, and Tony Parker, the point guard that brought it all together.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
NBA
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
Combat Sports
NFL
Basketball
Yardbarker

Colts Tried Out Six Players

Herndon, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Jets out of Miami back in 2018. He was in entering the final year of his four-year, $3,171,368 contract that included a $711,368 signing bonus when the Jets traded him to the Vikings last year. Herndon had been testing the open...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

DeMarcus Cousins Shares Video Of His Amazing Body Transformation: "Love This Game."

DeMarcus Cousins has had a slightly weird career trajectory in that he spent years being arguably one of the NBA's best centers before injuries and the changing game slowed him down considerably. Cousins is currently a free agent, not signed to any team, and has bounced around the league to 4 different teams in the last 2 years.
NBA

