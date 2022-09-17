ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rio Linda, CA

Firefighters rescue person trapped after crash in Rio Linda

By Jose Fabian
 3 days ago

RIO LINDA, Calif. (KTXL) — Firefighters with the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District rescued a person trapped inside a car after a crash Friday night.

Metro Fire said the crash happened at Dry Creek Road and Elkhorn Boulevard in Rio Linda around 9:45 p.m. According to Metro Fire, six people were involved in the crash, including the person who was trapped.

A photo tweeted by Metro Fire shows one car on the road, with heavy damage to the front and its engine missing. Another car is on its side on the shoulder of the road.

    (Photo from Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District)
    (Photo from Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District)
    (Photo from Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District)

The victims were treated and taken to the hospital. The severity of their injuries is not known.

How the crash happened is under investigation by the California Highway Patrol.

