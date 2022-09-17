ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Comments / 0

Related
KESQ

Coachella Valley sweeps Indio in matchup of rivals, DVL unbeatens

Coachella Valley girls volleyball continues to hold court in the DVL. The Arabs improved to 7-0 in DVL action after defeating rival Indio on Tuesday night, winning in three sets. The final line of the match was 25-23, 25-13, 25-14. The Arabs are perfect through the first round of league...
INDIO, CA
Carlsbad Current-Argus

This week in Eddy County high school sports

Cavegirl volleyball vs. Artesia Lady Bulldogs Seeking to get even with their in-county rivals Tuesday, the Carlsbad Cavegirl volleyball team will end a three-game homestand against Artesia. The Cavegirls (4-8) lost the opening round to the Lady Bulldogs in Artesia 3-0 Aug. 23 at the Bulldog Pit. ...
EDDY COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#High School Football#Football Season#Linus K12#Linus High School#On The Road#Diamonds#American Football#Highschoolsports#Del#Jesus G Reyes#Dvl#Twentynine Palms#Diamond Ranch#Chaffey#Rancho Mirage#First W Of Year#Rattlers
Scorebook Live

Watch: Pierce Clarkson and St. John Bosco beat Kahuku 34-7

BELLFLOWER, Calif. — In front of a full capacity Panish Family Stadium crowd, Power 25 No. 1 St. John Bosco delivered a dominant defensive performance to beat Kahuku (Hawaii) 34-7 on Saturday night. The Braves improved to 4-0 with the win and the Red Raiders dropped to 4-1. GAME STORY "I thought we ...
FOOTBALL
ocsportszone.com

Five Orange County teams earn No. 1 rankings in CIF boys water polo polls

Five Orange County high school boys water polo teams are ranked No. 1 in their divisions in this week’s CIF boys water polo polls announced Monday. In Division 1, JSerra is first and Mater Dei second. San Clemente is first and Dana Hills second in Division 2, Irvine first and Portola second in Division 3, Crean Lutheran first in Division 4 and Buena Park top ranked in Division 5.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy