What happened in the fifth week of Southern Section high school football? Here’s what you need to know
Here’s a look at the top storylines in the fifth week of the 2022 Southern Section high school football season (Sep. 15-17). All rankings referenced pertain to SBLive’s Southern Section rankings unless noted otherwise. NO. 5 LOS ALAMITOS DEFEATS NO. 7 SANTA MARGARITA IN SHOOTOUTThis one had so much ...
KESQ
Coachella Valley sweeps Indio in matchup of rivals, DVL unbeatens
Coachella Valley girls volleyball continues to hold court in the DVL. The Arabs improved to 7-0 in DVL action after defeating rival Indio on Tuesday night, winning in three sets. The final line of the match was 25-23, 25-13, 25-14. The Arabs are perfect through the first round of league...
Southern California high school football: Top stars, best performances in fifth week of 2022 season
Here’s a quick look at some of the top stars and memorable performances from the week five of the season. Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians, media members and high school sports fans. Don’t see any details for your team’s game? Email some notes and/or stats ...
This week in Eddy County high school sports
Cavegirl volleyball vs. Artesia Lady Bulldogs Seeking to get even with their in-county rivals Tuesday, the Carlsbad Cavegirl volleyball team will end a three-game homestand against Artesia. The Cavegirls (4-8) lost the opening round to the Lady Bulldogs in Artesia 3-0 Aug. 23 at the Bulldog Pit. ...
Prep football analysis: Takeaways from an interesting Week 4 slate
Excitement has not been at a premium through four weeks of the high school football season in Sonoma County. Just like Week 3 — and Week 2 and Week 1 — Week 4 featured another fascinating slate for local teams. Half the teams in the North Bay League-Oak...
Watch: Pierce Clarkson and St. John Bosco beat Kahuku 34-7
BELLFLOWER, Calif. — In front of a full capacity Panish Family Stadium crowd, Power 25 No. 1 St. John Bosco delivered a dominant defensive performance to beat Kahuku (Hawaii) 34-7 on Saturday night. The Braves improved to 4-0 with the win and the Red Raiders dropped to 4-1. GAME STORY "I thought we ...
ocsportszone.com
Five Orange County teams earn No. 1 rankings in CIF boys water polo polls
Five Orange County high school boys water polo teams are ranked No. 1 in their divisions in this week’s CIF boys water polo polls announced Monday. In Division 1, JSerra is first and Mater Dei second. San Clemente is first and Dana Hills second in Division 2, Irvine first and Portola second in Division 3, Crean Lutheran first in Division 4 and Buena Park top ranked in Division 5.
