WWAY NewsChannel 3
Reaction to the 2022 Cape Fear Fair and Expo being canceled
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo will not be returning this fall, and is now looking for a new location to host the annual event. The Cape Fear Fair and Expo has called Wilmington International Airport home for 20 years, but now, the space where the fair set up every year, is being leased by CIL ILM II.
columbuscountynews.com
Cathy Elaine Daniels
Cathy Elaine Daniels, age 57, of Tabor City, NC passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at her residence. Viewing will be Friday, September 23, 2022, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the Westside Funeral Home Chapel. Graveside service will be Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. in...
columbuscountynews.com
Maze Craze ‘Outer Banks’ opens Saturday
Maze Craze at Galloway Farms in Hallsboro will have their opening day on Saturday, Sept. 24, and this year, the farm is partnering with Netflix to bring the ‘Outer Banks’ (OBX) to Columbus County. The popular show follows teenage John B. as he enlists his three best friends...
columbuscountynews.com
Miriam Martha (Hooks) Watts
January 17, 1942 ~ September 18, 2022 (age 80) Miriam Martha Hooks Watts, age 80, died September 18, 2022, in the Riverside Health and Rehabilitation in North Charleston, SC. Born in Horry County, SC, she was the daughter of the late William Patrick Hooks and Lazelle Fogle Hooks. She attended Today’s Harvest Church of North Myrtle Beach, SC.
columbuscountynews.com
Sherri Lea Conley Gottschalk
October 31, 1956 ~ September 18, 2022 (age 65) Sherri Lea Conley Gottschalk, age 65, passed away at her residence in Whiteville, NC, on Sunday, September 18, 2022. She was born on October 31, 1956 in Charleston, W. Virginia, to John Thomas Conley and Cleetus Vivian Jenkins Conley. Sherri served...
borderbelt.org
It’s fall festival season. Check out these events in North Carolina’s Border Belt
Fall is quickly approaching, and we all know what that means in North Carolina: festival season. Several festivals in Bladen, Columbus, Robeson and Scotland counties in the coming weeks will celebrate the region, from agriculture and food to music and family fun. The Border Belt Independent compiled a list of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Cape Fear Fair and Expo not happening in 2022
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Cape Fear Fair and Expo will not be happening this year after years of operating in the Cape Fear according to the manager of the fair. Fair manager Skip Watkins said the fair had been operating at Wilmington International Airport for 20 years. The...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County prepares for contract termination with Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary
LAKE WACCAMAW, NC (WWAY) — Lake Waccamaw Fire and Rescue Auxiliary contract officially ends with Columbus County on November 2. It’s been a little more than a month since Columbus County Commissioners voted to terminate their contract, after a restaurant accused the chief of making offensive remarks to restaurant staff while in uniform.
myrtlebeach.com
SOS Fall Migration 2022
The SOS Fall Migration is slated for September 15-25, 2022, in North Myrtle Beach, S.C. to celebrate our state dance, shagging. Shaggers will come to the beach for the last event of the season. The SOS lounges in the area host dancing, tea parties, classes and live music. Hot spots...
cbs17
Concerns that I-95 project is taking funds from NC schools
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Just about every parent wants to make sure their child’s school is the best it can be and gets all the funding it deserves. However, one CBS 17 viewer says she’s concerned that the costly Interstate 95 widening project between Benson and Lumberton is taking money away from schools.
Back the Blue ride raises $14K for Richmond, Scotland shop-with-a-cop programs
ROCKINGHAM — Despite having nearly half the number of motorcycles as the first year, the third annual Back the Blue ride brought in double the bounty. The two-county event, which raises money to support shop-with-a-cop programs in Richmond and Scotland counties, on Saturday, Sept. 17 raised $14,000, according to organizer Chris Jackson.
columbuscountynews.com
$30,000 mixed use: 2.77 acres, Chadbourn NC
2.77 acres of quiet country land, Near 4350 Old Us Hwy 74 Chadbourn, with approximately 195 ft. of road frontage it is a great place for your home! A short drive to Myrtle Beach! Previously farmed so it is mainly cleared. No known restrictions. Lot Size:2.77 acres. Type:Residential Lots &...
bladenonline.com
Bladen County Native Book Release
It has officially been a week since “An Actor in Training” by Javaris Rhodie was released. For actors and performers who are enrolling or enrolled in college programs, the book serves as a guide. This book is an excellent source for entertainers taking the next step in their...
columbuscountynews.com
Starbuck’s Coming to Whiteville
After 14 months of negotiations, construction of a new Starbuck’s coffeehouse is expected to begin next month. “It’s a done deal,” said Kyle Cox, who owns the property where the popular business will be built. Starbuck’s offers both hot and cold coffees and coffee-based drinks. The...
nrcolumbus.com
Details on proposed ‘sip and stroll’ policy for downtown Whiteville
You may soon be able to openly walk the streets of downtown Whiteville and enjoy a beer, wine or other alcoholic beverage of your choice — within certain restrictions. At a meeting later this month, Whiteville City Council will host a public hearing on a proposed downtown social district: a designated area that allows consumers to carry and consume beer, wine or spirits sold by participating businesses.
bladenonline.com
Dublin Peanut Festival Draws One of the Biggest Crowds in History
Spread the love. By Charlotte Smith.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
‘Earwigs’ seeking moisture in Cape Fear homes
Wilmington, NC (WWAY)– They’re small, slender insects commonly found in bathrooms, and if you’re seeing more of the pests known as earwigs, there’s a reason why. Experts say recent dry conditions have caused earwigs to find their way into many homes in the Cape Fear. Earwigs...
columbuscountynews.com
Richard “Ricky” Faircloth
September 15, 1960 ~ September 16, 2022 (age 62) Richard J. “Ricky” Faircloth, 62, passed away Friday, September 16, 2022, at his home. He was born September 15, 1960, in Loris, SC, a son of Virginia (Jones) Brown and the late Samuel Joseph Faircloth. He is survived his...
myhorrynews.com
Duplin Winery hosts grape stomp as part of SeptemberFest at Barefoot Landing
Grapes suffered, split and oozed under so many feet. Spent and empty, the skins were piled on the edge of the stage while workers dumped plump, full purple and green muscadines into buckets for the stomping to continue. A barker coaxed folks on stage for the annual Duplin Winery Grape Stomp during Barefoot Landing’s SeptemberFest on Saturday.
columbuscountynews.com
Betty Faye (Cribb) Nealy-Long
May 12, 1941 ~ September 17, 2022 (age 81) Betty Faye Cribb Nealy-Long, age 81 of Chadbourn, left this earth to enter into her eternal home on Saturday, September 17, 2022, while in the Lower Cape Fear Angel House in Whiteville. Betty was born on May 12, 1941, to the...
