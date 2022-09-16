ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carlsbad, CA

Star QB Sayin leads Carlsbad to game-winning TD to beat Mission Hills

By Don Norcross
San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 3 days ago

With only five starters back from a team that lost the Open Division championship game last season, Carlsbad head coach Thadd MacNeal knew there might be some early growing pains for the Lancers.

He did have one very important factor in his favor: five-star quarterback Julian Sayin.

Offered MacNeal, “We have the best quarterback in the country.”

In a nip-and-tuck Avocado League battle on Friday night, Sayin, a junior, was the difference in a 16-10 Carlsbad win over Mission Hills. With 16.8 seconds remaining in the game, Sayin completed an 18-yard dart in the front corner of the end zone to Griffin Rosenbloom for the winning touchdown.

Fourth-ranked Carlsbad (3-1, 2-0 Avocado League) started the winning drive on its 37 with 1 minute, 23 seconds to play. Facing third-and-6, Sayin scrambled back and forth to buy time, then heaved a 38-yard completion to Nico Arboit.

Three plays later, Sayin and Rosenbloom hooked up for the winning score.

Of the scramble, then long completion, Sayin said, “I’m just trying to make a play. I feel like I’m able to do that. Try to put my team in position to win.”

The win was Carlsbad’s second in thrilling fashion, beating Mater Dei 36-35 in overtime in its first game.

“Carlsbad‘s just doing their thing,” said Rosenbloom, who finished with six catches for 60 yards. “That’s what we do.”

Mission Hills fell to 2-3, 0-2 in league. The Grizzlies have lost back-to-back heartbreakers, falling to La Costa Canyon 13-10 last week. The visitors forced two lost fumbles, an interception and blocked a PAT while not turning the ball over.

The Grizzlies missed three field goals, from 27, 34 and 54 yards.

“They’re always very tough and physical,” said Sayin. “It’s always a battle against them, always.”

Sayin finished 17 of 28 for 280 yards, two TDs and one interception.

In the second quarter, two plays after Mission Hills missed a 27-yard field goal, Sayin uncorked a 76-yard touchdown pass to Justin Johnson to tie the game.

Down 10-7 at halftime, Mission Hills tied the game early in the third quarter on a 22-yard field goal. The defenses dominated the rest of the way, until Sayin took control on the Lancers’ final drive. He accounted for all 68 yards in the drive, completing three of four passes for 65 yards and rushing for 3 yards.

“He’s got ice in his veins,” MacNeal said of his quarterback. “He does it over and over again. Him and I on the sideline, we talk like we’re discussing our weekend plans. It’s a discussion of trying to get the right play. And he’s special. That’s all I can say. He’s special.”

Mission Hills coach Chris Hauser was understandably proud of his team, particularly a defense that limited Carlsbad’s potent offense to 16 points. But in the end, he tipped his cap to No. 9, Sayin.

“What he does,” said Hauseer, “is he gives his players a chance to make a play, and that’s all you can ask of a quarterback. He’s a gifted kid. That’s why he has all those stars next to his name and all the offers from across the country.”

Carlsbad 16, Mission Hills 10

Mission Hills 7 0 3 0 — 10

Carlsbad 0 10 0 6 — 16

MH — Devine 1 run (Reyes kick)

C — Johnson 76 pass from Sayin (Prasuhn kick)

C — Prasuhn 43 FG

MH — Reyes 22 FG

C — Rosenbloom 18 pass from Sayin (kick blocked)

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

