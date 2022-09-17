NBA Fans React To Mark Cuban Practicing His Shooting For Nearly 3 Hours: "Looks Like Brunson Replacement Maybe Internal."

Read full article on original website
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
BET
NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Proposes To Latoia Fitzgerald During Her NYFW Show—See The Viral Moment!
Love is in the air! NBA champion Rajon Rondo proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, during her New York Fashion Week show. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the designer behind celebrity favorite brand, 'Lionne,' French for the lioness, made her New York Fashion Week debut. The Los Angeles-based Philly native...
Larsa Pippen Spotted with Michael Jordan's Son Marcus for Lunch Date in Miami
Pippen said last month that dating has been difficult after splitting with former NBA star Scottie Pippen: "It's kind of hard. I thought it was going to be easier, to be honest with you." Larsa Pippen was spotted dining out with Michael Jordan's son Marcus over the weekend. The Real Housewives of Miami star, 48, who is the ex-wife of Michael's former Chicago Bulls teammate Scottie Pippen, sat next to Marcus, 31, while dining Sunday afternoon at Zuma, a Japanese restaurant in Miami, according to TMZ. Larsa and...
BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Reportedly Signing With NBA Team
On Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that Kostas Antetokounmpo is signing with the Chicago Bulls. He is the brother of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Kostas Antetokounmpo joining Bulls on training camp deal
The Bulls will sign Kostas Antetokounmpo to a training camp contract, tweets Shams Charania of The Athletic. Antetokounmpo will be given a chance to compete for a two-way roster spot, sources tell Charania. Those slots are currently filled by Justin Lewis, who recently suffered a torn ACL, and Malcolm Hill.
RUMOR: The Dwight Howard reason Lakers brought back Dennis Schroder, revealed
Dennis Schroder’s first stint with the Los Angeles Lakers was quite disappointing, so it definitely raised more than a few eyebrows when the team opted to sign him this offseason. Apparently, however, the Purple and gold franchise has a Dwight Howard-esque reason for giving the German guard another chance. According to a report by Dan […] The post RUMOR: The Dwight Howard reason Lakers brought back Dennis Schroder, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DeMarcus Cousins’ body transformation might spark phone calls from NBA execs
DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent heading to the 2022-23 NBA season, but that might not be the case for long. The four-time All-Star is putting in the work this offseason, and by the looks of it, his efforts are paying off. In a recent practice run, Cousins appeared to get slimmer and in better conditioning than he was before. He can be seen moving with ease, all while using his height and massive frame to attack the basket and dominate.
Los Angeles Lakers Land Kemba Walker In Bold Trade Scenario
In life, there will always be problems. They’re unavoidable – if you try to avoid them, you’re likely to create them. The NBA is no different. Sometimes, the solution is obvious. In that event, consider yourself lucky. After all, life will also present you with problems that you won’t see a clear solution for.
Milwaukee Bucks Sign And Then Waive A Notable Player
On Monday, RealGM and Hoops Rumors relayed that the Milwaukee Bucks have signed and then waived Alex Antetokounmpo.
Yardbarker
The Lakers Have Not Traded Russell Westbrook To Jazz Or Pacers Because They Want Cap Space For A Max Player And Valuable Picks In 2023 Free Agency, Say NBA Insiders
Russell Westbrook has not had a good season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and there's no doubt that he has been the target of a lot of criticism. He was a poor fit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis and failed to adapt to being a good No. 3 option.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To The 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers Roster: 'Bro, That's A 79-3 Team."
Since the 1980s, the Los Angeles Lakers have remained one of the most dominant NBA franchises in the league. They have had several amazing NBA superstars wear the iconic Purple and Gold jersey and led the team to immense success. But since 2010, the Lakers haven't really been very successful....
Yardbarker
Draymond Green says Warriors initially thought Steve Kerr 'was out of his mind'
The Golden State Warriors have won four titles and reached six NBA Finals since Steve Kerr became the coach in 2014, but the team was far from sold on his motion-heavy offense after Kerr arrived. "We all thought he was out of his mind," forward Draymond Green said on the...
Look: WNBA Star's Best SI Swimsuit Photos
Nneka Ogwumike is more than just a WNBA and international basketball superstar. This year, the 32-year-old Texan made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. Ogwumike flew to St. Thomas to participate in a shoot for the iconic magazine. SI Swim's official YouTube channel posted highlights from that shoot this weekend. A...
New York Knicks Reportedly Signing Recent Toronto Raptors Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the New York Knicks are signing Svi Mykhailiuk. The four-year veteran has played for the Los Angeles Lakers, Detroit Pistons, Oklahoma City Thunder and Toronto Raptors over four seasons in the NBA.
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Praises Lamar Jackson During Ravens - Dolphins Game: "No. 8 Has Gone To Another Level."
Lamar Jackson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, capable of running the ball at a high level and throwing accurately as well. He has won a unanimous MVP award during the 2019 NFL season and has already led the Baltimore Ravens to a win over the Jets this season.
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell Says He’s Not Worried About Cleveland's Cold Weather: "To Be Honest, I Think I Dress Better In The Cold."
The Cleveland Cavaliers have excited their fans and indeed a lot of other enthusiasts who love the game by moving for Donovan Mitchell. The trade sent shockwaves through the league, most had considered a move to the New York Knicks a foregone conclusion. However, it's the Cavaliers that swooped in and secured Mitchell, adding another piece to a roster of young All-Star level talents.
Lakers are targeting three Jazz players in potential Westbrook trade
At this point of the offseason, it appears the only possible path to a Russell Westbrook trade for the Los Angeles Lakers is the Utah Jazz. The two teams have reportedly been having ongoing discussions to try to get a deal done. The signing of veteran guard Dennis Schroder has...
New York Knicks Announce Signing Of Former Player
On Saturday, the New York Knicks announced that they have signed Ryan Arcidiacono.
