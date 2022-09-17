Read full article on original website
‘We wouldn’t put Charles on a bus’: Gulf royals balk at Queen’s funeral protocol
The monarchies are hopeful of stronger UK ties under King Charles, but plans for the ceremony have not gone down well
King Charles Told Prince Harry of Queen Elizabeth’s Death Five Minutes Before Official Announcement
Royalist is The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday. Prince Harry was only told of the queen’s death by his father King Charles five minutes before the official announcement was made, it has been revealed.
Kate Middleton: 1st Photo Of The Princess As She Hides Behind Sunglasses After Queen’s Death
Kate Middleton, 40, was photographed in the U.K. on Friday, September 9, the day after Queen Elizabeth‘s death. Kate, who now goes by the Princess of Wales as her husband Prince William, 40, takes the title of Prince of Wales, left Windsor Castle to pick up her kids at their school. The mother of three wore a black shirt and black sunglasses from behind the wheel of her car.
I’m a body language expert – here’s how I know heartbroken Prince Harry wanted to do more at Queen’s service
PRINCE Harry wanted more of a leading role at the Queen's service today, a body language expert has revealed. The Duke of Sussex - who has been barred from wearing military uniform - watched on as his late grandmother's coffin was carried into Westminster Hall this afternoon. Body language expert...
Meghan Markle news: Prince Harry & Meg slammed for dropping ‘truth bomb’ podcast on 25th anniversary of Lady Di death
AN Australian commentator has slammed the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for dropping a "truth bomb" podcast on the anniversary of Diana's death. Speaking on The Morning Show, Peter Ford condemned Meghan Markle's decision to release the second episode of her podcast, Archetypes, on the 25th anniversary of Lady Diana Spencer's death.
Prince William & Kate Middleton Are Considering Bringing One of Their Children to Queen Elizabeth II's Funeral for a Calculated Reason
It seems like we’re learning something new every single hour ahead of Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral on Sept 19. From last-minute un-invitations to changes in protocol, it seems as though everyone is trying to make her funeral the perfect send-off for Britain’s longest reigning monarch. Even the Prince and Princess of Wales have been reportedly mulling over how to make the most of the awaited day, allegedly brainstorming how to put faith and hope back into the British people’s hearts, as their royal aides say. Per Daily Mail, Prince William and Kate Middleton have been seriously considering bringing their eldest son...
New Source Makes A Bombshell Claim About King Charles And Meghan Markle
The world may be in mourning for Queen Elizabeth II, but that doesn't stop the behind-the-scenes drama from churning on. Front and center, of course, is the speculation about the couple some folks love to hate. Will things get worse for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's relationship with the royals now that his beloved Granny isn't there to play peacemaker? Sadly, it looks as though that might be the case. Although the new King Charles III mentioned the couple by name during his first official address (per Fox News) and sent his love, it didn't go unnoticed that he didn't refer to them as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
epicstream.com
Princess Diana Killed By A Lie About Prince Charles Bedding William, Harry's Nanny? Heartbreaking Truth Exposed After 25 Years
Princess Diana went to her grave believing that Prince Charles had a steamy affair with the nanny of Prince William and Prince Harry, who had an abortion when the future King got her pregnant, a new report suggested. Watch Halo On Paramount+ Follow Master Chief as he defends humanity in...
Princess Eugenie breaks down in tears beside emotional cousin Zara Tindall as Royals read tributes to Queen
HEARTBROKEN Princess Eugenie and Zara Tindall broke down as they read tributes left to their grandmother today. The royals left Balmoral this afternoon to attend a prayer service at the nearby Crathie Kirk church. Three of the Queen’s four children – Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward have all been...
Royal Family fight back tears at emotional vigil led by Princes William & Harry as grandchildren guard Queen’s coffin
MEMBERS of the Royal Family fought back tears tonight as they watched the Queen's grandchildren guard her coffin. Sophie, Countess of Wessex, appeared to well up as her children took part in the moving vigil at Westminster Hall this evening. The proud mum was joined by her husband Prince Edward,...
Poignant moment Prince William offered Queen Consort Camilla a steadying hand as she walks up steps during King Charles proclamation - revealing a new, warmer stage in their relationship
This is the touching moment Prince William offers his stepmother Camilla, the Queen Consort, a guiding hand before she signed her husband's declaration. It marks a new era for the Prince of Wales and the Queen Consort after years of a difficult relationship while his mother Princess Diana split from Charles in 1992, and later divorce in 1996.
King Charles III Cried as He Arrived at Buckingham Palace for the 1st Time as Monarch
In mourning. While largely remaining stoic and steadfast in the days since the Queen Elizabeth II’s death, King Charles III was photographed in a rare moment where he appeared to be visibly emotional. On Friday, September 9, the new monarch, 73 — who ascended the throne upon his mother’s...
The Queen Wouldn't Approve Of Meghan Markle's Halter Top For The Invictus Games But We Think It's So Chic
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry just graced the Invictus Games’ One Year to Go event in Düsseldorf, Germany, and we’re in awe of the former Suits star’s chic look! Markle, 41, showed us how transitional season style is really done as she stepped out in a white knit halter tank top and high-waisted cream-colored trousers with a matching belt. (Truly perfect for that half-summer, half-fall weather approaching, am I right?)
Queen Elizabeth’s Engagement Ring From Prince Philip Has an Incredible — Yet Frugal — Story
Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth’s royal engagement began with an engagement ring that was actually made from his mother’s tiara.
The Queen's much-adored niece Lady Sarah Chatto looks emotional as she's joined by her son Arthur, 23, to bid farewell to Her Majesty at Westminster Hall
Princess Margaret's beloved daughter Lady Sarah Chatto looked emotional as she attended the service at Westminster Hall following the Queen’s procession today. The Queen's only niece, who remained close to Her Majesty and Prince Philip following her mother Margaret’s death in 2002, joined other members of the royal family to pay their respects to the late monarch.
Where will King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla live?
Queen Elizabeth II had a number of residences, including Buckingham Palace, Balmoral and Windsor Castle. However, after her death at the age of 96 on Thursday, the question is where will the newly crowned King Charles III and the Queen Consort, Camilla, be based?. Since their marriage in April 2005,...
Today the Queen and her beloved Prince Philip will be reunited in a 16ft deep burial chamber
THE sight of the Queen sitting alone in the empty pews beside the coffin of her beloved Prince Philip moved the world 18 months ago. This afternoon, Her Majesty will finally be beside her “liege man” in the royal vault, when she makes the same passage through the 1,000-year-old quire of St George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle.
William and Kate’s new home a ‘disgraceful’ decision, says Republic
Campaign group Republic has branded the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s relocation to Adelaide Cottage “disgraceful” amid the cost-of-living crisis.William and Kate are moving to the Grade II-listed four-bedroom house on Windsor’s private Home Park to allow their children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – more freedom when they start at Lambrook School near Ascot in Berkshire next month.The duke and duchess will retain their 20-room Kensington Palace apartment as their official working residence, and also have the 10-bedroom Anmer Hall country mansion near Sandringham and a three-bedroom holiday cottage, Tam-Na-Ghar, on the Balmoral estate.Graham Smith, chief...
Kate Middleton's Outfit For The Queen's Procession Contained Hidden Messages
Kate Middleton has long been known as a fashionista, as evidenced by her impeccable taste in clothes — but, from time to time, her sartorial choices contain subliminal messages. There have been multiple instances in the past where the Princess of Wales has chosen to communicate something to the public with her clothing, whether it's a tribute to the country she's visiting or to show her support for a certain cause.
Prince William May Not Be ‘That Interested’ in Getting Prince Harry ‘Back Into the Fold’ — Expert
Prince William has 'much more of a grudge' against Prince Harry compared to King Charles, leading an expert to believe Prince William's not 'that interested' in his brother returning.
