dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Julio Urías Tried To Encourage Trea Turner & Gavin Lux After Defensive Miscues

Julio Urías turned in another gem for the Los Angeles Dodgers despite sloppy defense in the first inning that made his outing start on the wrong foot. It began when Thairo Estrada singled on a soft infield dribbler that Max Muncy was unable to field to start off the inning. Urías followed by getting a strikeout and a ground ball, but Trea Turner had the grounder pop out of his glove while trying to start a double play, which allowed Wilmer Flores to reach safely and advanced Estrada to second.
FOX Sports

Meneses leads Nationals against the Braves after 4-hit outing

Washington Nationals (51-96, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (92-55, second in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-18, 6.11 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (8-6, 4.17 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 187 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -323, Nationals +260; over/under is 8 1/2...
San Diego, CA
FOX Sports

Padres open 3-game series at home against the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (87-61, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (81-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-9, 3.29 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 137 strikeouts); Padres: Mike Clevinger (5-7, 4.47 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 83 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -120, Cardinals +100; over/under is...
FOX Sports

Wentz sharp for Tigers in 3-2 victory over Baltimore

BALTIMORE (AP) — Joey Wentz took a shutout into the sixth inning and Akil Baddoo and Kerry Carpenter homered to lift the Detroit Tigers to a 3-2 victory over the fading Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday night. Wentz (2-2) allowed two hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings. It...
FOX Sports

Cleveland Guardians' Andrés Giménez on transitioning to life in America at age 16 | Flippin' Bats

Ben Verlander and Andrés Giménez talks about signing a professional contract at age 16 and leaving Venezuela to come to America. Giménez talks about making the transition and leaving his family to pursue his dream. He also talks about when he got the call up to the big leagues and when he got trades from the Mets to the Guardians in the Francisco Lindor trade.
FOX Sports

Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Astros magic number at one

The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up. There are a handful of MLB division races that could come down to the wire, and each wild-card spot is still up for grabs. Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Monday morning. NL WEST. The Los...
FOX Sports

Bader has 2 go-ahead singles, 3 RBIs in Yankees debut

NEW YORK (AP) — Twenty years after celebrating his eighth birthday with a Yankees logo on his birthday cake, Harrison Bader put on the pinstripes he rooted for while growing up. This time, he had thousands cheering him on. Bader drove in three runs with a pair of go-ahead...
FOX Sports

Padres play the Cardinals with 1-0 series lead

St. Louis Cardinals (87-62, first in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (82-66, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (11-12, 3.46 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 138 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (7-9, 3.93 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -124, Cardinals +104; over/under is...
FOX Sports

Aaron Judge home run tracker: 2 away from breaking AL record

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is two home runs away from breaking the MLB American League record of 61 in a season, set in 1961 by Yankees outfielder Roger Maris. On Tuesday, Judge hit his 60th homer of the season for the AL-East leading Yankees, meaning he needs just one to tie and two to surpass Maris' 61-year-old mark.
FOX Sports

Maury Wills, base-stealing shortstop for Dodgers, dies at 89

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Maury Wills, who intimidated pitchers with his base-stealing prowess as a shortstop for the Los Angeles Dodgers on three World Series championship teams, has died. He was 89. Wills died Monday night at home in Sedona, Arizona, the team said Tuesday after being informed by...
FOX Sports

Candelario leads Tigers against the Orioles after 4-hit outing

Detroit Tigers (56-91, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Baltimore Orioles (76-71, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Matt Manning (2-2, 3.28 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Orioles: Jordan Lyles (10-11, 4.70 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 129 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -168, Tigers +142; over/under is 8 runs.
Yardbarker

Angels Defeat Mariners, Take Season Series 10-9

As the Los Angeles Angels begin to evaluate their roster ahead of what could be a turning point of an offseason, they can use their series against the Seattle Mariners as a potential springboard for winning baseball in 2023. Not only did the Angels take three of four from a...
