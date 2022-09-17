ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lehi, UT

kslsports.com

Instant Replay: Utah Volleyball Player Uses Her Foot

SALT LAKE CITY- Freshman KJ Burgess saved the day for Utah volleyball over the weekend with some quick thinking. With the ball in the air and just out of reach of her hands, Burgess instead reached her foot out to keep the ball in play leading to points for the Utes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
thehivesports.com

Syracuse Titans overmatch Davis Darts 48-6 in Region 1 contest.

Syracuse’s defense and late second-quarter touchdowns highlight the first half. Syracuse started the scoring with a 1-yard touchdown plunge by defensive lineman Sam Pula. Pula was penalized for celebrating his touchdown and the Titans were forced to kick off from their 25-yard line. The short kickoff gave the Darts a short field. The Titan’s defense stood strong, and the Darts settled for a Gage Butler 35-yard field goal. After a great kickoff return by the DJ Mayes, kicker Rhett Thompson made a 23-yard field goal to put the Titans up 10-3 with 2:47 left in the first quarter.
SYRACUSE, UT
thehivesports.com

RSL stunned at home 2-1 by FC Cincinnati

Real Salt Lake was defeated 2-1 at home to FC Cincinnati on Saturday, Sep. 17, at America First Field in Sandy, Utah. The loss comes as RSL led 1-0 after 35 minutes but fell after a two-goal performance by Cincinnati striker Brenner Souza da Silva helped propel Cincinnati past RSL. RSL now drops to eighth place in the Western Conference standings with a record of 11-11-10 on the season and 43 points.
CINCINNATI, OH
kslsports.com

Tony Finau Breaks Utah Golf Course Record

SALT LAKE CITY – Tony Finau has broken the course record at the famous and exclusive Promontory Club in Park City, Utah, ahead of his Presidents Cup campaign. Finau was back in Utah with his family as he prepared for the Presidents Cup alongside his coach, Boyd Summerhays, and his team.
PARK CITY, UT
Outsider.com

WATCH: Utah Hiker Is Stalked by Mountain Lion in Heart-Pounding Clip

While in the great outdoors, danger can lurk just around the corner. A Utah hiker was stalked by a mountain lion in an intense video. When you find yourself on the wrong end of a cat and mouse situation, there isn’t a whole lot you can do. You can get loud and make yourself larger and do all the things that they say – eventually, you have to convince the wildlife to stop.
PROVO, UT
fortworthreport.org

‘I can’t live in fear:’ Lesa Pamplin speaks out on fallout from BYU investigation

It took one day for racial slurs to fill Lesa Pamplin’s text messages, voicemail and inbox. On the morning of Sept. 2, the Tarrant County Criminal Court 5 judge candidate was out with some volunteers. She got a call from her goddaughter’s mother asking Pamplin if she saw her Facebook post. Pamplin, 58, said she had not but checked it when she got home.
PROVO, UT

