Wheeling, WV

Metro News

Short week alters preparation, but Mountaineers and Hokies in 'pretty equal' positions

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s quickest turnaround between games in 12 seasons comes when the Mountaineers face Virginia Tech at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Lane Stadium. Not since October 2010 in what was Bill Stewart’s final season as head coach have the Mountaineers had only four full days between contests, but that’s the case this week after a 65-7 victory over FCS foe Towson that provided West Virginia (1-2) with its first win.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Wheeling, WV
Sports
Wheeling, WV
Football
City
Morgantown, WV
City
Wheeling, WV
Metro News

WVU battles retention problems post-pandemic

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. —West Virginia University officials have ongoing concerns about student retention. The university is still working on the latest numbers, but Provost Maryanne Reed said Monday that retention levels for all students have dropped post-pandemic. Reed, during an appearance on “MetroNews Talkline,” said the drop after several years...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

New High Street policy for events in Morgantown has officials excited

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The City of Morgantown now has an agreement in place with the state Division of Highways to provide more flexibility for the closure of High Street for special events. Morgantown Director of Engineering & Public Works, Damien Davis said prior to this agreement closure requests for...
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Today Changed Nothing for Neal Brown and West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia won perhaps its only game this season, beating a severely over-matched Towson team. Despite its lop-sided score, it changed absolutely nothing for Neal Brown and the West Virginia Mountaineers. It didn’t get rid of the poor taste of losing to Pitt and it...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WTRF

West Virginia church changing name to get with the times

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Wheeling church is changing its name after leaders decided it is time to get with the times. Covenant Community Church, or known uniquely as “C3,” is keeping the acronym but swapping one of their ‘C’s. Coming up to its 20th...
WHEELING, WV
#American Football#University
WTRF- 7News

UPDATE: Crews extinguish structure fire in Glen Dale

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – UPDATE: Marshall County EMA Director Tom Hart tells us the Monday evening fire in Glen Dale is now out. Still no word on a cause. EARLIER: Officials with the Glen Dale Police Department tells us that crews are on the scene of an active structure fire in Glen Dale at […]
GLEN DALE, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia school district removes pride flags

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district’s directive to remove pride flags from classrooms is drawing complaints from students and community organizations. County Board of Education President Ron Lytle told The Gazette-Mail that the flags were removed because they went against the existing “Participation in Political Activities” policy. “I think it was just a blanket […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WTRF- 7News

Hall of Fame Committee receives plaque of their own

The OVAC Hall of Fame Committee has placed the plaques and artifacts of thousands of famous individuals on the walls of Wesbanco Arena over the years. Now those committee members have received a plaque of their own. The entire Hall of Fame Museum was the work of this group. The executive director of the Greater […]
WHEELING, WV
WBOY

Smith's 4th Q catch is up for Big 12 Play of the Week

West Virginia fans, Reese Smith needs your support. His catch in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s dominant victory over Towson not only was one of the best plays of the game, but is among the best plays of the day throughout the Big 12 Conference. Smith and his twisting...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Metro News

Morgantown detectives look for tips in downtown homicide

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Detectives in Morgantown are still piecing together the hours leading up to an early Sunday morning downtown shooting death. On WAJR’s “Talk of the Town” Monday, Morgantown Police Chief Eric Powell made it clear this was not a random act but did not elaborate on the details.
MORGANTOWN, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Neal Brown's Bizarre Treatment of Garrett Greene

Morgantown, West Virginia – Following today’s 65-7 beatdown of the Towson Tigers, West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown was full of compliments for his quarterbacks. “I said that when we named JT the starter, I feel really good about those guys,” Brown said in his post game...
MORGANTOWN, WV

