MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s quickest turnaround between games in 12 seasons comes when the Mountaineers face Virginia Tech at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Lane Stadium. Not since October 2010 in what was Bill Stewart’s final season as head coach have the Mountaineers had only four full days between contests, but that’s the case this week after a 65-7 victory over FCS foe Towson that provided West Virginia (1-2) with its first win.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 23 HOURS AGO