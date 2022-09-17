Read full article on original website
Related
Metro News
Morgantown-Musselman headlines Week 5 slate in Class AAA
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Greg Carey and Joe Brocato discuss the significant results in Class AAA football in Week 4 and take a look at the best matchups on the scoreboard for Friday.
Metro News
Short week alters preparation, but Mountaineers and Hokies in ‘pretty equal’ positions
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s quickest turnaround between games in 12 seasons comes when the Mountaineers face Virginia Tech at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Lane Stadium. Not since October 2010 in what was Bill Stewart’s final season as head coach have the Mountaineers had only four full days between contests, but that’s the case this week after a 65-7 victory over FCS foe Towson that provided West Virginia (1-2) with its first win.
WTOV 9
Tucker named executive director of Greater Wheeling Sports and Entertainment Authority
WHEELING, W.Va. — Robert Herron, board chair of the Greater Wheeling Sports and Entertainment Authority, has announced Wheeling resident Kelly Tucker as the new executive director of WesBanco Arena and the Capitol Theatre, effective Oct. 1. “Kelly’s professional experience is a great fit for this position. I believe she...
Metro News
Three Guys Before The Game – West Virginia Mountaineers vs Virginia Tech Preview (Episode 402)
It’s trophy time for West Virginia and Virginia Tech. The two teams will collide Thursday night in Blacksburg. The winner claims the Black Diamond Trophy, which has resided in Morgantown since last season’s 27-21 victory by the Mountaineers. In this episode, the “Guys” offer final thoughts on Saturday’s...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Metro News
WVU battles retention problems post-pandemic
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. —West Virginia University officials have ongoing concerns about student retention. The university is still working on the latest numbers, but Provost Maryanne Reed said Monday that retention levels for all students have dropped post-pandemic. Reed, during an appearance on “MetroNews Talkline,” said the drop after several years...
Metro News
New High Street policy for events in Morgantown has officials excited
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The City of Morgantown now has an agreement in place with the state Division of Highways to provide more flexibility for the closure of High Street for special events. Morgantown Director of Engineering & Public Works, Damien Davis said prior to this agreement closure requests for...
voiceofmotown.com
Today Changed Nothing for Neal Brown and West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia won perhaps its only game this season, beating a severely over-matched Towson team. Despite its lop-sided score, it changed absolutely nothing for Neal Brown and the West Virginia Mountaineers. It didn’t get rid of the poor taste of losing to Pitt and it...
WTRF
West Virginia church changing name to get with the times
WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A Wheeling church is changing its name after leaders decided it is time to get with the times. Covenant Community Church, or known uniquely as “C3,” is keeping the acronym but swapping one of their ‘C’s. Coming up to its 20th...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTRF
Steubenville High School Scores Big with Ohio Department of Education
STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Each year, the Ohio Department of Education evaluates Ohio Schools in several different categories, and just as the students do, each school in the state receives a report card. This year Steubenville High School has received a near perfect report. The 2022 Ohio School Report...
What the ESPN FPI Says About WVU's Chances Against Virginia Tech
The Mountaineers are expected to keep the Black Diamond Trophy.
UPDATE: Crews extinguish structure fire in Glen Dale
MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – UPDATE: Marshall County EMA Director Tom Hart tells us the Monday evening fire in Glen Dale is now out. Still no word on a cause. EARLIER: Officials with the Glen Dale Police Department tells us that crews are on the scene of an active structure fire in Glen Dale at […]
West Virginia school district removes pride flags
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district’s directive to remove pride flags from classrooms is drawing complaints from students and community organizations. County Board of Education President Ron Lytle told The Gazette-Mail that the flags were removed because they went against the existing “Participation in Political Activities” policy. “I think it was just a blanket […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Metro News
Mountaintop Beverage plans full operations by late ’22 in Morgantown Industrial Park
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After three years of working with Mountaintop Beverage, West Virginia Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt officially welcomed them to the Morgantown Industrial Park Friday. The state-of-the-art beverage manufacturing facility is expected to be fully operational by the end of the year and employ about 300. “We’re...
Hall of Fame Committee receives plaque of their own
The OVAC Hall of Fame Committee has placed the plaques and artifacts of thousands of famous individuals on the walls of Wesbanco Arena over the years. Now those committee members have received a plaque of their own. The entire Hall of Fame Museum was the work of this group. The executive director of the Greater […]
WBOY
Smith’s 4th Q catch is up for Big 12 Play of the Week
West Virginia fans, Reese Smith needs your support. His catch in the fourth quarter of Saturday’s dominant victory over Towson not only was one of the best plays of the game, but is among the best plays of the day throughout the Big 12 Conference. Smith and his twisting...
Metro News
Morgantown detectives look for tips in downtown homicide
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Detectives in Morgantown are still piecing together the hours leading up to an early Sunday morning downtown shooting death. On WAJR’s “Talk of the Town” Monday, Morgantown Police Chief Eric Powell made it clear this was not a random act but did not elaborate on the details.
WTRF
Brooke County Fair wraps up after three days of sunshine and good attendance
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The fair, at Brooke Hills Park, started Friday and featured everything from pony rides to a pie-eating contest to a demolition derby. One event at the county extension booth was called fender blenders, where kids—or adults—could create their own smoothies by using pedal power.
West Virginia delegate says political signs stolen from his truck
A West Virginia delegate says he had political signs stolen from his truck. Charlie Reynolds, a representative from Marshall County, said he was targeted and someone took magnets and metal stakes from his truck. Reynolds said the person also tried to steal the campaign sign from his truck but could not get it out of […]
voiceofmotown.com
Neal Brown’s Bizarre Treatment of Garrett Greene
Morgantown, West Virginia – Following today’s 65-7 beatdown of the Towson Tigers, West Virginia Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown was full of compliments for his quarterbacks. “I said that when we named JT the starter, I feel really good about those guys,” Brown said in his post game...
After climate bill passage, WVa natural gas plant unveiled
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — (AP) — A Maryland company announced Friday it will build a natural gas power plant designed to capture climate-changing carbon in northern West Virginia. Officials said it was made possible by a recently signed law embraced by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin that gives tax breaks for alternative energy projects.
Comments / 0