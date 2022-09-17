Champlin Park defense forces two late turnovers to seal win over Blaine

It’s safe to say the winless season from Champlin Park in 2021 is a thing of the past.

In last year’s matchup between Blaine and Champlin Park, the Rebels lost 26-25 in what was their best chance to win a game all year.

Fast forward to the 2022 meeting, it was a chance for Champlin Park to completely erase the memories a year ago and climb to a record above .500.

Down 28-20 with 52 seconds left in the fourth quarter, the Bengals had the ball at their own 21-yard line and no timeouts. One last drive was needed for Blaine to force overtime, but the Rebels were bringing the heat.

On the first play of their hopeful final drive, Blaine quarterback Frank Daniels was hit as he was throwing the ball. It forced his pass way up into the air, far from his target, and into the arms of defensive back Logan Ottinger for the interception, who went down as soon as he caught the ball to preserve the win. It boosted Champlin Park’s record to 2-1, their first time over .500 since 2020.

Just a few minutes prior, the exact same scenario played out.

The Bengals (1-2) had the ball, this time on their own 8-yard line, with 2:47 left. Daniels dropped back, looking for a receiver over the middle, and was hit as he released the ball. This pass went higher up in the air for linebacker Mohammed Dukuly to come down with.

Had Champlin Park got a first down after the turnover, the game would’ve been over. Blaine's defense did their job as they burned through their timeouts to set up one more drive.

Fortunately for the Rebels, even if they didn’t get the first down, the Bengals would have to drive the length of the field with no timeouts. A feat which did not happen due to their pass rush.

“We were short some linemen so we had to do something a little different this year,” Champlin Park head coach Nick Keenan said. “Run a 3-4 scheme and with that, we can send a variety of linebackers. We tried to do the little things right and send some guys off their weak side and hope to get pressure. That kid is fast, he’s accurate. We wanted him to get the ball out of his hands.”

Champlin Park picked off Daniels three times on the night, all courtesy of the defensive line hitting him right as he released the ball. The first interception came in the second quarter.

The Rebels got off to a fast start. They forced the Bengals into back-to-back three and outs as Champlin Park scored a touchdown on two of their first three drives for a 14-0 lead in the first quarter.

Junior running back Arthur Russell scored the first from 12 yards out and senior running back Remi Ogunlana, with the help from offensive lineman Rashad Ishag who essentially threw him into the endzone, ran in from 7 yards out.

The first extra point was missed, setting up the two-point conversion attempt on the second touchdown. Quarterback Preston Thielke found senior tight end Blake Stahl open in the endzone for a successful conversion.

Blaine answered in the second quarter with a touchdown of their own, aided by running back Michael Douglas who ran for a 16-yard touchdown.

Russell added another touchdown later in the quarter from one yard out. Russell had his best game of the young season, rushing for 146 yards on 29 attempts. The Rebels were finding success on offense utilizing play-action rollouts, offering their young quarterback some easy completions in the flat.

Before the season began, Champlin Park were hit hard by the news senior Sean Erickson was injured and unable to play this season. He was expected to be the starter and the Rebels had high hopes for him. His injury forced them to find another solution and have thus far settled on the sophomore Thielke.

The most important thing Keenan wanted from his quarterback is excellent ball security.

“In the first game, he turned the ball over too much. And he knows that,” Keenan said. “I told him, you have a good defense. Take care of the ball and you’ll be alright. He’s a good player. He didn’t have a turnover tonight. We told him, take care of the ball, hand it off to Arthur, hand it off to Remi, take care of it.”

The Rebels went into the break up 20-7 and scored on the first series of the second half. They marched right down the field for another touchdown, scored by Thielke on a two-yard scramble from a rollout to make it 28-7. Russell ran in the two-point conversion.

“We get a three-and-out right away, we score, three-and-out, score. I’m really proud of the guys,” Keenan said. “We made it a lot harder. We made some mistakes and we have to clean it up. You saw some of our guys were dead tired. They kept at it and I’m super proud of them.”

It appeared Champlin Park were on their way to a comfortable win, but Blaine made the defensive adjustments necessary to keep the game from getting out of hand.

They scored on their next drive from a 5-yard run by Daniels to cut into the deficit 28-14. The Rebels struggled to find the same rhythm they had in the first half as the Bengals eventually made it a one-score game.

Daniels ran for his second touchdown of the night from 14 yards out with 6:35 left in the fourth quarter. Instead of kicking the extra point, Blaine elected to go for two. As is the case with analytics in football these days, the wiser decision pointed towards the two-point conversion.

They didn’t convert it but it was still a one-possession game.

On the next drive, Champlin Park reached midfield and were stopped on third down. They elected to punt to pin the Bengals deep which worked masterfully. Senior Emmit Tutt made an excellent special teams tackle on the punt returner, holding Blaine inside their own 10-yard line.

The interceptions by the Rebels’ ensued and the home crowd was on their feet in celebration. It was not only Champlin Park’s second win of the season, but second single-digit win in a row, having defeated Wayzata 14-12 last week.

For the first time in what feels like an eternity after a winless season, there’s a positive feeling amongst the Champlin Park football program. It’s a great thing to have with next week’s contest certain to be a challenge. A road date with No. 5 Minnetonka awaits on Friday, September 23.

But unlike last year, when they entered that matchup fresh off a close loss to Blaine, they’ll enter it this year with spirits high.

“Last year we were devastated with injuries,” Keenan said. “We were super young and lost a close game to Blaine and Woodbury. Tonight I told them we have to learn even though it wasn’t our best game, we gotta learn with some adversity. But to come out on top, these guys are pretty fired up about that.”