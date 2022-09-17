ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Dodgers News: Julio Urías Tried To Encourage Trea Turner & Gavin Lux After Defensive Miscues

Julio Urías turned in another gem for the Los Angeles Dodgers despite sloppy defense in the first inning that made his outing start on the wrong foot. It began when Thairo Estrada singled on a soft infield dribbler that Max Muncy was unable to field to start off the inning. Urías followed by getting a strikeout and a ground ball, but Trea Turner had the grounder pop out of his glove while trying to start a double play, which allowed Wilmer Flores to reach safely and advanced Estrada to second.
ESPN Sunday Night Baseball Adds Dodgers-Giants Game On Sept. 18

ESPN picked up the series finale between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park for Sunday Night Baseball on Sept. 18. It marks the fifth appearance on Sunday Night Baseball for the Dodgers this season, and fourth for the Giants. The teams previously met on July 21 in ESPN’s national second-half opener.
Why Dodgers Merchandise Was For Sale Inside Oracle Park

A strong number of Los Angeles Dodgers fans were on hand throughout the weekend series against the San Francisco Giants, and they had an unusual option of purchasing merchandise inside Oracle Park. Although the Dodgers and Giants share a long history that dates back to their time in New York,...
Dodgers News: David Price Hasn’t Decided On Retirement

David Price is playing in his 14th Major League season and third as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization since being acquired from the Boston Red Sox before the 2020 campaign, but his career may be coming to an end after the season. The 37-year-old is in the...
Dodgers Legend Maury Wills Passes Away At 89

Los Angeles Dodgers legend Maury Wills passed away on Monday night at the age of 89 at his home in Sedona, Ariz. He is survived by his wife, Carla, and six children, Barry Wills, Micki Wills, Bump Wills, Anita Wills, Wnedi Jo Wills and Susan Quam. Wills, who revolutionized baseball...
Dodgers News: Alex Vesia Made Evan Phillips ‘High Leverage Honey Bun’ T-Shirt

When the Los Angeles Dodgers claimed Evan Phillips off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays near the end of last season, not much was made of the move. He joined the Dodgers with a career record of 1-3 to go along with one save, a 7.26 ERA and 1.79 WHIP in 49 games over parts of four seasons in the Majors. The right-hander ended up appearing in seven games for L.A. but he performed well, throwing 10.1 innings with a 3.48 ERA.
Dodgers Roster: Ryan Pepiot Recalled As 29th Player For Doubleheader

The Los Angeles Dodgers recalled Ryan Pepiot from Triple-A Oklahoma City as the 29th player on the roster for their doubleheader against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Although expanded rosters are 28 players for September, teams are permitted to carry 29 for any doubleheader played during the final month of the regular season.
Dodgers Set Franchise Record For Most Wins Against Giants In One Season Since Moving From Brooklyn

The Los Angeles Dodgers completed a series sweep of the San Francisco Giants on a rainy Sunday night at Oracle Park, finishing 15-4 against their longtime rival this season. That set a Dodgers franchise record for most wins against the Giants in a single season since the team moved from Brooklyn. It’s a notable turnaround from last year when the Giants won 10 of 19 games and edged the Dodgers to snap their streak of National League West titles.
Clayton Kershaw: Dodgers Focused On ‘Trying To Win Every Game’

The 2022 Los Angeles Dodgers clinched the National League West title faster than any other team in franchise history, and they were first to both 90 and 100 wins this season. Health is most paramount for the Dodgers over the remaining weeks of the regular season, but the club is still looking to secure a postseason bye into the NL Division Series and home-field advantage through the World Series.
Dodgers Reach 100 Wins For 10th Time In Franchise History

The Los Angeles Dodgers became the first team in baseball to 100 wins this season and reached the milestone for a 10th time in franchise history. The Dodgers previously were the first team to win 90 games this year, first to clinch a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason and first division winner.
