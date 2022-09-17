Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Home Cooked Mexican Restaurant Opening SoonGreyson FAlbuquerque, NM
According to the Police, Four People Have Been Stabbed by a Man on Central AvenueDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
A New Mosquito Is Stalking New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Opinion: A Crowd Disrupted Tomi Lahren's Event at the University of New MexicoDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
A State Senator from Albuquerque, New Mexico Has Reported An Alleged Extortion Attempt by Pro Tem Mimi StewartDaniella CressmanAlbuquerque, NM
Related
UNM: Lobo football home game attendance turning corner
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo football will be playing at LSU this weekend. While attendance at the home games looks low, UNM says they’re turning a corner. With the rivalry NMSU game in Las Cruces this year and one of the marquee games against Boise State already behind them, it’s unclear how attendance will look for […]
golobos.com
Hannah, Haulcy Earn Mountain West POTW Honors
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The University of New Mexico picked up a pair of honors as Reco Hannah was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week, and A.J. Haulcy was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week. It’s the second straight week that UNM picked up an honor from the league as Christian Washington was the Freshman of the Week last week. UNLV’s Aidan Robbins was the Offensive Player of the Week and Boise State kicker Jonah Dalmas was named the Special Teams Player of the Week.
golobos.com
Samaha Takes Title in Arizona
TUCSON, Ariz. — Georgio Samaha won the White Draw of the Wildcat Invitational, defeating Alexander Groves of Northern Arizona 6-3, 6-4 to highlight the final day of the tournament. Samaha went 3-0 on the week with wins over Jared Horwood of Arizona 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 and Adrien Coulome of Grand Canyon 6-2, 6-1. UNM’s other finalist was Alexander Maggs, who lost a tough match to Daniel Torres of Northern Arizona 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 6-2 in the championship match of the Black Draw.
golobos.com
UNM Athletics and ABQ Sunport Announce Partnership, Collaboration for 2022-2023 Season
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Today, the Albuquerque International Sunport and University of New Mexico Athletics announced a new partnership, which includes an advertising trade package and designation of the Sunport as the Official Travel Partner of the UNM Lobos. Leadership from both the City of Albuquerque and UNM launched an...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
High school football Saturday highlights – Week 5
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Week five of high school football wrapped up on Saturday. Here is a breakdown from Saturday’s slate of games. Milne Stadium played host to two one win teams looking to get back in the win column. Albuquerque high and Farmington played evenly through the first half, each scoring a touchdown and Farmington […]
2022 New Mexico State Fair wraps up
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday was the final day of the New Mexico State Fair. Some highlights of the fair included the food, animals and all the different exhibits. Fairgoers that KRQE News 13 spoke with talked positively of their experience at this years’ fair. “The fair was more than I expected, you see, I have […]
KOAT 7
How prayers and walks are changing native communities for the better
TEEC NOS POS, Ariz. — A Navajo woman is bringing awareness to her own community. All regarding an unspoken topic for many Native American families. "When I was growing up, I really didn't see much of what I see now," said Martina Maryboy, an advocate for missing and murdered indigenous people.
New Albuquerque restaurant competing in food competition
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “Duke it Out” is an annual chef competition in Albuquerque putting chefs to the test. Nine chefs will be competing, making two different courses. This year’s competition will include new restaurant ‘fuego505.’ The competition will be raising money and benefiting El Ranchito de los Ninos. The competition is September 28, from 5:30 to 8 […]
RELATED PEOPLE
Albuquerque class shows how to create lowrider designs
The teacher said they get students from the entire nation.
Owners displaced after housefire in northwest Albuquerque
Albuquerque Fire Rescue extinguished a housefire near Montano and Unser Monday morning. AFR says crews responded to the fire around 2 a.m. Monday and they were met with heavy smoke coming form the garage when they arrived. Officials say the occupants of the home were able to safely evacuate. They say crews rescued a cat […]
Harvest Fair at the Albuquerque Garden Center
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Garden Center is hosting the Harvest Craft Fair this year. The fair will be September 23 and 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Albuquerque Garden Center. The fair will feature about 42 crafters and a variety of crafts and fresh grown vegetables. There will food available, fun […]
rrobserver.com
Meteorologists: This could be monsoon season’s ‘last gasp’
Clouds form over the Sandias as William Freer embarks on a four-mile hike on the Bear Canyon Trail on Monday. Albuquerque temperatures are expected to be in the low- to mid-80s this week. Storms are likely in western and northern New Mexico. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) After weeks of rainfall and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
VIDEO: Game and Fish tiger hunt leads to alligator, drugs, instead
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – We now have the video as Game and Fish raids an Albuquerque home looking for a tiger. On August 12 – with the help of police – Game and Fish conservation officers searched an Albuquerque home on Mountain Road near Rio Grande after getting a tip that a tiger was being held […]
Mayhem at UNM
I’ve seen my fair share of rabid Leftists up close and personal but what I experienced last week during my speech at the University of New Mexico was a whole different animal. I’m Tomi Lahren, more next. As an outspoken conservative voice, I’m pretty used to campus opposition...
“Noodle Man” back in Albuquerque cooking at local bar
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The star of the Amazon Prime short “The Noodle Man,” is back in Albuquerque. Dream Kasestatad is the chef and owner of the nation-traveling Thai food pop-up, ‘Pranom.’ Pranom will be at Sister Bar Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a special Thai food kitchen takeover. Sister Bar will have specialty drinks […]
Large police presence at home in Rio Rancho
RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a large police presence at a home in Rio Rancho. Details are limited but it is happening at Peppoli Loop near Unser and Southern. Police have not said what led up to the situation or named anyone involved. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New hope on the horizon for empty lot on San Mateo
There have been years of promises from the city to redevelop a high-crime corner tied to shootings and murders. So what is taking so long for the city to build something at San Mateo and Kathryn? News 13 asked the city about the holdup.
Santa Fe Reporter
NM Ranked Fifth Worst for Teachers
The Washington, DC-based personal finance website Wallet Hub ranks New Mexico 47th in its analysis of all 50 states and the District of Columbia’s “teacher-friendliness.” That report evaluates states using 24 metrics falling into two buckets: opportunity and competition; and academic work environment. Under those metrics, New Mexico ranked 51st for the quality of its school systems; 31st for pupil-to-teacher ratio; and 33rd for its average salaries for teachers. In March, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation that raises salaries for all tiers of teachers by $10,000, and recently announced measures to reduce teachers’ administrative paperwork. Last week, New Mexico Democrats US Sen. Ben Ray Luján and US Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández introduced legislation that would expand federal loan forgiveness for teachers. “Teachers, child care workers and school leaders are faced with high costs of education and the financial burdens that follow, creating hurdles that have only contributed to workforce shortages impacting New Mexico and countless other states,” Luján said in a statement.
ladailypost.com
New Mexico’s St. John’s College Of Santa Fe & Annapolis Breaks Through In National Rankings
SANTA FE — St. John’s College in Santa Fe & Annapolis has recently been recognized as one of the top institutions of higher education in the country by several national publications, including the Princeton Review, U.S. News and World Report, and the Fiske Guide to Colleges. These publications...
Three New Mexico schools earn top honors
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three New Mexico schools have been named Blue Ribbon schools. The program recognized Acquia Madre Elementary in Santa Fe, the Albuquerque School of Excellence, and Texico Middle School for overall academic performance and progress in closing student achievement gaps. 297 schools across the country were selected this year.
Comments / 0