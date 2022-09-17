ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRQE News 13

UNM: Lobo football home game attendance turning corner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo football will be playing at LSU this weekend. While attendance at the home games looks low, UNM says they’re turning a corner. With the rivalry NMSU game in Las Cruces this year and one of the marquee games against Boise State already behind them, it’s unclear how attendance will look for […]
golobos.com

Hannah, Haulcy Earn Mountain West POTW Honors

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The University of New Mexico picked up a pair of honors as Reco Hannah was named the Mountain West Defensive Player of the Week, and A.J. Haulcy was named the Mountain West Freshman of the Week. It’s the second straight week that UNM picked up an honor from the league as Christian Washington was the Freshman of the Week last week. UNLV’s Aidan Robbins was the Offensive Player of the Week and Boise State kicker Jonah Dalmas was named the Special Teams Player of the Week.
golobos.com

Samaha Takes Title in Arizona

TUCSON, Ariz. — Georgio Samaha won the White Draw of the Wildcat Invitational, defeating Alexander Groves of Northern Arizona 6-3, 6-4 to highlight the final day of the tournament. Samaha went 3-0 on the week with wins over Jared Horwood of Arizona 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 and Adrien Coulome of Grand Canyon 6-2, 6-1. UNM’s other finalist was Alexander Maggs, who lost a tough match to Daniel Torres of Northern Arizona 7-6 (7-5), 5-7, 6-2 in the championship match of the Black Draw.
KRQE News 13

High school football Saturday highlights – Week 5

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Week five of high school football wrapped up on Saturday. Here is a breakdown from Saturday’s slate of games. Milne Stadium played host to two one win teams looking to get back in the win column. Albuquerque high and Farmington played evenly through the first half, each scoring a touchdown and Farmington […]
KRQE News 13

2022 New Mexico State Fair wraps up

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Sunday was the final day of the New Mexico State Fair. Some highlights of the fair included the food, animals and all the different exhibits. Fairgoers that KRQE News 13 spoke with talked positively of their experience at this years’ fair. “The fair was more than I expected, you see, I have […]
KRQE News 13

New Albuquerque restaurant competing in food competition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – “Duke it Out” is an annual chef competition in Albuquerque putting chefs to the test. Nine chefs will be competing, making two different courses. This year’s competition will include new restaurant ‘fuego505.’ The competition will be raising money and benefiting El Ranchito de los Ninos. The competition is September 28, from 5:30 to 8 […]
KRQE News 13

Owners displaced after housefire in northwest Albuquerque

Albuquerque Fire Rescue extinguished a housefire near Montano and Unser Monday morning. AFR says crews responded to the fire around 2 a.m. Monday and they were met with heavy smoke coming form the garage when they arrived. Officials say the occupants of the home were able to safely evacuate. They say crews rescued a cat […]
KRQE News 13

Harvest Fair at the Albuquerque Garden Center

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Garden Center is hosting the Harvest Craft Fair this year. The fair will be September 23 and 24 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Albuquerque Garden Center. The fair will feature about 42 crafters and a variety of crafts and fresh grown vegetables. There will food available, fun […]
rrobserver.com

Meteorologists: This could be monsoon season’s ‘last gasp’

Clouds form over the Sandias as William Freer embarks on a four-mile hike on the Bear Canyon Trail on Monday. Albuquerque temperatures are expected to be in the low- to mid-80s this week. Storms are likely in western and northern New Mexico. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis/Albuquerque Journal) After weeks of rainfall and...
Fox News

Mayhem at UNM

I’ve seen my fair share of rabid Leftists up close and personal but what I experienced last week during my speech at the University of New Mexico was a whole different animal. I’m Tomi Lahren, more next. As an outspoken conservative voice, I’m pretty used to campus opposition...
KRQE News 13

“Noodle Man” back in Albuquerque cooking at local bar

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The star of the Amazon Prime short “The Noodle Man,” is back in Albuquerque. Dream Kasestatad is the chef and owner of the nation-traveling Thai food pop-up, ‘Pranom.’ Pranom will be at Sister Bar Monday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. for a special Thai food kitchen takeover. Sister Bar will have specialty drinks […]
KRQE News 13

Large police presence at home in Rio Rancho

RIO RANCHO, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a large police presence at a home in Rio Rancho. Details are limited but it is happening at Peppoli Loop near Unser and Southern. Police have not said what led up to the situation or named anyone involved. KRQE News 13 will provide updates as they become available.
Santa Fe Reporter

NM Ranked Fifth Worst for Teachers

The Washington, DC-based personal finance website Wallet Hub ranks New Mexico 47th in its analysis of all 50 states and the District of Columbia’s “teacher-friendliness.” That report evaluates states using 24 metrics falling into two buckets: opportunity and competition; and academic work environment. Under those metrics, New Mexico ranked 51st for the quality of its school systems; 31st for pupil-to-teacher ratio; and 33rd for its average salaries for teachers. In March, Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham signed legislation that raises salaries for all tiers of teachers by $10,000, and recently announced measures to reduce teachers’ administrative paperwork. Last week, New Mexico Democrats US Sen. Ben Ray Luján and US Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández introduced legislation that would expand federal loan forgiveness for teachers. “Teachers, child care workers and school leaders are faced with high costs of education and the financial burdens that follow, creating hurdles that have only contributed to workforce shortages impacting New Mexico and countless other states,” Luján said in a statement.
KRQE News 13

Three New Mexico schools earn top honors

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Three New Mexico schools have been named Blue Ribbon schools. The program recognized Acquia Madre Elementary in Santa Fe, the Albuquerque School of Excellence, and Texico Middle School for overall academic performance and progress in closing student achievement gaps. 297 schools across the country were selected this year.
