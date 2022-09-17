New Survey Results Reveal the Significant Impact of OFF Time on People with Parkinson’s Disease and Their Care Partners

Read full article on original website
High Costs of Nonoperative Treatment in the Year Before Total Knee Replacement
In the year before total knee replacement, patients incur considerable costs for nonoperative treatments and other procedures for osteoarthritis (OA) – raising questions about the value of those procedures, reports a study in The Journal of Bone & Joint Surgery. The journal is published in the Lippincott portfolio in partnership with Wolters Kluwer.
ManagingLife Extends Self-Management in its Digital Chronic Pain Solution
ManagingLife, developer of the digital pain management solution Manage My Pain introduces the Pain Guide as part of its solution. The Pain Guide was created by specialists and inspired by best practices in pain psychology to provide users with educational content about pain and ways to manage it. Chronic pain...
