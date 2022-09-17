Good times continue for Tulsa Will Rogers after 28-0 win on Homecoming

By Christian Potts

TULSA - There's a good vibe these days in the hallways at Will Rogers College High School.

There's pride in a football program that's been through some tough times but is shining and starting to thrive under a new coach while finding positive results on the scoreboard.

The Ropers capped off a perfect 3-0 non-district schedule Friday night, taking down city rival East Central 28-0 at Will Rogers Stadium.

Perhaps as impressive as the play on the field from the Ropers was the show of support from the community, with a filled grandstand in their still-new stadium, and a Homecoming night crowd bringing many back to watch a program showing real progress.

"It's a great feeling to have the support as a student here at Will Rogers," said senior running back Quay Cherry, who scored three of the Ropers' four touchdowns and rushed for a game-high 181 yards on 13 carries.

"It feels amazing," added junior defensive lineman Kamarie Timmons. "It's a big step up from last year, and the only way is up."

The Ropers last started a season 3-0 in 2013, but prior to that it had been decades. That run included a 42-game losing streak from 2016 to the Covid-shortened 2020 season.

Their only recent playoff appearance in 2006 quickly was followed by a 28-game losing streak from 2008 to 2010.

In 2011, the Ropers did not compete in football at all. They returned in 2012 for a number of years in Class 4A and now are part of Class 5A, harboring hopes of breaking that 16-year playoff drought.

They're doing it with a new head coach in former Oklahoma State lineman Levy Adcock, who took over in the offseason. So far, his first head coaching assignment is an undefeated one.

"As I came to the job, the first thing I realized is how awesome the kids are," Adcock said. "The kids are everything about this program, they make the program what it is.

"It's not me, it's not anybody else, it's these kids; they grow and adapt to everything that they have."

Adcock, a graduate of Claremore Sequoyah High School, was a big part of Oklahoma State's breakthrough seasons from 2009 to 2011. He started on the offensive line for the 2011 squad that won the school's only Big 12 championship and went to the Fiesta Bowl, ultimately finishing as the No. 3-ranked team in college football.

From there, he had brief time in the National Football League on the rosters for the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants. That was followed by a longer run of four seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Saskatchewan Roughriders and the British Columbia Lions.

His experience is rubbing off in a great way on his players.

"Coach Adcock is an immaculate coach," Cherry said. "He's got us all right, he pushes us, he's got us all on the right track. It's a great feeling to have Coach Adcock, I'm glad for him to coach me.

"Him giving us what he knows, it helps all of us come together. He knows what he's talking about, he knows what he's doing. It's a great feeling to know the background of Coach and how he knows what he's doing to help us be great."

After his run in professional football, Adcock returned to the Tulsa area to start his coaching career with four years as an assistant on the defensive staff at Owasso. But he saw a great opportunity in midtown Tulsa and takes pride in what he's seen from his Ropers' squad so far in the 2022 season.

"They're the most resilient young men I've ever been around in my life," Adcock said. "I wouldn't trade them for the world."

So far, the Ropers' defense has shown the way, allowing only a safety in a season-opening 14-2 win against defending Class 3A state champion Holland Hall before last week's 30-6 triumph against Durant.

On Friday, their defensive line simply would not be denied. The Ropers sacked East Central quarterback Konner Dunn four times and held the Cardinals to a net minus-53 rushing yards in the game.

"We just came out with a dog mentality," said Timmons, who had two of the sacks. "We're 1-0 for the week again, same thing as last week. We've just got to keep coming out 1-0."

Rogers' own running game was effective. Led by Cherry, the Ropers chewed up 287 yards on the ground. The Ropers also got a score through the air on a 50-yard bomb from Andrew Ivory-Washington to Adison Code.

But the Ropers also had nine penalties and turned the ball over twice, and their coach knows the effort has to be more clean to compete against a tough lineup in District 5A-4.

"We've got a lot of mistakes we've got to get corrected, especially going into district play," he said. "A lot of bad penalties, a lot of bad mistakes, especially on the offensive side.

"But I couldn't be more proud of our defensive effort. Week in and week out, those guys have shown up ready to go."

The home stadium itself is another step of progress in the program.

For the first 80-plus years of the school's existence, the Ropers didn't have a stadium on campus and were forced to play all their home games elsewhere, for many years at the University of Tulsa or at other Tulsa Public Schools sites. Sometimes, their own home games were played on the very field of their opponent.

In 2020, Rogers opened its stadium on the longtime site of its practice field. It was yet another step in progress for the program that now is seeing hard work play out in victories on the scoreboard.

"It never gets old seeing them happy after a win," Adcock said. "They haven't experienced that like most programs have, and to see them and the excitement around it every week, man, there (is) no word for it."