Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Longboat Observer
Town enters agreement for GMD roundabout, initially approves budget
The Town Commission last week entered an agreement with Manatee County to begin working toward construction of the roundabout at Broadway Street and Gulf of Mexico Drive. Since the project’s start in October 2021, design is about 65% complete. The design, permitting and construction documents are expected to be complete in November.
stpetecatalyst.com
Clearwater to enter negotiations for airpark
The City of Clearwater will enter negotiations with FlyUSA and Paradise Ventures on potentially becoming the new fixed-base operator of the Clearwater Airpark. During a Thursday city council meeting, the council unanimously voted to approve the selection committee’s recommendation to engage with the vying group while confronting issues and concerns from residents and pilots.
Bay News 9
Former "Gecko Queen" squeezed by Gulfport rent prices
GULFPORT, Fla. — Skyrocketing rent prices have been hitting Gulfport residents hard, which includes the former "Gecko Queen" who recently agreed to a more than $500 per month increase to stay in her home. "It gives me another year to get prepared," said Elizabeth Hendricks, 58, Gulfport Gecko Queen...
Longboat Observer
Commission confirms confidence in city manager following meeting debate
Before it even got started, what was anticipated to be a contentious Sarasota City Commission meeting on Monday devolved into a 12-minute debate over a requested change to the agenda resulting in a vote of confidence for City Manager Marlon Brown. In what appears to be a communications gap between...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
thegabber.com
Gulfport, Florida Real Estate Sales Sept. 9-15
6128 Pasadena Point Blvd. (Pasadena Yacht & Country Club) This 2,272-square-foot home, built in 1995, has three bedrooms and two baths. It listed for $995,000 and sold for $900,000. 6306 Vista Verde Dr. E. (Stetson) This 2003 town home has 2,332 square feet, three bedrooms, and two and one-half baths....
businessobserverfl.com
Tampa real estate investor behind $17 million town house project
A well-known Tampa investor’s real estate investment and development firm is building 40 high-end town houses in one of the city’s most well-known suburbs. The development is being built by the Prosper Group, whose CEO and founder is Jay Roberts. Roberts has been working in real estate in the area for 15 years and launched Prosper last year.
cohaitungchi.com
15 Best Things to Do in Gulfport, FL
Nestled along the west coast of Florida, Gulfport is a city with easy access to the beautiful Tampa Bay and its pristine beaches. You are reading: Things to do gulfport fl | 15 Best Things to Do in Gulfport, FL. From 1868, the city underwent several name revisions until it...
Mold, rodents, and drainage issues reported at 3 Tampa apartment complexes
Three other apartment complexes within the city limits have contacted ABC Action News reporting the same problems as those who live at Silver Oaks — mold, rodents and sewage issues.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thegabber.com
Gulfport’s Breeze Cafe Closes Due to Permit, Code Hurdles
The Breeze Waterfront Cafe has closed permanently. The owners announced this move Sept. 16 on the restaurant’s Facebook page, one day after a meeting with the Gulfport Site Plan Review Committee, at which most of the news they received was not good. Here’s the statement the owners posted on...
fox13news.com
Maintenance underway after safety concerns raised at Braden River Park
BRADENTON, Fla. - On just about any weekend you'll find packed baseball fields, players rounding bases and families watching with excitement at Braden River Park in Manatee County. "There's kids out here all the time, kids and parents. We have tournaments. It's a great community," said Becky Willmon, whose grandson...
fox13news.com
Residents in St. Pete mobile home park left waiting for storm water to drain
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Some mobile home residents in St. Petersburg are still waiting for water to drain after heavy rain over the weekend flooded parts of their mobile home park. They said it has been a problem for years and said little has been done to fix it. Photos...
stpetecatalyst.com
St. Pete City Council member resigns following housing reports
St. Petersburg City Council Member Lisa Wheeler-Bowman resigned after evidence showing she moved outside her district surfaced Thursday. At 1:30 p.m., just as the council meeting began, Vince Nowicki – a former mayoral candidate – emailed public documents to council members and city officials showing that Wheeler-Bowman purchased a house outside her district on July 12. She left the dais after the Pledge of Allegiance and invocation.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
destinationtampabay.com
AMPLIFY Clearwater Announces 2022 Chalktober Art Festival
AMPLIFY Clearwater is pleased to announce the Clearwater Chalktober Art Festival presented by Morton Plant Hospital/BayCare Health System! AMPLIFY Clearwater is working hard to highlight the great businesses, artists and local vendors that make up our beautiful community. This year’s Chalktober Art Festival is being held on October 15th, 2022,...
Tampa Bay News Wire
Publix Will Anchor Grocery Plaza for First Commercial Retail Development at North River Ranch, Market Walk
PARRISH, Fla. (Sept. 16, 2022) – Neal Land & Neighborhoods is pleased to announce that Publix will anchor the grocery plaza for North River Ranch’s Market Walk, the community’s first major commercial retail development. Market Walk at North River Ranch will provide walkable and bikeable access to shopping and retail to residents of North River Ranch, the award-winning, master-planned community of Neal Land & Neighborhoods, as well as the surrounding areas.
stpeterising.com
Bayfront Health unveils plans for 60,000 square foot Women's Pavilion in downtown St. Pete
St. Petersburg’s largest and oldest hospital, Bayfront Health St. Petersburg, has unveiled plans to construct a three-story, 60,000 square foot Women’s Pavilion, the company announced last week. The new state-of-the-art outpatient complex will be built at 700 6th Street South on the east side of the hospital’s 480-bed...
thegabber.com
St. Pete’s Independent Throws One Last Oktoberfest
Over the weekend, The Independent St. Pete announced their upcoming closure on Facebook. “It is with a heavy heart that we are announcing the closure of the Indie St. Pete on October 2, 2022,” the group posted to Facebook. “This amazing place will forever have a place in our hearts, and we will always appreciate the community that has supported us these past six years.”
Critics say St. Pete's homeless population could be targeted by proposal for new sidewalk rules
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — St. Petersburg is considering a new rule that some say targets the homeless community. The ordinance proposal to get unpermitted tables off the sidewalks in St. Pete passed its first reading at a council meeting on Thursday. But tables aren’t the only objects that would...
usf.edu
As electricity costs surge, more Hillsborough residents are struggling to keep their lights on
The cost of electricity increased for the fourth consecutive month in August, marking the largest year-over-year price jump since 1981, according to the Consumer Price Index released on Tuesday. Electric companies in Florida this month asked to increase customers' monthly electric bills in 2023 to offset the cost of natural...
Tin man of South Tampa turns old cans into flowers
Artist Joe Bureker collects old tin cans and transforms them into bright flowers that are now attracting appeal at national art shows garnering him the nickname the Tin Man of South Tampa.
Mysuncoast.com
Suncoast animals need your help
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County animal services are over capacity, and they need help from the Suncoast Community. The Best friends National Adoption weekend is a chance to help the animals find the homes they need. Manatee county animal services receive an average of nine animals dropped off daily...
Comments / 0