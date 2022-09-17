Gov. Wolf, Lt. Gov. Fetterman: Deadline Approaches for Individuals Interested in Applying for a Pardon for Marijuana-Related Convictions

Read full article on original website
S K
3d ago
Fine n dandy, why hasn't this been done years ago? Anything for an election vote. Vote RED get rid of these losers that drag Pa down more n more.
Reply(7)
11
KamalamaDingDong
3d ago
I just watched a John Fetterman TV ad in which he says “Dr. Oz would not last two hours in my hometown of Braddock Pennsylvania“ now this sounds like an overt threat to either harm or kill Dr. Oz if you ever set foot in Braddock. Either that or Oz, A white man would be in immediate payroll if he set foot in the mostly black town of Branick. Either way this is a very disturbing and and makes me more certain than ever that John Federman is unfit for office
Reply(3)
5
Related
1.7 Million Eligible Pennsylvanians Are Not Registered To Vote
Today is National Voter Registration Day. Are you registered to vote?. PENNSYLVANIA STATE | Sept. 20, 2022, is National Voter Registration Day. Acting Secretary of State Leigh M. Chapman is reminding Pennsylvanians to register before the Oct. 24 deadline to be eligible to vote in the upcoming Nov. 8 election.
skooknews.com
Pennsylvania House Committee Makes Criminal Referral to Attorney General, Continues Impeachment Investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner Halcovage
The Pennsylvania House Subcommittee on Courts held a meeting on Monday as part of their impeachment investigation into Schuylkill County Commissioner George Halcovage. The committee met publicly Monday for an 8-minute meeting after going into Executive Session last week to interview witnesses as part of the sexual misconduct allegations. A...
WGAL
Pennsylvania Transportation Committee proposes turnpike legislation to collect unpaid tolls
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Last year drivers racked up $155 million in Pennsylvania Turnpike tolls that went unpaid. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission says the majority of those unpaid tolls are from people who don't pay when they get a bill in the mail. And officials say all that uncollected money is one reason why turnpike tolls keep going up each year.
WGAL
Group holds abortion rights rally on steps of Pennsylvania Capitol
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Abortion rights advocates held a rally Tuesday morning at the Pennsylvania Capitol. The rally happened one day after the Pennsylvania March for Life, which saw a much larger crowd of abortion opponents, who called for further restrictions on abortion. Attendees of Tuesday's rally said they were...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGAL
Crowds gather at Pennsylvania State Capitol for March for Life
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania March for Life was held at the Pennsylvania Capitol on Monday. It was the first march since the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v. Wade. The crowd was celebrating the decision and pushing lawmakers to pass state legislation that would further restrict abortion...
Pennsylvania election offices challenged by surge of voting record requests
With the Nov. 8 election less than two months away, county election offices across Pennsylvania are moving into crunch time for preparing for Election Day. But many are facing an added challenge this year. Along with checking voting equipment, processing voter registration/mail-in and absentee ballot applications and proofreading ballots, many...
WGAL
2022 Pennsylvania General Election - see who's running for Congress
WGAL is providing comprehensive coverage of the 2022 General Election. As part of our coverage, we have all the information you need to cast your vote:. DEADLINES: Registration deadline, and last day to request certain ballots. REGISTER: Check to see if you're registered to vote. BALLOTS: Request a mail-in or...
Fetterman campaign walks back apparent call to 'free' every convicted second-degree murderer
The campaign of Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman is walking back comments he made last year that appeared to call for the release of all second-degree murderers from Pennsylvania’s prisons. Fetterman, the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor who chairs the state's Board of Pardons (BOP), commissioned two reports last year released...
RELATED PEOPLE
abc27.com
More new Pa. voters register as Dems; GOP poaching more Dems than vice-versa among party-switchers
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Among new Pennsylvania voters who pick a party, more in 2022 have checked “D” than “R,” while among previously-registered voters, the Republican party has done a better job poaching Democrats than the reverse. Overall, Democrats have extended their lead among registered...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania bill would require DOH approval for hospital sales, price transparency
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A bill in the Pennsylvania State Senate would require approval from the Department of Health before a hospital or hospital system can be purchased. The Health Care Facilities Act, sponsored by Sen. Katie Muth (D-Berks/Chester/Montgomery) would also require hospitals to publish the prices for procedures online, also known as price transparency, which is already federally mandated for most hospitals in the United States.
WGAL
Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf continues to push for relief checks
Gov. Tom Wolf made another pitch last week to get relief checks to some Pennsylvanians. Wolf said the checks will help Pennsylvanians deal with rising costs due to inflation. The governor is proposing to use the state's COVID-19 relief money to send $2,000 checks to households that earn $80,000 or less a year.
iheart.com
Governor Wolf Calling For Two-Thousand Dollar Relief Checks For Households
>Governor Wolf Calling For Two-Thousand Dollar Relief Checks For Households. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Governor Tom Wolf is pushing for more relief for Pennsylvania residents. The governor is pitching for two-thousand dollar COVID-19 relief checks to be sent to households making less than 80-thousand dollars annually. He says inflation is putting a strain on households more than ever right now and families need a break. Wolf contends direct payments are the best options to help struggling households.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WGAL
Mastriano responds to old photo
Dozens of veterans have signed a letter slamming the Republican nominee for Pennsylvania governor over a years-old photograph in which he wore a Confederate uniform on the grounds of the Army War College in Carlisle. The faculty photo was taken several years ago and shows gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano wearing...
Fetterman visits Indiana County
INDIANA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ ) – Pennsylvania Lt. Governor John Fetterman visited Indiana County Tuesday evening, despite it’s red vote history. In the 2020 presidential election, former President Trump won Indiana County by a margin of 68% to 31%. Fetterman will continue his “every county, every vote” strategy with an event in “ruby red” Indiana […]
explorejeffersonpa.com
A Complete Guide to Spotlight Pa’s Investigations of Pennsylvania’s Flawed Medical Marijuana Program
HARRISBURG, Pa. – A series of investigative stories from Spotlight PA this year has uncovered serious flaws in Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana program and prompted calls for change from doctors, patients, industry leaders, and policymakers. (Photo: Despite Pennsylvania’s outlier status and the high stakes for people seeking treatment, state...
Josh Shapiro rallies in Pittsburgh, vows to create more labor protections for Pa. workers if elected governor
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro said Monday during a campaign rally in Pittsburgh that he would work to create more labor protections for Pennsylvania workers if elected governor in November. Shapiro, the state’s attorney general, faces Republican state Sen. Doug Mastriano in the general election. On Monday, Shapiro visited...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
In the must-win Philly suburbs, with Santorum at his side, Doug Mastriano mines for votes
'[Mastriano] has to expand his base into the suburbs, that is key,' pollster Terry Madonna said. The post In the must-win Philly suburbs, with Santorum at his side, Doug Mastriano mines for votes appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Pa. Rep. Scott Perry, opponent Shamaine Daniels to participate in forum
The two candidates running for the U.S. House to represent voters in three Harrisburg region counties will appear on abc27′s “This Week in Pennsylvania” on Sept. 28. Scott Perry, a Republican, is seeking a sixth term representing the 10th U.S. House district, which covers Dauphin and parts of Cumberland and York counties.
penncapital-star.com
Bill that would end Sunday ban on football and baseball passes Pa. House
Steelers and Eagles fans rejoice! Sunday night football could soon be legal in Pennsylvania. The state House passed a bill Monday that would repeal a nearly century-old law that makes it illegal to play football or baseball on a Sunday, except between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Violations are punishable by a $10 fine.
wdiy.org
Proposed House Bill Would Allow Pennsylvania Drivers to Buy Custom, Privately-Made License Plates
Pennsylvania drivers could soon have their pick of new license plate designs. WITF’s Sam Dunklau reports about a proposal in the state House that’s moving forward. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/09/16/pa-driver-custom-license-plates/. (Original air-date: 9/20/22)
Comments / 13