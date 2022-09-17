Read full article on original website
Related
mauinow.com
Mayor announces confirmation of first Maui County Director of Agriculture
Mayor Michael Victorino on Tuesday announced the confirmation of Rogerene “Kali” Arce as the first director of Maui County’s new Department of Agriculture. The announcement comes as the Maui County Council gave the Mayorʻs appointment of Arce unanimous approval. Arce is a Molokaʻi resident and Hawaiian...
KITV.com
Gov. Ige declares fourth disaster relief period for Axis deer crisis in Maui County
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii Gov. David Ige declared a new disaster relief period due to the Axis deer overpopulation crisis in Maui County. “The emergency relief period has been declared to enable the state and county to continue taking measures to reduce and control axis deer populations and to implement management strategies,” Ige wrote in a press release on the new proclamation.
hawaiipublicradio.org
Honolulu's acting planning department director says staffing is top priority
At the start of his administration in 2021, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi appointed Dean Uchida as director, and Dawn Takeuchi Apuna as deputy of the city's Department of Planning and Permitting. As Deputy Director, Takeuchi Apuna oversaw the day-to-day personnel operations, while also handling projects addressing oversized residential homes, known...
mauinow.com
Maui Council endorses Johnson’s proposal to allow counties to set own minimum wage
Councilmember Gabe Johnson announced Tuesday that the council endorsed his proposal for state legislation to empower counties in Hawaiʻi to set minimum wages that are higher than the state and federal minimum wage. Resolutions 22-198 and 22-203 authorize inclusion of the proposed state legislation in the 2023 legislative packages...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Hawaii businessman, former Maui official plead guilty in bribery scandal
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Milton Choy, a Honolulu businessman pleaded guilty in court on Monday in connection to a bribery scandal that also involved two former state lawmakers. He was charged by prosecutors on Thursday, Sept. 15. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news Stewart Olani Stant, […]
mauinow.com
Maui County’s sunscreen ordinance takes effect on Oct. 1
Maui County’s ban on the sale, use or distribution of nonmineral sunscreens without a prescription issued by a licensed healthcare provider, takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. Bill 135 was introduced by Maui County Councilmember Kelly Takaya King, and was signed into law as Ordinance 5306 by Maui Mayor Michael Victorino on Dec. 6, 2021.
mauinow.com
Fourth proclamation issued declaring disaster relief for Maui’s axis deer crisis
Gov. David Ige issued a fourth proclamation, establishing another emergency relief period for the axis deer crisis in Maui County. Despite ongoing efforts, the axis deer population has grown to approximately 60,000 or more, which state officials say cannot be sustained by the environment on Maui. According to state officials,...
KITV.com
Despite mounting criticism, bill to limit outdoor lights on Maui moves forward
WAILUKU, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Before clearing an 8-1 vote in front the Maui County Council Tuesday, Bill 21 saw staunch support and criticism. The measure proposes to limit the blue light content in outdoor fixtures to 2 % or less, as well as have lights pointed down and covered. Low...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mauinow.com
West Maui Taxpayers hold candidates night, Oct. 13
The West Maui Taxpayers Association is holding a “General Candidates Night” at the Lahaina Civic Center’s Social Hall on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. The meet-and-greet starts at 3:30 p.m. with tables outside the meeting hall, followed by some refreshments. The association plans to begin a candidates program...
KITV.com
Homeless campers gather daily St. Augustine church in Waikiki
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A more than century-old church in Waikiki has become a haven of rest for dozens of people living on the streets. "It's like a village, the tents come up and everything," said Father Lane Akiona. "I guess they feel safe. It's next to the church, but it is a nuisance after a while."
Former Nevada deputy AG charged with brutal 1972 stabbing death of Honolulu woman
HONOLULU — One of Nevada’s former top prosecutors has been arrested and charged in the brutal 1972 death of a woman stabbed 60 times inside her Honolulu apartment. Nancy Elaine Anderson, 19, had lived in Hawaii for just two months when she was slain. According to the Honolulu Star-Bulletin, the Michigan native was knifed to death the afternoon of Jan. 7, 1972, as her roommate slept in an adjacent bedroom.
KITV.com
First permitted Hawaiian structure to be built at Kalaheo High School
Construction began on a new Hawaiian structure at Kalaheo High School in Kailua. It is the first permitted Hale Halawai project on any Department of Education campus. First permitted Hawaiian structure to be built at Kalaheo High School. Construction began on a new Hawaiian structure at Kalaheo High School in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Milton Choy charged with bribing Maui official $2M
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Honolulu businessman tied to a bribery case involving two former state lawmakers, is now charged with bribing a Maui county official. Federal investigators say Milton Choy gave two million dollars in bribes over six years. U.S. Attorney Clare Connors says from 2012 to 2018 Stewart Olani Stant, who was director of […]
Officials select 2 sites for Oahu red light cameras
Both locations are along Vineyard Boulevard; One is at Palama Street and the other is at Liliha Street.
LIST: Top 10 most romantic restaurants on Oahu
Tired of going to the same restaurant for date night on Oahu? Try these romantic restaurants located throughout the island.
KITV.com
Starbucks opening another location in Central Oahu
WAIPIO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Starbucks Coffee is opening a new location in Waipio in Central Oahu. The Seattle-based coffee giant filed building permits this week with the City and County of Honolulu to build a new restaurant as part of the Koa Ridge master-planned community.
This New Dairy Owner Says Local Cows Can Bring Down Hawaii’s Milk Prices
Go to the neighborhood grocery in Honolulu, and it’s hard to find a gallon of milk for less than $7. But Bahman Sadeghi is hoping to change that. The chief executive of Meadow Gold Dairies, which Sadeghi acquired in 2020, has a long-range goal of bringing back Hawaii’s dairy industry.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hundreds forced to evacuate Waikiki hotel after fire alarms went off
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fire alarms at a Waikiki hotel forced hundreds of guests to evacuate Monday night. The Honolulu Fire Department said it was called to the Embassy Suites Hotel on Beach Walk Street just after 9 p.m. Officials said smoke and flames were not visible from outside of the...
Hawaii’s Maile Amber Alert system is 2 for 2
The Maile Amber Alert system has been in place since 2005. It has only been activated twice and certain criteria needs to be in place before an alert can be issued.
flashpackingamerica.com
Waikiki jellyfish?! When is it a problem + extras to pack in case of jellyfish sting at an Oahu beach! 🌴 Honolulu Hawaii travel blog
There are many ocean dangers in Hawaii, and that includes the risk of dangerous marine life. Among the dangerous marine life in Hawaii is jellyfish. You can get stung by a jellyfish in Hawaii, and this includes Waikiki. While there is always a risk any time, there is an increased...
Comments / 4