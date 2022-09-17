ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maui County, HI

KITV.com

Gov. Ige declares fourth disaster relief period for Axis deer crisis in Maui County

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Hawaii Gov. David Ige declared a new disaster relief period due to the Axis deer overpopulation crisis in Maui County. “The emergency relief period has been declared to enable the state and county to continue taking measures to reduce and control axis deer populations and to implement management strategies,” Ige wrote in a press release on the new proclamation.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Honolulu's acting planning department director says staffing is top priority

At the start of his administration in 2021, Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi appointed Dean Uchida as director, and Dawn Takeuchi Apuna as deputy of the city's Department of Planning and Permitting. As Deputy Director, Takeuchi Apuna oversaw the day-to-day personnel operations, while also handling projects addressing oversized residential homes, known...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hawaii businessman, former Maui official plead guilty in bribery scandal

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Milton Choy, a Honolulu businessman pleaded guilty in court on Monday in connection to a bribery scandal that also involved two former state lawmakers. He was charged by prosecutors on Thursday, Sept. 15. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news Stewart Olani Stant, […]
HONOLULU, HI
mauinow.com

Maui County’s sunscreen ordinance takes effect on Oct. 1

Maui County’s ban on the sale, use or distribution of nonmineral sunscreens without a prescription issued by a licensed healthcare provider, takes effect on Oct. 1, 2022. Bill 135 was introduced by Maui County Councilmember Kelly Takaya King, and was signed into law as Ordinance 5306 by Maui Mayor Michael Victorino on Dec. 6, 2021.
MAUI COUNTY, HI
mauinow.com

West Maui Taxpayers hold candidates night, Oct. 13

The West Maui Taxpayers Association is holding a “General Candidates Night” at the Lahaina Civic Center’s Social Hall on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. The meet-and-greet starts at 3:30 p.m. with tables outside the meeting hall, followed by some refreshments. The association plans to begin a candidates program...
LAHAINA, HI
KITV.com

Homeless campers gather daily St. Augustine church in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A more than century-old church in Waikiki has become a haven of rest for dozens of people living on the streets. "It's like a village, the tents come up and everything," said Father Lane Akiona. "I guess they feel safe. It's next to the church, but it is a nuisance after a while."
HONOLULU, HI
Boston 25 News WFXT

Former Nevada deputy AG charged with brutal 1972 stabbing death of Honolulu woman

HONOLULU — One of Nevada’s former top prosecutors has been arrested and charged in the brutal 1972 death of a woman stabbed 60 times inside her Honolulu apartment. Nancy Elaine Anderson, 19, had lived in Hawaii for just two months when she was slain. According to the Honolulu Star-Bulletin, the Michigan native was knifed to death the afternoon of Jan. 7, 1972, as her roommate slept in an adjacent bedroom.
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

First permitted Hawaiian structure to be built at Kalaheo High School

Construction began on a new Hawaiian structure at Kalaheo High School in Kailua. It is the first permitted Hale Halawai project on any Department of Education campus. First permitted Hawaiian structure to be built at Kalaheo High School. Construction began on a new Hawaiian structure at Kalaheo High School in...
KAILUA, HI
KHON2

Milton Choy charged with bribing Maui official $2M

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Honolulu businessman tied to a bribery case involving two former state lawmakers, is now charged with bribing a Maui county official. Federal investigators say Milton Choy gave two million dollars in bribes over six years. U.S. Attorney Clare Connors says from 2012 to 2018 Stewart Olani Stant, who was director of […]
MAUI COUNTY, HI
KITV.com

Starbucks opening another location in Central Oahu

WAIPIO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Starbucks Coffee is opening a new location in Waipio in Central Oahu. The Seattle-based coffee giant filed building permits this week with the City and County of Honolulu to build a new restaurant as part of the Koa Ridge master-planned community.
WAIPIO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hundreds forced to evacuate Waikiki hotel after fire alarms went off

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fire alarms at a Waikiki hotel forced hundreds of guests to evacuate Monday night. The Honolulu Fire Department said it was called to the Embassy Suites Hotel on Beach Walk Street just after 9 p.m. Officials said smoke and flames were not visible from outside of the...
HONOLULU, HI

