How Byron and Stillman Valley victories helped shape the Big Northern football race

Byron had a chance to stay in the hunt, while Stillman Valley had a shot to stay out front, and both teams took advantage during a high-impact night of football in the Big Northern Conference.

North Boone got its first win of the season on Friday as well, and Winnebago and Lutheran kept themselves alive for a significant back stretch with wins this week.

But the defending Class 3A state champions from Byron, who fell 15-7 in overtime of the season opener to Stillman Valley, had one of the biggest wins, pouncing on previously unbeaten Genoa-Kingston 35-15 on Friday night to claim its third win in a row since that opener. Stillman Valley answered by staying unbeaten with a powerful 36-6 win over Dixon, also undefeated heading into the game.

"We knew this would be the next big step in the conference season if we could take care of it," Stillman Valley coach Mike Lalor said. "And our kids responded. ... This was a big win for us. We needed this."

Stillman Valley on a roll

The Cardinals got 105 yards rushing and 2 TDs from Jory Spain, 94 yards and a TD by Porter Needs, and another 87 from Owen Zitkus as they completely steamrolled Dixon.

They opened the scoring with a safety early in the second quarter and went on to take a 16-6 lead into halftime. Stillman Valley kept the pressure on, eventually rushing for 376 as a team — much of that down the stretch as they iced this one away.

"That was kind of the goal: keep their offense off the field. We just played physical and were able to do that," Lalor said. "We thought we could wear them down, and we did.

"This was a big win for us."

Stillman Valley has just one more game against a team with a winning record at this point, and that's when it hosts G-K in the regular-season finale.

Byron finding a rhythm

Senior quarterback Braden Smith busted out his best game on a big night, rushing for 173 yards and a TD and throwing a touchdown pass to lead the Tigers over G-K. Freshman fullback Caden Considine also had a huge game for Byron, rushing for 145 yards and 2 TDs, including a 70-yarder that answered G-K's first score, and really put it away for the Tigers.

"We took a big step tonight," Byron coach Jeff Boyer said. "We played very physical, and we were disciplined. This was our best game yet."

The Tigers, who also only have one more team with a winning record left on the schedule, scored in every quarter, only punted once and were only whistled for three penalties.

North Boone secures 1st win

After three straight losses to open the season, the Vikings locked down a resounding 47-0 win over Rockford Christian, holding them to 11 yards of offense.

The Vikings also built some momentum on offense as quarterback Chandler Alderman threw for 191 yards and 4 TDs while completing 13 of his 22 passes. He also rushed for 173 yards on 12 carries in his best game of the season so far.

Chris Doetch rushed for a 12-yard TD and had six catches for 111 yards and three more scores.

Winnebago, Lutheran back in the race

The other Rockford-area teams fighting to stay in the race for a BNC title — and for a solid playoff seed — are Winnebago and Lutheran. Winnebago dropped its first two games but has now won two in a row, while Lutheran lost two in a row but just bounced back to 2-2, as well.

Winnebago knocked off Oregon 27-8 in the battle of the two promising 1-2 squads, while Lutheran crushed Rock Falls 48-0 and kept its name in the conversation. Supreme Muhammad rushed for 96 yards, Brandon Wiggan had two rushing touchdowns, and QB Alec Weavel threw for 77 yards and a TD in the win for Winnebago.

So as we skate past the midway point of the regular season, Stillman Valley holds the top spot, with Byron breathing down its neck, and Winnebago and Lutheran chomping at a chance to get back in it.

Next week Byron is at North Boone and Dixon is at Winnebago in the two biggest showdowns of the weekend in the league. Stillman Valley hosts North Boone the next week, in Week 6, and Byron is at Oregon in Week 7 and then hosts Dixon the next week in the Tigers' toughest stretch to come.

