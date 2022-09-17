Union City gets defensive, takes down 4th ranked Reading in epic battle

READING, MI. — During the 2021 football season, the Union City Chargers saw their season hit the reset button and pull a quick turnaround in week four, when a brand new coaching staff brought in that week upset the state ranked Reading Rangers 26-20 in overtime. Friday night the Chargers went on the road to once again face the state ranked Rangers, as it was Union City facing off with the unbeaten fourth ranked Reading Rangers in a huge Big 8 conference matchup.Union City has rode the effort of their defense all season long and Friday was no different, as the Chargers held a very high powered Reading offense to just two touchdowns, both in the first half, as Union City took the epic 18-16 victory.“Our defense played out of their minds tonight,” said Union City head coach Doug Counterman. “That is a high powered offense (Reading) that really can score points and we held them to two touchdowns. We didn’t execute great on offense tonight, we had some drops in the passing game and we missed on a few plays, missed some key blocks, but as they have done all season those guys hung in there and played through to the very end of the game. They are very impressive.”

Reading kicked off the scoring in the first quarter, finding the end zone on a big play, scoring from 54 yards out, leading 8-0 after the successful two point conversion. That score would hold throughout the first quarter of play.Union City’s high powered offense finally got their feet under them and started to move the ball, eventually finding the end zone in the second quarter and they too used a big play. Junior running back Riley Laird broke through the Reading defense and turned on the jets, scoring on a 45-yard touchdown run, closing the score to 8-6 after the unsuccessful two point conversion.After the Charger defense kept Reading from finding the end zone, getting the ball back for their offense, it was time to go to the air as sophomore Eli Payne began to sling the rock.After a long drive that saw Payne and the Charger receivers connect several times it was Union City getting on the board and taking the lead thanks to a 20-yard touchdown pass from Payne to Garrett “Howie” Halder, giving Union City the 12-8 lead.Union City’s defense looked to have done their job on the next drive, pushing Reading back to face a third down and 18 from the 35-yard line. The Reading offense had other ideas however as Colton Bassage connected with Maverick Messenger for a 65-yard touchdown pitch and catch. With the two point conversion successful it was Reading retaking the lead, a lead they would hold into the half at 16-12.Union City looked to quickly get back on the board early in the second half and again they went to the air to do so. Two huge completions through the air and a key targeting call assessed on the Rangers allowed Union City to move down the field and into the red zone.

The Chargers took advantage as the super sophomore duo of Payne and Rick Austin connected once again, this time from 7-yards out for a huge touchdown. The two point conversion was no good, however that damage had been done as it was the Chargers now leading 18-16 early in the third quarter.Both defenses, especially those wearing the maroon and gray, buckled down as the two solid teams battled for the huge win.Union City looked poised to possibly add points on the board near the end of the third quarter however Reading’s Jacob Hamilton hauled in an interception that halted a long Charger drive that was kept alive by big plays, penalties and a toe tapping sideline scramble from Payne.Reading could not take advantage however as yet another penalty derailed their drive, leading to a punt.Union City looked to eat away at the clock and moved the ball all the way down to the Reading 24 yard line where they faced a fourth down with just over 8 minutes left in the game. An incomplete pass on the fourth down play gave the ball back to Reading with 8:10 left in the game and 76 yards to go as they desperately needed a score.Yet again the Charger defense did its job, stonewalling the Rangers and forcing yet another Reading punt with seven minutes left in the game.Union City’s offense also went nowhere on the ensuing possession, giving Reading one last chance to possibly move down the field and win the game. But again it was the Charger defense coming up huge at the biggest moments, something they have done all season long.Union City went on to hold Reading short on a fourth down attempt, retaking the ball with only moments left on the clock.The Chargers held on and ran out the clock to ice the victory as it was Union City taking down the fourth ranked Reading Rangers by the score of 18-16.Union City dominated the yardage battle and the time of possession, running a total of 81 plays to Reading’s 34. Union City managed to out gain Reading 366-166, including a 206-59 advantage on the ground and a 160-107 advantage through the air.Third down efficiency was huge for the Chargers throughout the game, converting on 9 of 18 third downs and 3 of 6 fourth downs, compared to 3 of 7 on third down for Reading and 0-1 on fourth.Union City’s potent rushing attack was led by junior speedster Riley Laird who rushed the ball 23 times for 170 yards and one score. Also adding to the overall total was Dylon McDonald with 11 carries for 22 yards and Owen Jackson with four carries for 20 yards.Sophomore quarterback Eli Payne had a solid day, finishing 11 for 20 with 160 yards and two touchdowns to go along with one interception.

Fellow sophomore Rick Austin continues to show his playmaking ability at the receiver position, hauling in six catches for 84 yards and one score. Also adding to the receiving effort was Jeremy Zehr with three catches for 49 yards; Garrett Halder with one catch for 20 yards and a score; and Owen Jackson with one catch for seven yards.Owen Jackson led the Charger defensive effort with five tackles while Riley Laird added four tackles and an interception. Also chipping in on defense was Landyn Crance, Jeremy Zehr, Rick Austin, Grady Iobe, Colton Russell, Phoenix Elkins, Tyler Wagley and Luke Watson.Iobe notched a huge quarterback sack and a tackle for a loss from his defensive lineman spot while Rick Austin also notched a tackle for a loss from his cornerback position. Luke Watson added a fumble recovery.After suffering their first loss of the season Reading now falls to 3-1 overall on the year. The Rangers will have to bounce back quickly as they will next see the Bronson Vikings at Bronson next Friday.With the huge win the Union City Chargers improve to 3-1 overall on the year, including 2-0 in the conference. The Chargers have no time to rest on their laurels however as they look ahead to next week when they will face the Homer Trojans, widely regarded as one of the two best teams in the conference. This game will surely go a long way in determining who will eventually win the Big 8 conference title. The two teams will meet next Friday at Union City beginning at 7 p.m.