fox8live.com
‘The Flu Game,’ QB Levi enters late in 3rd quarter; rallies Bogalusa to defeat Salmen 22-14
BOGALUSA, La. (WVUE) - Big players make big plays in big games. Bogalusa quarterback Ashton Levi is out to a hot start in the stats department for his junior season and his current campaign now includes an iconic win, taking down Salmen 22-14 with all of the total Lumberjack points coming in the final quarter.
NOLA.com
Slidell Lions finish off their pancake season
The Slidell Noon Lions Club held their final pancake breakfast of the year at the den on Cleveland Avenue. The Lions Club serves the Slidell community by providing and supporting Leader Dog Programs, summer camps for children with physical impairments and the local Boys and Girls Club. The monthly breakfasts will resume in January. Next up for the club is their annual “Touch a Truck” event at the Fremaux Town Center on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The event features opportunities for children to tour specialized work vehicles, like fire trucks, and also will provide free “Cub Sight” eye screenings and dental screenings.
NOLA.com
LSU women's tennis player who used racial slur no longer part of the team
An LSU women's tennis player who was caught on video using a racial slur is no longer part of the team, a source told The Advocate. Maddie Scharfenstein, a freshman walk-on from Slidell, was filmed last week saying the slur and laughing about it with other people. Her name is not on LSU's online roster.
LSU student athlete caught on video using racial slur
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is responding after a women's tennis player was caught on video using a racial slur. The student, Madison Scharfenstein of Slidell, is a walk-on on LSU's tennis team. The video showed Scharfenstein using the slur and then subsequently laughing about it in a follow up video.
AdWeek
Leigha McNeil Joins WWL in New Orleans
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Leigha McNeil is joining New Orleans CBS affiliate WWL as a morning reporter. McNeil was a weekend anchor at KXXV in Waco,...
NOLA.com
With over 680 entries, look who rode the wave to victory in a sea of funny finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!
We received 682 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! From sea-mail to bottled-up ideas, you flooded us with a wave of creative concepts. Our winner had a unique take on the drawing, and that short, quirky punchline has us all laughing hard! Well played, folks. As always, when...
thelouisianaweekend.com
The Circus Is Coming To Town
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The biggest circus in the country, the Carden Circus, will be in Louisiana from September 20-25, 2022. This circus has something for everyone. You can enjoy aerial feats, animal performances, acrobats and daring stunts. There will even be a human cannonball! Meet the animals, get your face painted, and enjoy attractions. Carden International Circus is committed to exceptional care and ethical treatment of all of the animals. For a special treat, arrive an hour before showtime to see the animals up close. You can also buy tickets to ride the animals.
2 boaters and dog rescued from overturned boat in Louisiana
Watchstanders were dispatched to the location and found an overturned 21-foot center console boat with two people and one dog on the hull.
NOLA.com
Killing of LSU senior Allison Rice was likely 'random act' as she stopped for train, police say
While detectives don't have a suspect in Friday's fatal shooting of LSU senior Allison Rice, Baton Rouge police now say they believe the killing was likely a "random act" that took place as Rice attempted to turn her vehicle around at a train crossing. Since the incident, BRPD spokesman Sgt....
bizneworleans.com
Official Clothier of Monday Night Football Opens Storefront at Canal Place
NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Dallas-based Q Clothier and Rye 51, a dual concept men’s store, has opened a retail space in Canal Place. “The move to Canal Place has been a game changer for our business. The sophisticated shopping center generates great traffic, especially with the business towers and hotel attached,” said Q Clothier and Rye 51 Founder and President Raja Ratan in a press release. “It is our first time to open a store within an indoor shopping mall, and our experience has been outstanding so far.”
NOLA.com
Michael Homan, Xavier theologian, archaeologist and punk rocker, dies at 56
Michael Mathias Homan, a theologian, archaeologist and author with far-ranging interests that included gourmet cooking, punk rock, blogging, the Krewe du Vieux and anything pertaining to Elvis Presley, died Thursday of cirrhosis at Ochsner Medical Center, said his wife, Therese Fitzpatrick. He was 56. Homan, who had a tattoo of...
NOLA.com
Residents at Slidell apartment complex on Spartan Drive should shelter in place, police say
Slidell police are asking residents at an apartment complex on Spartan Drive to shelter in place while authorities respond to a situation early Wednesday. The Canterbury and The Lofts apartment complex is at 301 Spartan Drive (map). Slidell police said they are "working an incident" at the complex as of...
NOLA.com
A circus comes to town, plant giveaways, and other metro area community news
Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. CARDEN CIRCUS: Acrobats, aerialists, animals, daredevils and clowns will be among the performers at the Carden International Circus when it presents five shows Sept. 23-25 at the Pontchartrain Convention & Civic Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner. Tickets are $10 for children and $25 for adults at www.spectacularcircus.com.
NOLA.com
Trial for Cardell Hayes, accused of killing Saints' player Will Smith, is again delayed
The trial of Cardell Hayes, the man accused of shooting to death former Saints’ player Will Smith, has been delayed until next year after prosecutors requested last month that the trial be continued due to concerns over the availability of jurors. Orleans Parish Criminal District Court Judge Camille Buras...
L'Observateur
Bayou Gauche man guilty of molestation
Hahnville — Ramey Arceneaux, 46, was convicted by a St. Charles Parish jury late Friday evening after a four-day trial. Judge Connie M. Aucoin presided over the trial. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys, Casey Dieck and Rochelle Champagne Fahrig. After about two hours of deliberation, the jury returned its guilty verdict on count one, molestation of a juvenile under 13 and count two, molestation of more than one year. The defendant was immediately taken into custody and is being held on a $500,000.00 post-conviction bond. Judge Aucoin ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for December 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. The sentencing range for count one is 25 years to 99 years at hard labor. The sentencing range for count two is five to 40 years with or without hard labor.
NOLA.com
How Southern University got its start: Iconic HBCU was originally located in New Orleans
They call them groundbreakings for a reason: Shovel ceremonially hits dirt, the ground is literally broken and construction on a new building commences. But some groundbreakings are more groundbreaking than others, and, so, just two decades removed from the Civil War, the people of New Orleans could have been forgiven if the groundbreaking for a new school building at the corner of Magazine and Soniat streets struck them as particularly meaningful.
an17.com
World famous Lucky Dogs comes to Hammond
History is being made in downtown Hammond as the New Orleans Tradition of Lucky Dogs will be available for the first time outside of New Orleans in Tangipahoa Parish. Lucky Dogs can now be enjoyed at On the Run, 213 E. Morris Street in Hammond. “We are excited to have...
NOLA.com
Apartment-styled classes prepare St. Tammany students with disabilities for life after high school
A small group of Fontainebleau High School students with physical and cognitive disabilities trickled into the makeshift apartment-classroom, two instructors in tow. Excited and smiling, the students greeted the adult staff as they walked past the handicap-accessible front-load washer and dryer, past the kitchen, and into the main living area where an adapted physical education lesson was slated to begin.
Watching Invest 98L closely
! We are watching a wave behind Fiona over the next few days as it moves west. While details are still very tough to pinpoint, this does look like a system that could move west and approach the Gulf.
WDSU
Man shot during Slidell boat launch on Tuesday afternoon
SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police report a man was shot near the boat launch on Bayou Lane on Tuesday afternoon. According to reports, around 1:30 p.m., police responded to the area after receiving reports of two people arguing and a possible discharge of a firearm. Just a couple of...
