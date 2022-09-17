ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

Slidell Lions finish off their pancake season

The Slidell Noon Lions Club held their final pancake breakfast of the year at the den on Cleveland Avenue. The Lions Club serves the Slidell community by providing and supporting Leader Dog Programs, summer camps for children with physical impairments and the local Boys and Girls Club. The monthly breakfasts will resume in January. Next up for the club is their annual “Touch a Truck” event at the Fremaux Town Center on Oct. 29 from 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. The event features opportunities for children to tour specialized work vehicles, like fire trucks, and also will provide free “Cub Sight” eye screenings and dental screenings.
SLIDELL, LA
LSU student athlete caught on video using racial slur

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is responding after a women's tennis player was caught on video using a racial slur. The student, Madison Scharfenstein of Slidell, is a walk-on on LSU's tennis team. The video showed Scharfenstein using the slur and then subsequently laughing about it in a follow up video.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Leigha McNeil Joins WWL in New Orleans

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Leigha McNeil is joining New Orleans CBS affiliate WWL as a morning reporter. McNeil was a weekend anchor at KXXV in Waco,...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Circus Is Coming To Town

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The biggest circus in the country, the Carden Circus, will be in Louisiana from September 20-25, 2022. This circus has something for everyone. You can enjoy aerial feats, animal performances, acrobats and daring stunts. There will even be a human cannonball! Meet the animals, get your face painted, and enjoy attractions. Carden International Circus is committed to exceptional care and ethical treatment of all of the animals. For a special treat, arrive an hour before showtime to see the animals up close. You can also buy tickets to ride the animals.
KENNER, LA
Official Clothier of Monday Night Football Opens Storefront at Canal Place

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Dallas-based Q Clothier and Rye 51, a dual concept men’s store, has opened a retail space in Canal Place. “The move to Canal Place has been a game changer for our business. The sophisticated shopping center generates great traffic, especially with the business towers and hotel attached,” said Q Clothier and Rye 51 Founder and President Raja Ratan in a press release. “It is our first time to open a store within an indoor shopping mall, and our experience has been outstanding so far.”
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Michael Homan, Xavier theologian, archaeologist and punk rocker, dies at 56

Michael Mathias Homan, a theologian, archaeologist and author with far-ranging interests that included gourmet cooking, punk rock, blogging, the Krewe du Vieux and anything pertaining to Elvis Presley, died Thursday of cirrhosis at Ochsner Medical Center, said his wife, Therese Fitzpatrick. He was 56. Homan, who had a tattoo of...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
A circus comes to town, plant giveaways, and other metro area community news

Be sure to check official websites, Facebook pages or contact numbers to make sure scheduled events are still happening. CARDEN CIRCUS: Acrobats, aerialists, animals, daredevils and clowns will be among the performers at the Carden International Circus when it presents five shows Sept. 23-25 at the Pontchartrain Convention & Civic Center, 4545 Williams Blvd., Kenner. Tickets are $10 for children and $25 for adults at www.spectacularcircus.com.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Bayou Gauche man guilty of molestation

Hahnville — Ramey Arceneaux, 46, was convicted by a St. Charles Parish jury late Friday evening after a four-day trial. Judge Connie M. Aucoin presided over the trial. The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys, Casey Dieck and Rochelle Champagne Fahrig. After about two hours of deliberation, the jury returned its guilty verdict on count one, molestation of a juvenile under 13 and count two, molestation of more than one year. The defendant was immediately taken into custody and is being held on a $500,000.00 post-conviction bond. Judge Aucoin ordered a pre-sentence investigation and set sentencing for December 2, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. The sentencing range for count one is 25 years to 99 years at hard labor. The sentencing range for count two is five to 40 years with or without hard labor.
SAINT CHARLES PARISH, LA
How Southern University got its start: Iconic HBCU was originally located in New Orleans

They call them groundbreakings for a reason: Shovel ceremonially hits dirt, the ground is literally broken and construction on a new building commences. But some groundbreakings are more groundbreaking than others, and, so, just two decades removed from the Civil War, the people of New Orleans could have been forgiven if the groundbreaking for a new school building at the corner of Magazine and Soniat streets struck them as particularly meaningful.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
World famous Lucky Dogs comes to Hammond

History is being made in downtown Hammond as the New Orleans Tradition of Lucky Dogs will be available for the first time outside of New Orleans in Tangipahoa Parish. Lucky Dogs can now be enjoyed at On the Run, 213 E. Morris Street in Hammond. “We are excited to have...
HAMMOND, LA
Apartment-styled classes prepare St. Tammany students with disabilities for life after high school

A small group of Fontainebleau High School students with physical and cognitive disabilities trickled into the makeshift apartment-classroom, two instructors in tow. Excited and smiling, the students greeted the adult staff as they walked past the handicap-accessible front-load washer and dryer, past the kitchen, and into the main living area where an adapted physical education lesson was slated to begin.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
Watching Invest 98L closely

! We are watching a wave behind Fiona over the next few days as it moves west. While details are still very tough to pinpoint, this does look like a system that could move west and approach the Gulf.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Man shot during Slidell boat launch on Tuesday afternoon

SLIDELL, La. — Slidell police report a man was shot near the boat launch on Bayou Lane on Tuesday afternoon. According to reports, around 1:30 p.m., police responded to the area after receiving reports of two people arguing and a possible discharge of a firearm. Just a couple of...
SLIDELL, LA

