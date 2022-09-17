The Culver City Democratic Club, the city’s oldest and largest political organization, has announced its endorsements for the November 8 general election. Highlights include Sydney Kamlager for US Congress, Lola Smallwood-Cuevas for State Senate, Isaac Bryan for Assembly, Robert Luna for LA County Sheriff, the Defenders of Justice judicial slate, Alex Fisch and Freddy Puza for City Council, and Triston Ezidore, Brain Guerrero, and Stephanie Loredo for School Board. Members also notably voted to support County Measure A and Culver City Measures BL and VY. A complete list of endorsed candidates and positions is on the Club website at c-c-d-c.com.

CULVER CITY, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO