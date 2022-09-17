Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles, California Residents To Get $225 PaymentsCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Yue Yu: Woman accused of poisoning husband faces him in court over custody battleLavinia ThompsonOrange, CA
This restaurant only makes one thing, and it's really goodCaroline at EatDrinkLAGlendale, CA
These Are the Best Waffles in CaliforniaLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Top Indian Takeout In Southern California, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Related
westsidetoday.com
17 Cats Perish, Firefighter Injured in Fire at Local Feline Boarding Center
Saturday morning fire at CatPlaceLA remains under investigation. 17 cats died over the weekend following a fire at a feline boarding facility on Venice Boulevard in Palms that sent one firefighter to the hospital. According to the LAOFD, a cell phone call to 9-1-1 from a passerby at 5:44 AM...
westsidetoday.com
Legal Wrangling Continues Following LASD Search of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl’s Santa Monica Home
Hearing set for Thursday relating to LASD corruption investigation. Last Wednesday, The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department executed a search warrant on the Santa Monica home of Supervisor Sheila Kuehl as part of what they call an ongoing corruption investigation. On Thursday, a judge barred the Sheriff’s Department investigators from searching computers seized from LA Metro related to the probe. The Sheriff’s Department has responded by claiming the county fired its attorney in the case.
westsidetoday.com
Retired LA Councilmember Ruth Galanter Endorses Erin Darling in CD-11
The iconic former Councilmember, a victim of a knife attack and slow-growth supporter for change was responsible for the transformation of the historic Venice Canals. Ruth Galanter, the popular former city council member who was part of a new wave of women to serve in city government in the late 1980’s and 1990’s has endorsed Venice local Erin Darling, a tenant’s rights attorney looking to succeed the retiring Mike Bonin here in CD-11.
westsidetoday.com
Pair Charged With Burglary of Congresswoman and Los Angeles Mayoral Candidate Karen Bass’ Baldwin Vista Home
Two men were charged last week for breaking into the home of U.S. Congresswoman and Los Angeles mayoral candidate Karen Bass and stealing guns. Patricio Munoz, 42, and Juan Espinoza, 24, were each charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office with one felony count of first-degree residential burglary and two counts of grand theft of a firearm.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westsidetoday.com
Culver City Democrats Announce November Endorsements
The Culver City Democratic Club, the city’s oldest and largest political organization, has announced its endorsements for the November 8 general election. Highlights include Sydney Kamlager for US Congress, Lola Smallwood-Cuevas for State Senate, Isaac Bryan for Assembly, Robert Luna for LA County Sheriff, the Defenders of Justice judicial slate, Alex Fisch and Freddy Puza for City Council, and Triston Ezidore, Brain Guerrero, and Stephanie Loredo for School Board. Members also notably voted to support County Measure A and Culver City Measures BL and VY. A complete list of endorsed candidates and positions is on the Club website at c-c-d-c.com.
Comments / 0