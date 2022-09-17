Read full article on original website
Related
lafourchegazette.com
Colonels struggle and fall flat again, drop to 0-3 on the season
A rough start to the season got even rougher for Nicholls football on Saturday with another lopsided loss – this time to a FCS foe. The Colonels fell 42-16 to Southeast Missouri on Saturday, dropping to 0-3 on the season – all losses by 25+ points. Nicholls struggled...
WAFB.com
Ascension Parish lieutenant sings National Anthem during Saints game
Tigers’ offense erupts in 2nd half to take down Bulldogs in SEC opener. The LSU Tigers opened up SEC play with a big 31-16 win against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Saturday, Sept. 17, in Tiger Stadium. ATV involved crash kills child, injures teen. Updated: 14 hours ago. Officials...
LSU student athlete caught on video using racial slur
BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is responding after a women's tennis player was caught on video using a racial slur. The student, Madison Scharfenstein of Slidell, is a walk-on on LSU's tennis team. The video showed Scharfenstein using the slur and then subsequently laughing about it in a follow up video.
theunderdogtribune.com
Mississippi State football fans sound off on infuriating loss to LSU
Well, that was certainly less than ideal. In absolutely infuriating fashion, Mike Leach and the Mississippi State football team went down to Baton Rouge and lost to the LSU Tigers, who are in year one of a rebuild. The Bulldogs, who are experienced and fully used to the offense that they employ under Leach’s guidance, simply could not sustain any sort of momentum or success against the Tigers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
With over 680 entries, look who rode the wave to victory in a sea of funny finalists in Walt Handelsman's latest Cartoon Caption Contest!
We received 682 entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! From sea-mail to bottled-up ideas, you flooded us with a wave of creative concepts. Our winner had a unique take on the drawing, and that short, quirky punchline has us all laughing hard! Well played, folks. As always, when...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mike Leach getting roasted following Mississippi State's loss to LSU
Mike Leach and Mississippi State started out of the gate strong against LSU; however, things fell apart in the second half. Mississippi State held a 13-0 lead over LSU late in the second quarter before LSU came roaring back. The Tigers scored just before halftime to cut the Bulldogs lead to 13-7.
Look: Olivia Dunne's Joe Burrow Jersey Photo Goes Viral
Olivia Dunne appears to be a fan of Joe Burrow. The LSU Tigers gymnast, who has millions of followers across social media, has made it clear that she's a fan of the Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback. Dunne shared a photo next to a Burrow painting on social media earlier this month.
lafourchegazette.com
GALLERY: Lafourche School District celebrates 2022-2023 Louisiana Models of Excellence Award
The Lafourche Parish School District received the 2022-2023 Louisiana Models of Excellence Award for its high quality science instruction initiative. The school district celebrated its achievement today with a ceremony at Central Lafourche High School. Local school administrators, local lawmakers and other community dignitaries attended the hour-long ceremony. During the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Watching Invest 98L closely
! We are watching a wave behind Fiona over the next few days as it moves west. While details are still very tough to pinpoint, this does look like a system that could move west and approach the Gulf.
thelouisianaweekend.com
The Circus Is Coming To Town
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The biggest circus in the country, the Carden Circus, will be in Louisiana from September 20-25, 2022. This circus has something for everyone. You can enjoy aerial feats, animal performances, acrobats and daring stunts. There will even be a human cannonball! Meet the animals, get your face painted, and enjoy attractions. Carden International Circus is committed to exceptional care and ethical treatment of all of the animals. For a special treat, arrive an hour before showtime to see the animals up close. You can also buy tickets to ride the animals.
houmatimes.com
Utility Assistance Program available for Terrebonne Parish tribal families
The Inter-Tribal Council of Louisiana announced its partnership with Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Human Services, and the United Houma Nation to provide relief to low-income tribal families in Terrebonne Parish though a Utility Assistance Program. Multiple outreach events will be held this week at the office of the Inter-Tribal Council of Louisiana, where applications can be submitted for utility assistance.
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Schools make ‘impossible possible’ with prestigious state award
The Lafourche Parish School District earned one of the highest honors it could receive today — a feat that would be amazing in normal times, but which is even more impressive given the challenges they’ve faced in the past year post-Hurricane Ida. The local school district was awarded...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LSU student killed in Friday morning shooting on Government Street
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government Street Friday morning. LSU confirmed that the woman killed in this shooting was student Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar. She was a senior studying marketing at the university. Police said […]
theadvocate.com
Roundabouts are appearing all over state but do drivers like them? DOTD says signs point to yes
A little more than two years ago, Gov. John Bel Edwards, his transportation secretary, Shawn Wilson, and other state and local officials visited the small Ascension Parish town of Sorrento for a standard ribbon cutting. State contractors had just finished a new $5.6 million roundabout at La. 22 and La....
2 boaters and dog rescued from overturned boat in Louisiana
Watchstanders were dispatched to the location and found an overturned 21-foot center console boat with two people and one dog on the hull.
wbrz.com
Sewage overflowing in Denham Springs neighborhood; generator helping for now
DENHAM SPRINGS - A pump station in a Livingston Parish neighborhood has been broken for weeks. At times, sewage overflows out of a manhole. Aaron Everett lives near that manhole and contacted 2 On Your Side about his concerns. "The smell is God-awful," Everett said. "I've seen toilet paper coming...
L'Observateur
Coast Guard monitors barge aground after collision near Plaquemine, Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is monitoring a barge with heavy fuel oil aground after a collision at mile marker 43.5 on the Port Allen route of the Gulf intracoastal waterway on Saturday. Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received notification that two tow vessels collided, the...
iheart.com
LSU Student Killed In Government St. Shooting
The victim of a fatal shooting in Baton Rouge early Friday morning is identified as an LSU student. Officials say Allison Rice, 21, was found dead inside of her car on Government Street at around 2 a.m. Police said there were multiple bullet holes in Rice's vehicle. An investigation is...
pelicanpostonline.com
APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 8-15
Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of September 8-15: Treamine James, 37, 267 Madewood Dr, Donaldsonville was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Joseph Kropog, 51, 17367 Penn Blvd, Prairieville was charged w/ Possession of Heroin, and Disturbing the Peace. September 9 arrests:. Kenneth Tooley, 30,...
an17.com
NTCC celebrates first graduates of heavy equipment operator course
LACOMBE, La. – Northshore Technical Community College graduated 12 heavy equipment operators – 11 men and one woman -- from its inaugural PRO Louisiana workforce development program. The course is being lauded by the region’s industry leaders, many of whom had a voice in the program’s design and provided staff to help teach classes.
Comments / 0