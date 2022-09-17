ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raceland, LA

lafourchegazette.com

Colonels struggle and fall flat again, drop to 0-3 on the season

A rough start to the season got even rougher for Nicholls football on Saturday with another lopsided loss – this time to a FCS foe. The Colonels fell 42-16 to Southeast Missouri on Saturday, dropping to 0-3 on the season – all losses by 25+ points. Nicholls struggled...
THIBODAUX, LA
WWL

LSU student athlete caught on video using racial slur

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU is responding after a women's tennis player was caught on video using a racial slur. The student, Madison Scharfenstein of Slidell, is a walk-on on LSU's tennis team. The video showed Scharfenstein using the slur and then subsequently laughing about it in a follow up video.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theunderdogtribune.com

Mississippi State football fans sound off on infuriating loss to LSU

Well, that was certainly less than ideal. In absolutely infuriating fashion, Mike Leach and the Mississippi State football team went down to Baton Rouge and lost to the LSU Tigers, who are in year one of a rebuild. The Bulldogs, who are experienced and fully used to the offense that they employ under Leach’s guidance, simply could not sustain any sort of momentum or success against the Tigers.
BATON ROUGE, LA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mike Leach getting roasted following Mississippi State's loss to LSU

Mike Leach and Mississippi State started out of the gate strong against LSU; however, things fell apart in the second half. Mississippi State held a 13-0 lead over LSU late in the second quarter before LSU came roaring back. The Tigers scored just before halftime to cut the Bulldogs lead to 13-7.
BATON ROUGE, LA
lafourchegazette.com

GALLERY: Lafourche School District celebrates 2022-2023 Louisiana Models of Excellence Award

The Lafourche Parish School District received the 2022-2023 Louisiana Models of Excellence Award for its high quality science instruction initiative. The school district celebrated its achievement today with a ceremony at Central Lafourche High School. Local school administrators, local lawmakers and other community dignitaries attended the hour-long ceremony. During the...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WGNO

Watching Invest 98L closely

! We are watching a wave behind Fiona over the next few days as it moves west. While details are still very tough to pinpoint, this does look like a system that could move west and approach the Gulf.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

The Circus Is Coming To Town

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The biggest circus in the country, the Carden Circus, will be in Louisiana from September 20-25, 2022. This circus has something for everyone. You can enjoy aerial feats, animal performances, acrobats and daring stunts. There will even be a human cannonball! Meet the animals, get your face painted, and enjoy attractions. Carden International Circus is committed to exceptional care and ethical treatment of all of the animals. For a special treat, arrive an hour before showtime to see the animals up close. You can also buy tickets to ride the animals.
KENNER, LA
houmatimes.com

Utility Assistance Program available for Terrebonne Parish tribal families

The Inter-Tribal Council of Louisiana announced its partnership with Terrebonne Parish Consolidated Government Human Services, and the United Houma Nation to provide relief to low-income tribal families in Terrebonne Parish though a Utility Assistance Program. Multiple outreach events will be held this week at the office of the Inter-Tribal Council of Louisiana, where applications can be submitted for utility assistance.
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
MyArkLaMiss

LSU student killed in Friday morning shooting on Government Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a 21-year-old was found shot to death inside her vehicle on Government Street Friday morning. LSU confirmed that the woman killed in this shooting was student Allison Rice, 21, of Geismar. She was a senior studying marketing at the university. Police said […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
iheart.com

LSU Student Killed In Government St. Shooting

The victim of a fatal shooting in Baton Rouge early Friday morning is identified as an LSU student. Officials say Allison Rice, 21, was found dead inside of her car on Government Street at around 2 a.m. Police said there were multiple bullet holes in Rice's vehicle. An investigation is...
BATON ROUGE, LA
pelicanpostonline.com

APSO Arrest Report for the Week of September 8-15

Below is Ascension Sheriff’s arrest report for the week of September 8-15: Treamine James, 37, 267 Madewood Dr, Donaldsonville was arrested pursuant to a bench warrant;. Joseph Kropog, 51, 17367 Penn Blvd, Prairieville was charged w/ Possession of Heroin, and Disturbing the Peace. September 9 arrests:. Kenneth Tooley, 30,...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
an17.com

NTCC celebrates first graduates of heavy equipment operator course

LACOMBE, La. – Northshore Technical Community College graduated 12 heavy equipment operators – 11 men and one woman -- from its inaugural PRO Louisiana workforce development program. The course is being lauded by the region’s industry leaders, many of whom had a voice in the program’s design and provided staff to help teach classes.
LACOMBE, LA

