Prep football: Ross rolls for 233 yards, three TDs as Alexandria knocks out Springville

Alexandria's Antonio Ross scores during the Springville at Alexandria game. Photo by Bill Wilson

ALEXANDRIA — Alexandria head coach Todd Ginn teased a bellcow-type workload for senior running back Antonio Ross at Calhoun County Quarterback Club Media Day in late July.

He wasn’t lying, folks.

Ross carried the ball 30 times for 233 yards and three touchdowns in the Valley Cubs’ 33-15 Class 5A, Region 6 win over Springville on Friday night at Lou Scales Stadium.

Ross also played the majority of the snaps on defense, finishing with three solo tackles. It’s a good thing Ginn says he’s got himself “in great shape.”

“Tonight, he played man-to-man all night long on defense and then runs the ball 30 times and, you know, never comes out,” Ginn said. “He doesn’t complain, just a good kid, works hard.”

Ross was responsible for Alexandria’s first three touchdowns of the night. He scored twice in the first quarter on runs of 8 and 17 yards and added a 2-yard touchdown run early in the third. It was his best statistical night of the season so far, and it would have been even better if he hadn’t had a 25-yard touchdown run called back because of an illegal formation penalty.

“I was tired, but at the same time, my energy, I can recover fast,” Ross said.

What to know

—Ty Brown had a big game in all three phases. He finished with 13 carries for 69 yards on offense. On defense, he knifed into the backfield and dropped Springville running back Jamari Cash in the end zone for a fourth-quarter safety, giving the Valley Cubs a three-score lead and essentially sealing the victory. On special teams, he returned three kickoffs for 67 yards.

—T.K. Downie scored Alexandria’s final touchdown of the night on a 22-yard catch and run from quarterback Ty Barker. Downie led the Valley Cubs in receiving with two catches for 44 yards.

—Cleat Forrest made a 48-yard field goal as time expired in the second quarter, giving Alexandria a 17-0 halftime lead. He also made all four of his extra-point attempts.

—Springville’s offense played better in the second half. Quarterback Asa Morrison scored on a 10-yard run late in the third quarter, and Cash had a 38-yard run early in the fourth. Morrison led the Tigers with 66 rushing yards on six carries and was 10 of 24 passing for 103 yards. Noel Cox led Springville in receiving with four catches for 44 yards.

Who said

—Ross on building momentum with two straight wins: “It’s huge. We started off slow and terrible, but now we’re back in it.”

—Ginn on how much progress the team has made since the beginning of the season: “I think we continue to progress. You know we’re having to do some different things. Anytime you got a bunch of younger guys, you know, new guys, you have to change. You have to change and adapt a little bit. I think we’re still slowly finding ourselves.”

—Ginn on Forrest: “Anytime you can say in high school, ‘Hey, let’s just get to the 35, and we can try one,’ that’s a big deal. Not many teams can say that. Cleat works his tail off, and he’s really good at his craft.”

—Alexandria (2-2, 2-1 Class 5A, Region 6) travels to Clay Central next Friday. Springville (0-5, 0-3) hosts Oneonta.