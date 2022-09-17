Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Chicago Professor Robert Pape says 13 million Americans approve of violently putting Trump back in powerD.J. EatonChicago, IL
Darnell Mooney Struggles With Justin Fields at QuarterbackFlurrySportsChicago, IL
Over 600 migrants were bused to Chicago from Texas this month: Here's how to helpJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Fun For Less in Chicago: Lincoln Park Zoo Fall FestLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Related
Former Cy Young, 5-Time MLB All-Star Plans to Retire After 2022 Season
Five-time Major League Baseball All-Star and 2012 American League Cy Young Award winner David Price is calling it a career upon the conclusion of the 2022 season, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports. Price has pitched 15 seasons in the big leagues with the Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLB・
Dodgers: David Price Debunks False Report
The Dodgers veteran confirms he has not decided on whether he will retire or not
CBS Sports
Aaron Judge at 59 home runs after another multi-homer game, Yankees star just two shy of Roger Maris' record
Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hit his 58th and 59th home runs of the season on Sunday during New York's series finale against the Milwaukee Brewers, a 12-8 Yankees victory. Judge is now two home runs away from tying Roger Maris' single-season home run records for both the Yankees franchise and the American League as a whole.
Dodgers: Top LA Prospect Selected as Minor League Player of the Year
On Wednesday, Baseball America had selected Miguel Vargas as Minor League Player for the Year for the second year in a row.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dodgers News: Dave Roberts was ‘Saddened’ by Joey Gallo’s Struggles
The 2022 MLB trade deadline was about one person and one person only, 23-year-old superstar, Juan Soto. The Padres made the big splash in landing him from the Nationals along with other players and stole the show that day. While our little brothers down south won the trade deadline, the...
Mark McGwire predicted Albert Pujols Hall-of-Fame career before it happened
Former St. Louis Cardinals star Mark McGwire accurately predicted Albert Pujols’ Hall-of-Fame career before it unfolded. Mark McGwire, the St. Louis Cardinals star and a former teammate of legendary veteran Albert Pujols, predicted Pujols’ Hall-of-Fame career before it unfolded. According to Peter Gammons of The Athletic (subscription required), McGwire saw Pujols during spring training in 2001, pointed at him and mentioned that he was going to be in the Hall of Fame.
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Yardbarker
Braves odds to win the NL East according to FanGraphs remain absurdly low
When I did this article last Monday, The Braves were only 1.5 games behind the Mets, but FanGraphs gave New York a nearly 75% chance to win the division. After an up-and-down week from both teams, the Braves are now just one game back with 16 games left to play, and they are actually tied with the Mets in the loss column. Seems like the division is a toss-up to me, but FanGraphs doesn’t see it that way. They still give New York a 67.1% of ripping the NL East crown away from the Braves. There could be a couple of reasons for that, but frankly, that’s an absolutely absurd number, and it’s why computers don’t play the games.
RELATED PEOPLE
Dodgers News: All-Star Hurler Won't Be At Full Strength for Start of Postseason
Expect the Cat Man "in some capacity" in the postseason for Los Angeles
Yardbarker
Nathan Eovaldi Doesn't Mince Words On Red Sox's Front-Office Decisions
Could Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and his peers be losing the clubhouse?. Nathan Eovaldi used the club's decision to designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment as a catalyst to air out his frustrations with the front office, seemingly dating back to last offseason. "I felt like...
Yardbarker
White Sox Set Ideal Rotation for Crucial Series vs. Guardians
As the 2022 MLB season winds down, the push for the postseason is in full force. On Tuesday, the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians begin a three-game series that will have a huge impact on the AL Central standings. It feels like a must-sweep series for the Sox, who...
Joan Hodges, widow of Hall of Famer Gil, dies at 95
NEW YORK (AP) — Joan Hodges, the widow of Hall of Famer and World Series-winning New York Mets manager Gil Hodges, died following a long illness. The team said she died Saturday night, 10 days shy of her 96th birthday. The Mets held a tribute and a moment of silence before Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh. Gil Hodges was induced into baseball’s Hall of Fame in July. He hit 370 home runs in a big league career spent mostly with the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers, then managed the 1969 Miracle Mets to the franchise’s first title. Gil Hodges died of a heart attack at age 47 in 1973.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Davante Adams: Raiders WR Breaks Silence Today Via Instagram
The Las Vegas Raiders are reeling from a demoralizing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday . Star wide receiver Davante Adams had members of his family on site at Allegiant Stadium where they were treated to an epic collapse. Following the loss, Adams left the locker room without speaking to the press, leaving social media to run with speculation.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Dave Roberts Says it's Time to Put Some Respect on This Player's Name
The Dodgers are the best team in baseball in 2022. The numbers say it -- 101 wins, .697 winning percentage, +329 run differential, best team ERA, best team OPS... And certainly, the eye test confirms LA's status up to this point. National media will point to the top three hitters...
Comments / 0