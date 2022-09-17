When I did this article last Monday, The Braves were only 1.5 games behind the Mets, but FanGraphs gave New York a nearly 75% chance to win the division. After an up-and-down week from both teams, the Braves are now just one game back with 16 games left to play, and they are actually tied with the Mets in the loss column. Seems like the division is a toss-up to me, but FanGraphs doesn’t see it that way. They still give New York a 67.1% of ripping the NL East crown away from the Braves. There could be a couple of reasons for that, but frankly, that’s an absolutely absurd number, and it’s why computers don’t play the games.

QUEENS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO