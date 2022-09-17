ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FanNation Fastball

Former Cy Young, 5-Time MLB All-Star Plans to Retire After 2022 Season

Five-time Major League Baseball All-Star and 2012 American League Cy Young Award winner David Price is calling it a career upon the conclusion of the 2022 season, USA Today's Bob Nightengale reports. Price has pitched 15 seasons in the big leagues with the Tampa Bay Rays, Detroit Tigers, Toronto Blue Jays, Boston Red Sox and Los Angeles Dodgers.
MLB
FanSided

Mark McGwire predicted Albert Pujols Hall-of-Fame career before it happened

Former St. Louis Cardinals star Mark McGwire accurately predicted Albert Pujols’ Hall-of-Fame career before it unfolded. Mark McGwire, the St. Louis Cardinals star and a former teammate of legendary veteran Albert Pujols, predicted Pujols’ Hall-of-Fame career before it unfolded. According to Peter Gammons of The Athletic (subscription required), McGwire saw Pujols during spring training in 2001, pointed at him and mentioned that he was going to be in the Hall of Fame.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Yardbarker

Braves odds to win the NL East according to FanGraphs remain absurdly low

When I did this article last Monday, The Braves were only 1.5 games behind the Mets, but FanGraphs gave New York a nearly 75% chance to win the division. After an up-and-down week from both teams, the Braves are now just one game back with 16 games left to play, and they are actually tied with the Mets in the loss column. Seems like the division is a toss-up to me, but FanGraphs doesn’t see it that way. They still give New York a 67.1% of ripping the NL East crown away from the Braves. There could be a couple of reasons for that, but frankly, that’s an absolutely absurd number, and it’s why computers don’t play the games.
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Nathan Eovaldi Doesn't Mince Words On Red Sox's Front-Office Decisions

Could Boston Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and his peers be losing the clubhouse?. Nathan Eovaldi used the club's decision to designate catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment as a catalyst to air out his frustrations with the front office, seemingly dating back to last offseason. "I felt like...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

White Sox Set Ideal Rotation for Crucial Series vs. Guardians

As the 2022 MLB season winds down, the push for the postseason is in full force. On Tuesday, the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Guardians begin a three-game series that will have a huge impact on the AL Central standings. It feels like a must-sweep series for the Sox, who...
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Joan Hodges, widow of Hall of Famer Gil, dies at 95

NEW YORK (AP) — Joan Hodges, the widow of Hall of Famer and World Series-winning New York Mets manager Gil Hodges, died following a long illness. The team said she died Saturday night, 10 days shy of her 96th birthday. The Mets held a tribute and a moment of silence before Sunday’s game against Pittsburgh. Gil Hodges was induced into baseball’s Hall of Fame in July. He hit 370 home runs in a big league career spent mostly with the Brooklyn and Los Angeles Dodgers, then managed the 1969 Miracle Mets to the franchise’s first title. Gil Hodges died of a heart attack at age 47 in 1973.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Davante Adams: Raiders WR Breaks Silence Today Via Instagram

The Las Vegas Raiders are reeling from a demoralizing loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday . Star wide receiver Davante Adams had members of his family on site at Allegiant Stadium where they were treated to an epic collapse. Following the loss, Adams left the locker room without speaking to the press, leaving social media to run with speculation.
NFL

