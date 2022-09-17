ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anna, TX

Anna beats rival Celina for first time in 50 years in 4A football showdown

By Nolan Ruth
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZVRHx_0hz7YS9N00

The streak is over.

Both the Anna Coyotes and the Celina Bobcats went into their game on Friday as two of the top teams in 4A-DI Texas high school football.

Historically, Celina had dominated the series, winning the last 15 matchups. A 14-13 victory in 1972 was the last time Anna had defeated its rival.

On the strength of an explosive second half, and three Celina turnovers that all turned into points, the Coyotes ended their 50-year drought with a 28-25 win .

“It’s a range of emotions all night long,” Anna head coach Seth Parr said. “We made some mistakes early but overcame them, played the next play, and they leveled out. And just even from the last snap it’s just trying to get a first down, trying to win the game.”

The Bobcats wasted no time jumping out to an early lead when quarterback Noah Bentley (13-21, 204 yards, 2 TDs passing, 13 carries, 73 yards rushing) threw a quick strike to Ryan Mikesch (2 catches, 92 yards, 1 TD) who evaded two defenders and scored from 38 yards out. Anna (4-0) started to respond with its own drive, but an interception deep in Celina territory kept the Coyotes off the board.

The Bobcats got down to the Anna eight-yard line but ultimately had to settle for a 25-yard field goal from Kaden Lorick to make the score 10-0. Before the first quarter came to a close, Anna went on another drive that got down to the Celina one-yard line as the clock ran out.

Despite being so close to the end zone to start the second quarter, the Coyotes ended up having to bring out the kicking team, but the attempt was wide right. However three plays later, Grayson Stewart (10 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 1 TD) intercepted a pass off of a deflection and scored easily to close the gap to 10-6.

The offenses stalled for the rest of the quarter, but with 15 seconds left Bentley found a wide open Cade Mitchell (3 catches, 32 yards, 1 TD) over the middle for the Bobcat touchdown to bring the halftime score to 17-6.

Anna opened the second half with an 80-yard, five and a half minute drive that saw Louisiana Tech-commit Evan Bullock (20-32, 295 yards, 3 TDs) drop back and find Jonathan Brown (7 catches, 66 yards, 1 TD) in the corner of the end zone to pull back within a score. The two-point conversion made the score 17-14.

It appeared the Bobcats were about to score and widen the lead, but a fumble at the Coyote 10-yard line gave the ball back to Anna. After a false start penalty pushed the ball back to the five, Bullock threw a screen out to Jacob Emmers (6 carries, 14 yards rushing, 4 catches, 118 yards, 1 TD receiving) who ran 95 yards untouched to give the Coyotes a 21-17 lead at the end of the third quarter.

After another Celina fumble, Bullock threw to Sean Steens (5 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD) who was all alone in the end zone for the 27-yard touchdown. However, the Bobcats were not about to go quietly. A 78-yard drive capped off with a four yard Gabe Gayton (20 carries, 131 yards, 1 TD) touchdown run pulled Celina within three, at 28-25.

All Anna needed to do was to either score, or hold on to the ball as long as possible. They were able to pick up one first down, but the Bobcat defense made a stop and forced a punt. With all three timeouts and over four minutes to go, Celina was in prime position for a game winning drive.

“You just trust them,” Parr said about his defense. “If it goes into overtime we think we’re going to win. So hold them …”

After the Bobcats reached the Coyote 24-yard line, the Anna defense stood tall and forced Celina to settle for a potential game-tying field goal. The kick had plenty of distance but sailed just to the right, and the Coyotes were able to kneel out the clock and solidify their first win over Celina in exactly 50 years.

Anna (4-0) remains undefeated on the year and will play host to the Pittsburg Pirates (0-4) on Friday, Sept. 23 at Coyote Stadium in Anna.

Celina (3-1) is facing a short week as they will open district 7-4A play on Thursday, Sept. 22 against the Carrollton Ranchview Wolves (1-3) at Standridge Stadium in Carrollton.

Comments / 1

Sandra Ramirez
3d ago

WAY TO GO ANNA! What a accomplishment for Anna winning after so many years. I don’t have any grandkids in Anna schools but I definitely support my town. God Bless all these young people for all their hard work!! (From a old Grammy here in Anna)

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
985thesportshub.com

Fart Court: Jimmy Johnson – GUILTY or NOT GUILTY??

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 27: Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson celebrates receiving his Hall of Fame ring at halftime during a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
DALLAS, TX
marioncoherald.com

Gainesville struggles with the history of the Great Hanging

It was a cool morning in Gainesville on October 4, 1862. A hushed silence fell as witnesses gazed at the man a lonely tree. They saw the rope tighten and the man fall to his death. He was accused of treason, but there was no evidence that the crime had even occurred. Six more were hanged that day on the same charges.
GAINESVILLE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Celina, TX
Education
City
Celina, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Anna, TX
Local
Texas Football
Celina, TX
Football
State
Texas State
City
Carrollton, TX
Celina, TX
Sports
State
Louisiana State
Local
Texas Education
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Prosper Community Helps Injured Cheerleader Celebrate Sweet 16

Members of the Prosper community helped celebrate the sixteenth birthday of a cheerleader recovering from a severe injury. Haylee Alexander turned 16 years old on Monday. She was taken to the ICU at Medical City Plano after an injury for her competitive cheer team on August 22. Alexander has since been moved to a rehabilitation facility in Dallas.
PROSPER, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Louisiana Tech#High School Football#American Football#Highschoolsports
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

New Frisco eatery Tricky Fish serves Southern seafood

Tricky Fish's Frisco location features seafood, salads and sandwiches. (Courtesy The Star) Tricky Fish opened at The Star in Frisco on Sept. 19. The seafood restaurant is located 6775 Cowboys Way. Menu items include a daily selection of fresh seafood dishes, entree salads and sandwiches with a Cajun flair. The restaurant also includes a full bar with a selection of craft beers on tap as well as cans and bottles. This is the fourth Tricky Fish restaurant with three other locations in Fort Worth, Richardson and Dallas. 469-384-2660. www.tricky-fish.com.
FRISCO, TX
cravedfw

The Best Fish and Chips in Dallas

Fish and chip shops were originally small family businesses, often run from the ‘front room’ of the house and were commonplace by the late 19th century Britain. Through the latter part of the 19th century and well into the 20th century, the fish and chip trade expanded greatly to satisfy the needs of the growing industrial population of Great Britain. In fact you might say that the Industrial Revolution was fuelled partly by fish and chips.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Seven North Texas Schools Named 2022 National Blue Ribbon Winners

More schools in Texas have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools in 2022 than anywhere else in the country, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The state has 31 campuses receiving the annual honor including seven in North Texas. The DOE said the yearly recognition is based on a...
TEXAS STATE
airlinegeeks.com

JSX Announces New Routes and Increased Frequencies

Dallas-Based JSX has announced via social media that it will be adding some new routes, and increasing some of the frequencies on a few of the routes they already operate. The airline operates a fleet of 30-seat Embraer E135s and E145s. New Routes. In the way of new routes, the...
DALLAS, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Dallas Observer

The 9 Best Pizza Joints in Dallas

When it comes to pizza, everyone has their favorite style. Thin crust, stuffed crust, deep dish, Neapolitan, New York, Chicago, Detroit — the options are endless. Thankfully, you can find all the above in Dallas. From shiny newcomers to iconic mainstays, here are a few of our favorite places to get a slice of pizza in North Texas.
DALLAS, TX
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy