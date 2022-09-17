Anna beats rival Celina for first time in 50 years in 4A football showdown

The streak is over.

Both the Anna Coyotes and the Celina Bobcats went into their game on Friday as two of the top teams in 4A-DI Texas high school football.

Historically, Celina had dominated the series, winning the last 15 matchups. A 14-13 victory in 1972 was the last time Anna had defeated its rival.

On the strength of an explosive second half, and three Celina turnovers that all turned into points, the Coyotes ended their 50-year drought with a 28-25 win .

“It’s a range of emotions all night long,” Anna head coach Seth Parr said. “We made some mistakes early but overcame them, played the next play, and they leveled out. And just even from the last snap it’s just trying to get a first down, trying to win the game.”

The Bobcats wasted no time jumping out to an early lead when quarterback Noah Bentley (13-21, 204 yards, 2 TDs passing, 13 carries, 73 yards rushing) threw a quick strike to Ryan Mikesch (2 catches, 92 yards, 1 TD) who evaded two defenders and scored from 38 yards out. Anna (4-0) started to respond with its own drive, but an interception deep in Celina territory kept the Coyotes off the board.

The Bobcats got down to the Anna eight-yard line but ultimately had to settle for a 25-yard field goal from Kaden Lorick to make the score 10-0. Before the first quarter came to a close, Anna went on another drive that got down to the Celina one-yard line as the clock ran out.

Despite being so close to the end zone to start the second quarter, the Coyotes ended up having to bring out the kicking team, but the attempt was wide right. However three plays later, Grayson Stewart (10 tackles, 2 TFL, 1 INT, 1 TD) intercepted a pass off of a deflection and scored easily to close the gap to 10-6.

The offenses stalled for the rest of the quarter, but with 15 seconds left Bentley found a wide open Cade Mitchell (3 catches, 32 yards, 1 TD) over the middle for the Bobcat touchdown to bring the halftime score to 17-6.

Anna opened the second half with an 80-yard, five and a half minute drive that saw Louisiana Tech-commit Evan Bullock (20-32, 295 yards, 3 TDs) drop back and find Jonathan Brown (7 catches, 66 yards, 1 TD) in the corner of the end zone to pull back within a score. The two-point conversion made the score 17-14.

It appeared the Bobcats were about to score and widen the lead, but a fumble at the Coyote 10-yard line gave the ball back to Anna. After a false start penalty pushed the ball back to the five, Bullock threw a screen out to Jacob Emmers (6 carries, 14 yards rushing, 4 catches, 118 yards, 1 TD receiving) who ran 95 yards untouched to give the Coyotes a 21-17 lead at the end of the third quarter.

After another Celina fumble, Bullock threw to Sean Steens (5 catches, 60 yards, 1 TD) who was all alone in the end zone for the 27-yard touchdown. However, the Bobcats were not about to go quietly. A 78-yard drive capped off with a four yard Gabe Gayton (20 carries, 131 yards, 1 TD) touchdown run pulled Celina within three, at 28-25.

All Anna needed to do was to either score, or hold on to the ball as long as possible. They were able to pick up one first down, but the Bobcat defense made a stop and forced a punt. With all three timeouts and over four minutes to go, Celina was in prime position for a game winning drive.

“You just trust them,” Parr said about his defense. “If it goes into overtime we think we’re going to win. So hold them …”

After the Bobcats reached the Coyote 24-yard line, the Anna defense stood tall and forced Celina to settle for a potential game-tying field goal. The kick had plenty of distance but sailed just to the right, and the Coyotes were able to kneel out the clock and solidify their first win over Celina in exactly 50 years.

Anna (4-0) remains undefeated on the year and will play host to the Pittsburg Pirates (0-4) on Friday, Sept. 23 at Coyote Stadium in Anna.

Celina (3-1) is facing a short week as they will open district 7-4A play on Thursday, Sept. 22 against the Carrollton Ranchview Wolves (1-3) at Standridge Stadium in Carrollton.