Read full article on original website
Related
kchi.com
Chillicothe Police Report For Saturday
The Chillicothe Police Department responded to 67 calls for service Saturday. Some of the calls include:. 7:42 am, Power outage in the area of Herriman and Wise. Sounded like gunshot or explosion. Officers checking the area and Municipal Utilities notified. No report. Believe weather related. 4:03pm, Officers and Emergency Services...
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Chillicothe woman
The highway patrol reports a Chillicothe resident was arrested Saturday night in Caldwell County. Twenty-nine-year-old Madison Lowrey was accused of felony possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, speeding, and no seat belt. She was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests north Missouri woman on multiple drug-related allegations
The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Milan woman in Sullivan County on Saturday, September 17th at 1:25 am on multiple drug-related allegations. Thirty-eight-year-old Rebecca Graham was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance methamphetamine, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia involving a prior offense, and possession of fewer than 10 grams of marijuana involving a prior drug offense.
kchi.com
Five Arrests Saturday In The Area Counties
Five arrests in the area counties are reported by State Troopers for the weekend. At about 1:25 am, Troopers in Sullivan County arrested 38-year-old Rebecca S Graham of Milan for alleged possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, Possession of marijuana, and on a Randolph County warrant for alleged dangerous drugs. She was held pending the posting of Bond.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kchi.com
Booked On A Warrant
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department reports one booking into Jail Monday for area law enforcement. Hamilton Police arrested 24-year-old Brendon Michael Brake on a Probation Violation warrant from a conviction earlier this year for DWI. Brake had been sentenced to two years probation in August. He is held with bond set at $5,000 cash only. He has a hearing scheduled for October 3rd.
kchi.com
Six Headed To Prison
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Department will transport six men to the Missouri Department of Correction under court order. The six include:. 33-year-old Donald Franks of Chillicothe, sentenced to 2 years for Endangering the Welfare of a Child. 28-year-old Donnie Matheson of Chillicothe, sentenced to 7 years for Endangering the...
northwestmoinfo.com
Chillicothe Woman Facing Felony Drug Charge After Saturday Arrest
A traffic stop Saturday night in Caldwell County turned into a felony drug arrest for a Chillicothe woman. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 29-year-old Chillicothe resident Madison D. Lowrey at 9:38 P.M. Saturday in Caldwell County on charges of felony possession of a controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of marijuana. She was also cited for speeding and not wearing a seat belt.
northwestmoinfo.com
Plattsburg Man Charged With Felony Burglary in Clinton County
A Plattsburg man will appear in Clinton County Court next week for a bond appearance hearing on a felony charge. Court documents say Spencer W. Kincaid faces a felony charge of first-degree burglary. Records list that charge from September 16. The court set Kincaid’s bond at 150-thousand dollars cash only....
IN THIS ARTICLE
kttn.com
Trenton man charged with leaving the scene of an accident
A Trenton man has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident in which police said property damage exceeded $1,000. Twenty-six-year-old Bradley Eugene Simpson was arrested by police on Saturday. Bond is $2,000 cash with Simpson scheduled on September 27th in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court.
northwestmoinfo.com
Stanberry Woman Suffers Injuries In Monday Accident
A Stanberry woman was left with moderate injuries after her car hit the side of a tractor-trailer Monday morning. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says the accident happened at 6:05 A.M. Monday as a 2016 Nissan Altima being driven northbound on Route 752 south of I-229 in Buchanan County by 30-year-old Stanberry resident Melysa E. Olney crossed the center line of the highway.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN CHARGED WITH A FELONY FOR DOMESTIC ASSAULT
A Marshall man has been charged with a felony for domestic assault after an incident on June 5. According to a probable cause statement, authorities were dispatched to a residence in Slater for a report of assault. A woman told authorities that another woman had allegedly been assaulted by James Cole. Officers made contact with the victim, who stated that the altercation started after she posted something on social media. Cole reportedly arrived at the victim’s residence afterward and struck the victim multiple times and threatened her children.
kchi.com
Drug Arrest, Aggressive Animal & Accidents In Chillicothe Police Report
Drug arrests and other investigations are in the report from the Chillicothe Police Department for Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday, officers responded to 87 calls for service. 8:15 AM Officers conducted a traffic stop in the 2700 block of Washington which resulted in the arrest of one adult male for felony...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kchi.com
Bids On A Truck Bed On Board Of Public Works Agenda
Chillicothe’s Board of Public Works will meet Thursday at the CMU office. The meeting will start at 11:30 am. Items on the agenda include reports from the department heads and the General Manager. The Water Resources Superintendent will present bids received for a Pickup service bed. The meeting is...
Liberty police mourn passing of sergeant due to medical emergency
The Liberty, Missouri, Police Department announced Monday morning that a sergeant with the department has passed away.
KSDK
Train derails Monday morning in Clinton County
No one was injured, but power in the area was knocked out for about an hour. Cleanup is likely to take several days.
kttn.com
Lathrop woman injured in crash on Rout V, accused of DWI
A Lathrop resident was injured early Sunday evening when she drove off a Clinton County lettered route five miles south of Lathrop. Fifty-two-year-old Tamara Frederich received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Cameron Regional Medical Center. A minivan was westbound when it went off the north side of...
kttn.com
Three injured in crash on Highway 13, nine year old life flighted to Children’s Mercy Hospital
Three people received serious injuries when a pickup truck went off the roadway on Highway 13 in Ray County striking a tree. The driver, 30-year-old Menoreen Stephen of St. Joseph, and a passenger, 31-year-old Charity Rain, were taken to Liberty hospital. Another passenger, a nine-year-old boy from St. Joseph, was flown by medical helicopter to Children’s Mercy Hospital in Kansas City.
northwestmoinfo.com
Sunday Evening Accident Leaves Lathrop Woman Hurt And In Legal Trouble
A one-vehicle accident Sunday evening left a Lathrop woman with moderate injuries and some legal troubles. Troop H of the Highway Patrol says 52-year-old Lathrop resident Tamara S. Frederich was driving a 2008 Chevy Uplander westbound on Clinton County Route V five miles south of Lathrop at 6:10 P.M. Sunday when the vehicle went off the north side of the roadway where it struck an embankment and a mailbox. The vehicle then hit a second embankment and a fence before finally coming to rest against that fence facing northwest.
KCTV 5
KCMO 7-year-old among three seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 7-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, boy was among six injured in a multi-car crash Friday night in Clay County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The 7-year-old was among three seriously injured by the crash. According to crash reports, the incident occurred at 8:40...
kmmo.com
MARSHALL WOMAN CHARGED WITH DRUG-RELATED FELONY IN SALINE COUNTY
A Marshall woman has been charged with a felony in Saline County. According to a police statement, Marshall Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Chelsey Green. Green’s vehicle had two passengers. According to an officer, the smell of marijuana permeated from the vehicle. Dispatch advised officer that Green did not have a valid medical marijuana card. Authorities determined that Green was also a fugitive from the Columbia Police Department for failure to appear on a charge of no insurance. Green was transported to the Marshall Police Department where she was booked and then transported to the Saline County Sheriff’s Department.
Comments / 0