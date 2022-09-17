The city Compliance Department helps find solutions to nuisances -sotvosot- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Weeds, cracked sidewalks, and overgrowth. These are some of the annoyances tenants face when the surrounding areas aren’t maintained. So who’s responsible, and what are they responsible for? ”The first thing I would do is have a conversation with my property owner who would be the landlord. Let them know that you have concerns about the conditions and safety of the sidewalk. Really it's a public safety issue,” said Eric Fountain, Director of Compliance for the City of Cheyenne.

CHEYENNE, WY ・ 7 HOURS AGO