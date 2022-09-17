Read full article on original website
Prep Athlete of the Week: Dom Kaszas
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - If you’ve been watching the Friday Night Frenzy’s, you’ve likely noticed that the East Thunderbirds are a tough team to stop. Their second athlete of the week this early in the year just proves that, as Dom Kaszas had a performance too large to let go unnoticed.
This Wyoming Road Named Windiest In America!
Well, it's no surprise to anyone reading this that a road or anywhere in Wyoming was named as the windiest in America. I mean, we're weeks from the awkward moment every year where we're carrying something to our cars, open the car door and it immediately slams shut, due to a 75 MPH wind gust.
Summit Rest Area along I-80 in Wyoming to close for repairs, cleaning
CASPER, Wyo. — The Summit Rest Area along Interstate 80 between Cheyenne and Laramie in Wyoming will close on Thursday, Sept. 22 and Friday, Sept. 23, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The rest area, located near mile marker 323 east of Laramie, is closing to allow for...
Another Warm Day ahead; Cold Front Coming
Another seasonably warm day with some breezy winds. Generally dry conditions with few clouds through the afternoon. A cold front will pass through today, bringing temperatures down for the north. By Wednesday, everyone feels the cooler temperatures along with rain chances. Today’s high temperatures are expected to reach near 70 at Dubois, the low 70s for Thermopolis and Worland, the upper 70s at Jeffrey City and Lander and the low 80s at Riverton and Shoshoni.
Red Flag Warning to take effect at noon Monday in central Wyoming, including Natrona
CASPER, Wyo. — A Red Flag Warning is set to take effect in central and north central Wyoming at noon Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. Unseasonably warm temperatures combined with strong winds and low humidity could create erratic fire behavior, the NWS in Riverton said.
Chance for rain returns to Casper Tuesday night through Thursday
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper is expected to see some unseasonably warm temperatures on Monday and Tuesday, but some cooler weather and a chance for rain will return by the middle of the week, according to the National Weather Service in Riverton. The high on Monday is forecast near 82...
WATCH: Josh Allen’s Father Sings National Anthem at University of Wyoming
Former University of Wyoming quarterback and NFL superstar, Josh Allen, was not able to attend Friday night's Pokes game against the Air Force Academy, but his father, Joel Allen, did sing the National Anthem to open the evenings festivities (while wearing his son's Buffalo Bills jersey). Unfortunately for the fans...
15 cases added to Wyoming Missing Persons database since start of summer; 12 involve minors
CASPER, Wyo. — Fifteen missing persons cases have been added to the Wyoming Department of Criminal Investigations missing persons database since the start of summer. Twelve of the missing people are males and three are females. Twelve of the 15 missing people added to the database this summer were also under the age of 18 at the time they were reported missing.
Wyoming trooper trial set for January 2023; probable cause affidavit to remain sealed
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Judge Campbell saw Wyoming State Trooper Gabriel Testerman for his arraignment in the Laramie County District Court today, Sept. 19. During this arraignment, Testerman put in a plea of not guilty, and a jury trial has been set for Jan. 10, 2023. Testerman appeared before Magistrate West in Laramie County Circuit Court on Aug. 31 to hear three counts of inflicting sexual intrusion on a victim.
Cheyenne NWS: Storms Possible Saturday, Nice Day Sunday
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says scattered storms are possible in SE Wyoming on Saturday followed by a very nice day on Sunday. A pleasant weekend is in store for many! Saturday will feature seasonable temperatures with a chance of scattered storms during the afternoon hours for southeast Wyoming and during the evening for the Nebraska panhandle. Sunday will be warmer with mostly sunny skies.
Heavy rain possible in Wyoming; Casper could see rain Friday, Saturday, then sunny Sunday
CASPER, Wyo. — Scattered thunderstorms are expected in the National Weather Service in Riverton’s forecast region on Friday, with storms expected to be most numerous in northern and western Wyoming. Heavy rain could occur in some of the storms, the NWS in Riverton forecasts. In Casper, there is...
Snow likely in Yellowstone, Wyoming mountains as summer draws to a close
CASPER, Wyo. — Summer is drawing to a close and snow is returning to the forecast for higher-elevation locations in Wyoming. Yellowstone National Park can expect wet end to summer. Yellowstone National Park, which is expected to be rainy with an 80% chance of precipitation throughout the day Friday,...
Have You Seen The Moose That’s Been Living Around Casper?
Living in Wyoming, you really can't be surprised by anything you may see. The state is full of interesting and fun creatures. Around Casper it's common to see antelope, deer, bear, elk, squirrel and rabbits. Moose aren't a common sight around Casper, but seeing them isn't out of the question.
Shock, anger felt after sudden closure of Wyoming Cowboy Challenge Academy
CASPER, Wyo. — Candice Stevens spent years looking for the right education solutions for her son, Brekken Stevens, who is now 16. “He has ADHD and has a hard time focusing,” she said. He also started falling into the wrong crowds, even after switching schools and trying different youth programs.
Saturday’s ‘Fall Fest’ free in Casper; Chancey Williams, Cowboy Joe call for votes for David Street Station
CASPER, Wyo. — David Street Station will be hosting another free-for-the-public event on Saturday, Sept. 24. Fall Fest will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at David Street Station and will feature train rides, horse carriage rides, a pumpkin patch, live music by Aquile, and more.
Hispanics helping to make a better community-pkg-Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version
The city Compliance Department helps find solutions to nuisances -sotvosot- Cheyenne News Now at 5:30 pm - VOD - clipped version. Weeds, cracked sidewalks, and overgrowth. These are some of the annoyances tenants face when the surrounding areas aren’t maintained. So who’s responsible, and what are they responsible for? ”The first thing I would do is have a conversation with my property owner who would be the landlord. Let them know that you have concerns about the conditions and safety of the sidewalk. Really it's a public safety issue,” said Eric Fountain, Director of Compliance for the City of Cheyenne.
Casper attorney Anna Olson selected as Wyoming State Bar president-elect
CASPER, Wyo. — Casper attorney Anna Reeves Olson has been selected as the Wyoming State Bar’s president-elect, the organization said in a press release Monday. Reeves will step in as president for the Wyoming State Bar for the 2023–24 term following the 2022–23 term of new President Christopher H. Hawks. Hawks, an attorney from Jackson, is stepping in as president to succeed former President J. Kenneth Barbe of Casper.
Increasing chance of showers over next few days in Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Increasing cloud cover today could lead to rain tonight and tomorrow, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Sept. 20, there will be increasing cloud cover with a high of 85. Winds will be in the west at 10 mph before becoming south-southeast. The evening will have a 30% chance of showers after midnight, with the remainder of the evening being mostly cloudy with a low of 48. Winds will be at 10–15 mph in the south before becoming north later in the evening.
Cheyenne NWS: 60 MPH Winds, Heavy Rain, Small Hail Possible
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says strong to severe storms are possible in some areas of southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle this afternoon. ''Another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms is expected Friday afternoon and evening. Some storms may have the potential to become severe, with damaging winds over 60 MPH the main threat. Small hail and moderate to heavy rain can also be expected with these storms.''
Laramie County divorce filings (9/6/22–9/14/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Sept. 6 through Sept. 14. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
