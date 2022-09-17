Read full article on original website
Red Oak takes undefeated record into road test against Des Moines Christian
(Red Oak) -- For the first time since 1971, the Red Oak Tigers (4-0) are undefeated after four weeks and are preparing for a district matchup with Des Moines Christian (1-3). The Tigers pitched their fourth shutout in as many games en route to a 47-0 rout of Shenandoah (2-2) last week.
KMAland Football Power Rankings (9/19): 8 teams move up
(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Red Oak, Fremont-Mills, East Mills, AHSTW, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Moravia and LeMars all moved up in the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings. Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny, Trevor Maeder and Nick Stavas.
West Harrison riding historic start into road matchup at CR-B
(Mondamin) -- The West Harrison football team has used a balanced offensive attack and opportunistic defense to race to its first 4-0 start since 2001. The KMA State No. 10 Hawkeyes won back-to-back one-score games against Exira-EHK and CAM before taking down Boyer Valley 35-0 last week. "Defensively, we had...
Youthful Central Decatur seeing improvements heading into matchup with Pleasantville
(Leon) -- Central Decatur football has turned an 0-2 start into a 2-2 record as they prepare for another district battle. The Cardinals opened the year with losses to Southwest Valley and Mount Ayr but have since rebounded with wins over Panorama and Cardinal, the latter of which was a Class 1A District 6 victory.
Stanton-Essex looking for continued growth headed into battle with Lenox
(Stanton-Essex) -- After a solid 3-1 start to the season, Stanton-Essex is looking for continued improvements headed into a clash with Lenox. The Stanton-Essex Vikings will have their hands full this Friday against a 4-0 Lenox squad but are riding on some momentum after a 54-6 rout of Griswold (0-4) last Friday, capping off a solid first half of the season.
KMAland No. 7 Treynor still hoping to clean things up after dominant Homecoming win
(Treynor) -- Following three tight games to open the season, the Treynor football team rolled to a 48-0 Homecoming win over West Monona this past Friday. The KMAland A/1A/2A No. 7 Cardinals (3-1 overall, 1-0 Class 1A District 8) opened their district season in dominant fashion – a welcome reprieve from the tense, tight games of the first three weeks.
KMAland Golf (9/19): Strong days for Maryville's Auffert, East Atchison, Nebraska City girls
(KMAland) -- Maryville’s Cailyn Auffert, East Atchison’s pair of two-somes and Nebraska City’s girls all had strong showings in KMAland golf on Monday. Sioux City East placed fourth and Abraham Lincoln was sixth at the Indianola Invitational. East shot a 330 while the Lynx had a 452 as a team.
Fremont-Mills carrying physical approach into district meeting with East Mills
(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills football heads into a massive district battle with one of their fiercest rivals at 3-1 behind the physical approach they've grown accustomed to producing. The Knights have rattled off three consecutive wins, the latest of which was a 60-28 victory over Bedford. The box score indicates a...
KMAland Volleyball (9/17): Shenandoah, Tri-Center, Glidden-Ralston, East Atchison win tournaments
(KMAland) -- Shenandoah, Tri-Center, Glidden-Ralston and East Atchison won tournament championships while Treynor, Audubon and Boyer Valley were runners-up on Saturday in KMAland volleyball. MOUNT AYR TOURNAMENT. Shenandoah won the Mount Ayr Tournament championship on Saturday. The Fillies were a perfect 5-0 on the day, winning in pool play over...
Fresh off first win, battle-tested Weeping Water hoping for more improvement
(Weeping Water) -- The Weeping Water football program nabbed their first win of the season on Friday. They go for number two in a Class D1 District matchup with Omaha Brownell Talbot. After three straight losses to start the year, the Indians got in the win column last week with...
Candidate profile: Matt Campbell
This week, Husker247 is taking a closer look at potential candidates for Nebraska’s vacant head coaching job — the candidates’ backgrounds, recruiting approach and much more. First up is Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell. Matt Campbell. Age: 42. Alma mater: Campbell spent one year at Pittsburgh...
Nebraska, Creighton both drop in AVCA Rankings
(KMAland) -- Nebraska dropped one spot to No. 3 in the latest AVCA Division I Coaches Poll this week. The Huskers lost for the first time this season this past week, falling to current No. 5 Stanford. Texas and Louisville are ranked at the top while San Diego is No. 4. Wisconsin, Ohio State, Minnesota, Penn State and Pittsburgh round out the top 10.
Chris Klieman wants new mentality from K-State QB Adrian Martinez after Tulane loss
“We gotta get him to cut it loose and be free.”
Nebraska-Indiana kickoff time, TV network finalized
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska's football team now has a game time for its upcoming contest against Indiana. The Huskers, who have this coming Saturday off, will host the Hoosiers on Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT/5:30 p.m. MT. The game will be televised on BTN. The Huskers' matchup against Indiana...
Debra Hayes, 66, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Debra passed away on Sunday evening, September 18, 2022, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Jesse F. Hetzel, 84 of Malvern, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, September 22, 2022. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Nebraska fires DC Chinander
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program has fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Chinander has been the Huskers' defensive coordinator since 2018. Bill Busch -- the special teams coordinator -- will serve as the interim defensive coordinator.
Four-star prospect Lenhardt decommits from Nebraska
Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class is down a commit on Sunday, following the decommitment of IMG Academy Edge Cameron Lenhardt. Lenhardt, who was recruited by defensive line coach Mike Dawson and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, officially visited Nebraska in June and committed to the Huskers in August over a final group of Michigan State and Penn State.
Breaking: Nebraska Makes Another Big Coaching Move
Last week, Nebraska fired its head coach. This week, another coaching change was made. According to reports, the Huskers have fired their defensive coordinator, Erik Chinander. "Erik Chinander is out as Nebraska’s defensive coordinator. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph made the change after the Huskers lost 49-14 to OU, allowing...
Randall Kay Breckerbaumer, 84, of Atlantic, Iowa
Location: First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. Memorials: Memorials may be directed to the family and will be later designated to the United Congregational Methodist Church, the town of Lewis and families in need. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. A private family burial will be held prior to...
