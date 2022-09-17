ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewis, IA

kmaland.com

KMAland Football Power Rankings (9/19): 8 teams move up

(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Red Oak, Fremont-Mills, East Mills, AHSTW, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Moravia and LeMars all moved up in the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings. Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny, Trevor Maeder and Nick Stavas.
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

West Harrison riding historic start into road matchup at CR-B

(Mondamin) -- The West Harrison football team has used a balanced offensive attack and opportunistic defense to race to its first 4-0 start since 2001. The KMA State No. 10 Hawkeyes won back-to-back one-score games against Exira-EHK and CAM before taking down Boyer Valley 35-0 last week. "Defensively, we had...
WEST HARRISON, IN
Council Bluffs, IA
kmaland.com

Stanton-Essex looking for continued growth headed into battle with Lenox

(Stanton-Essex) -- After a solid 3-1 start to the season, Stanton-Essex is looking for continued improvements headed into a clash with Lenox. The Stanton-Essex Vikings will have their hands full this Friday against a 4-0 Lenox squad but are riding on some momentum after a 54-6 rout of Griswold (0-4) last Friday, capping off a solid first half of the season.
LENOX, IA
kmaland.com

KMAland No. 7 Treynor still hoping to clean things up after dominant Homecoming win

(Treynor) -- Following three tight games to open the season, the Treynor football team rolled to a 48-0 Homecoming win over West Monona this past Friday. The KMAland A/1A/2A No. 7 Cardinals (3-1 overall, 1-0 Class 1A District 8) opened their district season in dominant fashion – a welcome reprieve from the tense, tight games of the first three weeks.
TREYNOR, IA
247Sports

Candidate profile: Matt Campbell

This week, Husker247 is taking a closer look at potential candidates for Nebraska’s vacant head coaching job — the candidates’ backgrounds, recruiting approach and much more. First up is Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell. Matt Campbell. Age: 42. Alma mater: Campbell spent one year at Pittsburgh...
AMES, IA
kmaland.com

Nebraska, Creighton both drop in AVCA Rankings

(KMAland) -- Nebraska dropped one spot to No. 3 in the latest AVCA Division I Coaches Poll this week. The Huskers lost for the first time this season this past week, falling to current No. 5 Stanford. Texas and Louisville are ranked at the top while San Diego is No. 4. Wisconsin, Ohio State, Minnesota, Penn State and Pittsburgh round out the top 10.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Nebraska-Indiana kickoff time, TV network finalized

LINCOLN, Neb. -- Nebraska's football team now has a game time for its upcoming contest against Indiana. The Huskers, who have this coming Saturday off, will host the Hoosiers on Oct. 1 at 6:30 p.m. CT/5:30 p.m. MT. The game will be televised on BTN. The Huskers' matchup against Indiana...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Debra Hayes, 66, of Shenandoah, Iowa

Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Debra passed away on Sunday evening, September 18, 2022, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Nebraska fires DC Chinander

(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program has fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Chinander has been the Huskers' defensive coordinator since 2018. Bill Busch -- the special teams coordinator -- will serve as the interim defensive coordinator.
LINCOLN, NE
247Sports

Four-star prospect Lenhardt decommits from Nebraska

Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class is down a commit on Sunday, following the decommitment of IMG Academy Edge Cameron Lenhardt. Lenhardt, who was recruited by defensive line coach Mike Dawson and defensive coordinator Erik Chinander, officially visited Nebraska in June and committed to the Huskers in August over a final group of Michigan State and Penn State.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Breaking: Nebraska Makes Another Big Coaching Move

Last week, Nebraska fired its head coach. This week, another coaching change was made. According to reports, the Huskers have fired their defensive coordinator, Erik Chinander. "Erik Chinander is out as Nebraska’s defensive coordinator. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph made the change after the Huskers lost 49-14 to OU, allowing...
LINCOLN, NE
kmaland.com

Randall Kay Breckerbaumer, 84, of Atlantic, Iowa

Location: First United Methodist Church in Atlantic. Memorials: Memorials may be directed to the family and will be later designated to the United Congregational Methodist Church, the town of Lewis and families in need. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:. A private family burial will be held prior to...
ATLANTIC, IA

