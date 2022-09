Panerai’s colossal watch designs are often sported by Hollywood’s most muscle-bound men, including Sylvester Stallone and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Since 2016, however, the brand’s Luminor Due collection has offered watches in thin case designs more suitable for women collectors. Now the Swiss watchmaker has given the watch a lunar twist, and it comes in four new editions. Dubbed the Luminor Due Luna, the timepiece is housed in 38 mm cases with small seconds and moon phase displays. References PAM01179, PAM01180 and PAM01301 are set in a polished steel bezel with sun-brushed dials. Reference PAM01181, meanwhile, features an all-gold Panerai Goldtech...

BEAUTY & FASHION ・ 15 MINUTES AGO