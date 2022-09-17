ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Ana, CA

Man charged with sexually assaulting 2 girls in Santa Ana

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
| Photo courtesy of Pxfuel

A 71-year-old man was charged Friday with sexually assaulting two girls in Santa Ana.

Tomas Moreno was charged with three counts of forcible oral copulation on a minor 14 and older, a count of forcible oral copulation and two counts of lewd or lascivious acts on a minor younger than 14. According to the criminal complaint, one girl was 15 years old and the other was 8 years old.

The alleged sexual assaults occurred from April 2015 through June of 2019, according to the complaint.

Moreno, who listed his occupation as a baker in jail records, was ordered held on $1 million bail. He did not enter a plea at his arraignment in the jail courtroom in Santa Ana on Friday, and the hearing was rescheduled for Oct. 17 in the Central Justice Center in Santa Ana.

Messages to Santa Ana police and the Orange County District Attorney’s Office were not immediately returned.

