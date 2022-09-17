ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Burbank police search for suspects who fled vehicle after crash

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
| Photo courtesy of the Burbank Police Department

Police were searching for four robbery suspects who fled from a rented minivan after crashing near Elysian Park during a pursuit Friday evening.

Burbank Police Department officers began pursuing the suspects in the minivan about 9:30 p.m., and the vehicle fled from authorities at high speeds.

The suspects made their way from Burbank on freeways through Glendale and Tujunga before exiting onto surface streets in Silver Lake. The minivan continued to flee until the suspects crashed just after 9:40 p.m. at the intersection of Gail Street and Blake Avenue, between the Golden State (5) Freeway and Los Angeles River.

Four suspects ran out of the vehicle, and police were working to establish a perimeter in the area in an attempt to locate the suspects.

IN THIS ARTICLE
Los Angeles, CA
