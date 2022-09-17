Read full article on original website
Nebraska wrestling releases 2022-23 schedule
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska wrestling team has announced their 2022-23 schedule. Nine of the top-25 finishers from last season’s NCAA Championships are on the Nebraska schedule this year. It starts on Friday, November 4th at home against North Dakota State. View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.
Creighton women's golf wins Kelsey Chugg Invitational
(Omaha) -- Creighton women’s golf won the 10-team Kelsey Chugg Invitational on Tuesday in Eden, Utah. The Bluejays won the 10-team field by five shots with five players in the Creighton lineup finishing inside the top 20. View the complete release from Creighton athletics linked here.
Omaha swimming & diving coach Samland resigns
(Omaha) -- Omaha swimming and diving head coach Todd Samland has announced his resignation, effective immediately. Samland led the women’s swimming and diving team since 1997 and the men’s team since 2020. View the complete release from Omaha athletics linked here.
Nebraska, Creighton both drop in AVCA Rankings
(KMAland) -- Nebraska dropped one spot to No. 3 in the latest AVCA Division I Coaches Poll this week. The Huskers lost for the first time this season this past week, falling to current No. 5 Stanford. Texas and Louisville are ranked at the top while San Diego is No. 4. Wisconsin, Ohio State, Minnesota, Penn State and Pittsburgh round out the top 10.
Mound City football goes for second straight win Friday
(Mound City) -- Mound City football grabbed their first win of the season this past Friday night, outscoring Southwest Livingston in a 68-44 victory. While the first win came in the fourth week, the Panthers (1-3) were hardened by a tough three-week stretch to open the year. Their three losses – to Platte Valley, Stewartsville-Osborn and Albany – came against teams with a combined 11-1 record.
Red Oak takes undefeated record into road test against Des Moines Christian
(Red Oak) -- For the first time since 1971, the Red Oak Tigers (4-0) are undefeated after four weeks and are preparing for a district matchup with Des Moines Christian (1-3). The Tigers pitched their fourth shutout in as many games en route to a 47-0 rout of Shenandoah (2-2) last week.
KMAland Golf (9/19): Strong days for Maryville's Auffert, East Atchison, Nebraska City girls
(KMAland) -- Maryville’s Cailyn Auffert, East Atchison’s pair of two-somes and Nebraska City’s girls all had strong showings in KMAland golf on Monday. Sioux City East placed fourth and Abraham Lincoln was sixth at the Indianola Invitational. East shot a 330 while the Lynx had a 452 as a team.
Fresh off first win, battle-tested Weeping Water hoping for more improvement
(Weeping Water) -- The Weeping Water football program nabbed their first win of the season on Friday. They go for number two in a Class D1 District matchup with Omaha Brownell Talbot. After three straight losses to start the year, the Indians got in the win column last week with...
Stanton-Essex looking for continued growth headed into battle with Lenox
(Stanton-Essex) -- After a solid 3-1 start to the season, Stanton-Essex is looking for continued improvements headed into a clash with Lenox. The Stanton-Essex Vikings will have their hands full this Friday against a 4-0 Lenox squad but are riding on some momentum after a 54-6 rout of Griswold (0-4) last Friday, capping off a solid first half of the season.
KMAland Football Power Rankings (9/19): 8 teams move up
(KMAland) -- Clarinda, Red Oak, Fremont-Mills, East Mills, AHSTW, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Moravia and LeMars all moved up in the latest KMAland Football Power Rankings. Teams eligible are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa, Rolling Valley, Missouri River and Bluegrass Conferences. Those voting are Derek Martin, Ryan Matheny, Trevor Maeder and Nick Stavas.
Nebraska fires DC Chinander
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program has fired defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. Chinander has been the Huskers' defensive coordinator since 2018. Bill Busch -- the special teams coordinator -- will serve as the interim defensive coordinator.
Fremont-Mills carrying physical approach into district meeting with East Mills
(Tabor) -- Fremont-Mills football heads into a massive district battle with one of their fiercest rivals at 3-1 behind the physical approach they've grown accustomed to producing. The Knights have rattled off three consecutive wins, the latest of which was a 60-28 victory over Bedford. The box score indicates a...
Jesse F. Hetzel, 84 of Malvern, Iowa
Visitation Location:Peterson Mortuary, Glenwood, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, September 22, 2022. Visitation Start:5:00 p.m.
Missouri U.S. Senate Poll: See latest polling numbers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Exclusive polling shows Republican Eric Schmitt ahead of Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. The SurveyUSA poll has Schmitt defeating Valentine by an 11-point margin to succeed Republican Roy Blunt, who is retiring. If the vote were held today, Schmitt would take 47%, Valentine would have 36%, and 4% of respondents would vote for another candidate. Of those surveyed, 14% said they were still undecided.
Debra Hayes, 66, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Debra passed away on Sunday evening, September 18, 2022, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Jason Johnson, age 39 of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Ritchie Funeral Home ~ Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday ~ September 20, 2022. Visitation End:7PM w/family greeting friends 5 to 7. Memorials:INSTEAD OF FLOWERS, the family requests memorials be given in his name. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa. Cemetery:Cremation will follow the servcies.
Missouri News Headlines Tuesday, September 20th, 2022
(Kingdom City, MO) -- Authorities need your help in finding a missing woman from central Missouri’s Kingdom City. Twenty-nine-year-old Sheena Serini has not been seen since September Sixth, according to the Facebook group Missouri Missing. Serini is a white female, five-foot-four, 130 pounds, with brown/gray hair. Her car was found in Millersburg in a different driveway than the one she normally uses. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol or the Callaway County Sheriff's Office.
Missouri Home Gets Famous for Having a Pool in the Basement
There's a Missouri home that looks nice, but fairly normal on the outside. It's what's on the inside that has made it internet famous though. In the basement, it features a swimming pool. This is 3232 E Windsor Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri that was featured on Zillow. Thanks to...
A website says Missouri is one of the 5 Worst States for Teachers
Teachers are some of the most influential people in our society, they educate the future leaders of our country. But according to one popular website, if you are a teacher you should avoid Missouri. Why was Missouri ranked as one of the worst states for teachers?. According to the website...
Gabriel James Poptanycz, 37, Independence, Missouri
Location: United Methodist Church, Westboro, Missouri. Visitation Day and Date: Thursday, September 22, 2022. Visitation Start: 6:00 P.M. Visitation End: 7:00 P.M. Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Gabriel Poptanycz Memorial Fund to help with final expenses. Funeral Home: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri. Cemetery:...
