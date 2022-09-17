(Kingdom City, MO) -- Authorities need your help in finding a missing woman from central Missouri’s Kingdom City. Twenty-nine-year-old Sheena Serini has not been seen since September Sixth, according to the Facebook group Missouri Missing. Serini is a white female, five-foot-four, 130 pounds, with brown/gray hair. Her car was found in Millersburg in a different driveway than the one she normally uses. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Missouri State Highway Patrol or the Callaway County Sheriff's Office.

