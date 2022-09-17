ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood sign set to get centennial year paint job

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
| Photo courtesy of Rawpixel (CC0 1.0)

The Hollywood sign is set to receive a fresh paint job, officials announced Thursday.

A crew of 10 workers will apply nearly 400 gallons of paint to the sign over the course of eight weeks. Setup will begin Monday, and the project is expected to be completed in November.

This year marks a centennial for the iconic sign.

“The sign is the pride of Los Angeles and we are excited for fans all around the world to see this makeover for a very special 100th anniversary,” said Jeff Zarrinnam, chair of the Hollywood Sign Trust.

Sherwin-Williams, which last refurbished the sign in 2012, will run the project again. Duggan and Associates, a Los Angeles-based painting company, will paint the 45-feet-high sign.

The sign, which originally read “Hollywoodland,” was shortened to the current “Hollywood” in 1949. It was rebuilt in 1978 and has gone through several repairs.

The entire painting project can be viewed via webcam at: hollywoodsign.org/webcam.

HeySoCal

2 LAUSD schools earn National Blue Ribbon honor

Two elementary schools in the Los Angeles Unified School District — Colfax Charter and Kester Avenue — have been named as National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022, district officials announced. The campuses are among 29 in California and 297 in the nation being honored for “creating vibrant, welcoming,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
