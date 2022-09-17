ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Man shot to death in Pico-Union area; LAPD seeks 2 suspects

By City News Service Inc.
 3 days ago
A man was shot to death in the Pico-Union area of Los Angeles Friday, and authorities were searching for two suspects.

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called about 3:30 p.m. to the area of Union Avenue and Venice Boulevard, near Toberman Park, on reports of the shooting and found the man injured at scene.

Paramedics responded to the scene and pronounced the man dead. His name was withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The LAPD reported authorities were searching for two male suspects, but no further description was provided.

Anyone with information on the Pico-Union shooting was asked to contact the LAPD at 877-527-3247. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222- 8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Los Angeles, CA
